The draw for the English Football League Cup has resulted in a matchup between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, as part of the fourth round matches taking place in late October.



In the remaining fixtures, Arsenal will visit Fleetwood Town at Highbury in Fleetwood, while Everton will host Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. The winner of the match between Manchester City and Norwich City will face Brighton.



Bradford City will meet Peterborough United at the University of Bradford Stadium in Bradford, and Fulham will host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in the British capital, London. Bournemouth will take on Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, while Sunderland will welcome Brentford at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.