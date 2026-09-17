أسفرت قرعة كأس الرابطة الإنجليزية للمحترفين لكرة القدم عن مواجهة تجمع ليفربول مع تشيلسي على ملعب «أنفيلد» بمدينة ليفربول، ضمن مباريات الدور الرابع التي تقام أواخر شهر أكتوبر القادم.


وفي بقية المواجهات، يحل آرسنال ضيفاً على فليتوود تاون في ملعب «هايبري» بمدينة فليتوود، ويستضيف إيفرتون نظيره نيوكاسل يونايتد على ملعب «هيل ديكنسون» بليفربول، فيما يستقبل الفائز من مواجهة مانشستر سيتي ونورويتش سيتي فريق برايتون.


ويلتقي برادفورد سيتي مع بيتربورو يونايتد على ملعب «جامعة برادفورد» بمدينة برادفورد، ويستضيف فولهام فريق كريستال بالاس على ملعب «كرافن كوتيج» بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، فيما يواجه بورنموث ضيفه أستون فيلا على ملعب «فيتاليتي» بمدينة بورنموث، ويستقبل سندرلاند فريق برينتفورد على ملعب «النور» بمدينة سندرلاند.