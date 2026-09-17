The Kuwait national team is concluding its preparations for the 27th Gulf Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from September 23 to October 6, with a friendly match against Yemen tomorrow (Friday).



The draw placed Kuwait in Group A alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq, while Group B includes Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, and Yemen.



Kuwait will start its journey against Saudi Arabia on September 23 in Jeddah, before facing Iraq on the 26th and Oman on the 29th.



Former Kuwaiti national team coach Abdulaziz Hamada told AFP that the preparations "have not been ideal, due to the suspension of the local league competitions long before the tournament began, along with the commitment of Kuwait SC players to participate in the AFC Champions League 2 during most of the national team’s preparation period."



He added that "continuing the Kuwaiti league competitions closer to the tournament date would have given the coaching staff a better opportunity to prepare the players."



Portuguese coach Helio Sousa is facing some criticism regarding his selections, particularly in the goalkeeper position, after calling up Khaled Al-Rashidi from Kuwait SC despite him not having played for his team since the start of the season, at the expense of veteran Al-Qadsiah goalkeeper Hamid Al-Ghalaf, who has been performing well, raising questions about his readiness.



Hamada believes that the Kuwaiti national team, along with Yemen and the UAE, "is positioned closely between sixth and eighth" according to his assessment of the participating teams' levels, stressing that Sousa does not possess a "magic wand" to overcome the gap in readiness and experience against teams like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Bahrain.



Hamada predicted that the competition for the title would be limited to the host nation, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, which also participated in the 2026 World Cup.