يختتم منتخب الكويت استعداداته لمنافسات كأس الخليج السابعة والعشرين لكرة القدم المقررة في مدينة جدة السعودية من 23 سبتمبر الجاري حتى السادس من أكتوبر القادم، بلقاء اليمن ودياً يوم غد (الجمعة).


وأوقعت القرعة الكويت في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب السعودية وعُمان والعراق، فيما تضم الثانية البحرين والإمارات وقطر واليمن.


وتستهل الكويت مشوارها أمام السعودية في 23 سبتمبر الجاري في جدة، قبل مواجهة العراق (26) وعمان (29).


وقال المدرب السابق للمنتخب الكويتي عبدالعزيز حمادة لوكالة فرانس برس، إن التحضيرات «لم تكن بالصورة المثالية، بسبب توقف منافسات الدوري المحلي قبل فترة طويلة من انطلاق البطولة، إلى جانب ارتباط لاعبي نادي الكويت بمشاركة فريقهم في دوري أبطال آسيا 2 خلال الجزء الأكبر من فترة إعداد المنتخب».


وأضاف أن «استمرار منافسات الدوري الكويتي حتى فترة أقرب من موعد البطولة كان سيمنح الجهاز الفني فرصة أفضل لتجهيز اللاعبين».


ويواجه المدرب البرتغالي هيليو سوزا بعض الانتقادات بشأن اختياراته، خصوصا في مركز حراسة المرمى، بعد استدعاء خالد الرشيدي حارس نادي الكويت رغم عدم مشاركته مع فريقه منذ بداية الموسم، وذلك على حساب حارس القادسية المخضرم حميد القلاف الذي يقدم مستويات مميزة، وهو ما أثار تساؤلات حول جاهزيته.


ويرى حمادة أن المنتخب الكويتي، إلى جانب اليمن والإمارات، «يأتي في مراكز متقاربة بين السادس والثامن» وفق تقييمه لمستويات المنتخبات المشاركة، مؤكدا أن سوزا لا يملك «عصا سحرية» لتجاوز فارق الجاهزية والخبرة أمام منتخبات مثل السعودية والعراق والبحرين.


ورجح حمادة أن تنحصر المنافسة على اللقب بين المنتخب السعودي صاحب الأرض، والعراقي الذي شارك بدوره في مونديال 2026.