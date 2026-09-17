The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya officially kick off on (Saturday), running from September 19 to October 4, although competitions began on September 10 with the start of the men's basketball tournament.



Japan is hosting the Games for the third time, having previously organized this event in Tokyo in 1958 and in Hiroshima in 1994. Japan was one of 11 countries participating in the first Asian Games held in 1951. Organizers had budgeted for around 15,000 athletes and officials from 45 participating countries and regions, but the number of registered participants rose to about 17,000, putting pressure on accommodation availability.



There will be 469 events awarding medals in 43 sports, an increase from 40 sports in the previous edition held in Hangzhou three years ago. Competitions will be spread across Aichi and other parts of Japan, with Tokyo hosting swimming events and Osaka among the cities hosting the football tournament.



The Aichi-Nagoya Games will feature several new sports in the Asian Games, including mixed martial arts, padel, surfing, as well as virtual taekwondo and teqball, which combines elements of football and table tennis. Sports such as chess and bridge—which were previously included in the Asian Games program—have been excluded from the Aichi-Nagoya edition, along with roller skating and open water swimming.



Esports have been retained in the Games program, having been a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games before making its first appearance in medal competition in Hangzhou. Breakdancing will also be included, having debuted in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



The Aichi-Nagoya Games will also serve as a qualifying pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, allowing athletes to secure direct qualifying spots in shooting, hockey, squash, surfing, tennis, and triathlon.



China has topped the medal table at the Asian Games in every edition since 1982. In Hangzhou, the host nation won a record 201 gold medals. Japan came in second with 52 medals, followed by South Korea with 42 medals.