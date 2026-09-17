استعرض أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، أعمال عددٍ من الجهات الحكومية في المنطقة، خلال سلسلة من اللقاءات التي عقدها في مكتبه بقصر الحكم، اليوم؛ شملت محافظ الخرج، ومديري فروع وزارات الصحة والنقل والموارد البشرية، إضافة إلى رئيس المحكمة العامة بالرياض.

وجاء ذلك خلال استقباله لمحافظ الخرج فهد بن محمد بن سعد، حيث اطّلع على سير العمل في المحافظة والمراكز التابعة لها، مؤكدًا أهمية تعزيز الجهود لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.

كما استقبل أمير الرياض، مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة حسن الشهراني، واطّلع على أعمال الفرع وجهوده في تطوير الخدمات الصحية بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة.

واستقبل الأمير فيصل بن بندر، كذلك، مدير عام فرع وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية سعيد القحطاني، حيث اطّلع على منجزات الفرع في تنفيذ مشروعات الطرق والنقل، منوهًا بدوره في تعزيز منظومة الخدمات اللوجستية بالمنطقة.

كما استقبل مدير عام فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية فواز المالكي، واطّلع على إنجازات الفرع وآليات العمل الهادفة إلى تنمية المجتمع عبر المشروعات ذات الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي.

واستقبل الأمير فيصل بن بندر، رئيس المحكمة العامة بالرياض عبدالعزيز المزيد، واطّلع على مستجدات الأعمال القضائية والعدلية، منوهًا بالجهود المبذولة في تطوير المسار العدلي وفق توجيهات القيادة.

وتأتي هذه اللقاءات ضمن متابعة أمير منطقة الرياض لأعمال الجهات الحكومية، ودعم جهودها في تحسين الخدمات وتعزيز التنمية في المنطقة.