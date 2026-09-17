The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the work of several government entities in the region during a series of meetings held in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace today; these included the Governor of Al-Kharj, and the directors of the branches of the Ministries of Health, Transport, and Human Resources, in addition to the President of the General Court in Riyadh.

This occurred during his reception of the Governor of Al-Kharj, Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad, where he was briefed on the progress of work in the governorate and its affiliated centers, emphasizing the importance of enhancing efforts to serve citizens and residents and support the comprehensive development process.

The Prince of Riyadh also received the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Hassan Al-Shahrani, and was informed about the branch's work and its efforts to develop health services in line with the aspirations of the leadership.

Furthermore, Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the Director General of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, Saeed Al-Qahtani, where he learned about the branch's achievements in implementing road and transport projects, highlighting his role in enhancing the logistics services system in the region.

He also received the Director General of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Fawaz Al-Maliki, and was briefed on the branch's achievements and the work mechanisms aimed at community development through projects with social and economic impact.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the President of the General Court in Riyadh, Abdulaziz Al-Mazid, and was updated on the developments in judicial and legal work, noting the efforts made to develop the judicial path in accordance with the leadership's directives.

These meetings are part of the Prince of Riyadh's follow-up on the work of government entities and support for their efforts to improve services and enhance development in the region.

