يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تنفيذ مشروعاته الإغاثية والإنسانية في اليمن، عبر حزمة من التدخلات التي تستهدف الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا وتخفف من معاناة المتضررين، خصوصًا في ظل حركة النزوح الحالية.

وخلال الفترة من 8 إلى 15 سبتمبر 2026م، نفّذ المركز برامج ومبادرات متنوعة في عددٍ من المحافظات اليمنية، استفاد منها أكثر من 52 ألف فرد.

 مركز الملك سلمان يواصل دعمه لليمن بـ52 ألف مستفيد جديد

وشملت الجهود توزيع 3,184 سلة غذائية في محافظة أبين، و820 سلة في مديريتي سيحوت والمسيلة بمحافظة المهرة، و1,178 سلة في ساحل حضرموت والمكلا، إضافة إلى دعم 164 أسرة في مخيمي الصويلح والبليلي للنازحين في المخا بمحافظة تعز، و764 أسرة في مديرية حيس بمحافظة الحديدة، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة لعام 2026م.

كما قدّم المركز 1,150 كرتون تمر في مديرية المظفر، وكميات إضافية في مديرية الوازعية بمحافظة تعز، استفاد منها 1,494 فردًا، إلى جانب توفير 77 خيمة و77 حقيبة إيوائية للمتضررين والنازحين في مديرية الوادي بمحافظة مأرب ومديرية المخا بتعز.

وفي جانب التمكين الاقتصادي والتنمية المستدامة، دشّن المركز مشروع دعم صغار مربي الماشية والنحل ضمن مبادرة (بذرة) في محافظتي حضرموت وسقطرى، مستهدفًا 990 مستفيدًا في مديريات الريدة وقصيعر والقطن وتريم بحضرموت، وحديبو وقلنسية بسقطرى، متضمنًا استصلاح الأراضي الزراعية، وتأسيس مجموعات لإنتاج الأعلاف، وتقديم التدريب والمعدات اللازمة لرفع كفاءة الإنتاج وتحسين سبل العيش.

وتأتي هذه الجهود امتدادًا للدور الإنساني للمملكة العربية السعودية في مساندة الشعب اليمني، ودعم القطاعات الحيوية، وتعزيز الاستقرار وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للفئات الأكثر احتياجًا.