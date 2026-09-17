 مركز الملك سلمان يواصل دعمه لليمن بـ52 ألف مستفيد جديد

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to implement its humanitarian and relief projects in Yemen, through a package of interventions targeting the most vulnerable groups and alleviating the suffering of those affected, especially in light of the current displacement movement.

During the period from September 8 to 15, 2026, the center carried out various programs and initiatives in several Yemeni governorates, benefiting more than 52,000 individuals.

The efforts included the distribution of 3,184 food baskets in Abyan Governorate, 820 baskets in the districts of Sayhut and Al-Masilah in Al-Mahrah Governorate, and 1,178 baskets in the coastal areas of Hadhramaut and Mukalla, in addition to supporting 164 families in the Al-Suwailah and Al-Balili camps for displaced persons in Al-Makha, Taiz Governorate, and 764 families in the Hays district in Al-Hudaydah Governorate, as part of the second phase of the emergency food intervention project for 2026.

The center also provided 1,150 cartons of dates in the Al-Mudhafar district, along with additional quantities in the Al-Wazi'ah district in Taiz Governorate, benefiting 1,494 individuals, as well as supplying 77 tents and 77 shelter kits for the affected and displaced individuals in the Al-Wadi district in Marib Governorate and the Al-Makha district in Taiz.

In the area of economic empowerment and sustainable development, the center launched a project to support small livestock and beekeepers as part of the (Seed) initiative in Hadhramaut and Socotra Governorates, targeting 990 beneficiaries in the districts of Al-Rida, Qusayr, Al-Qatn, and Tarim in Hadhramaut, and Hadibo and Qalansiyah in Socotra, including land reclamation, establishing groups for fodder production, and providing training and necessary equipment to enhance production efficiency and improve livelihoods.

These efforts come as an extension of the humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the Yemeni people, bolstering vital sectors, and enhancing stability and living conditions for the most vulnerable groups.



