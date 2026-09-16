أكد المدرب الوطني عبدالله القعيمة أن سبب خسارة فريق النصر أمام العين هو المدرب إنجي بسبب إصراره على أسلوب ومنهجية معينة رغم امتلاكه جميع الأدوات المناسبة للفريق. وقال في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: مع هذا الأسلوب وضغط المباريات والجدولة، للأسف المدرب يرهق الفريق، والإحصاءات تشير إلى أن معدل الجري لدى اللاعبين هو الأعلى تقريباً في الدوري، خصوصاً أن المدرب لا يملك دكة بدلاء جاهزين في عدة مراكز، وهذا سيؤثر على الفريق مستقبلاً.


وأضاف: البداية الخاطئة في تشكيلة مباراة العين يتحملها المدرب، فاللاعب أنجلو هو الوحيد الذي يستطيع أن يلعب كرة ويقود الفريق للأمام لبناء الهجمة، ومع ذلك يجلس في الاحتياط. إضافة إلى الإرهاق، لا يملك الفريق البديل المناسب. وتابع: من وجهة نظري، النصر يملك لاعبين قادرين على المنافسة في جميع البطولات، لكن يحتاج إلى مدرب كفء يعرف إمكانات لاعبيه ويلعب بالأسلوب والطريقة والمنهجية التي تناسب الإمكانات المتوفرة.


وأكمل: جواو فيليكس الموسم الماضي كان أفضل لاعب في الدوري، وهذا الموسم مختفٍ. لعب الفريق سبع مباريات في الدوري ومباراة في آسيا ومباراة في كأس الملك، وجواو مختفٍ بسبب أسلوب هذا المدرب، فإذا كان هذا من أبرز اللاعبين في الدوري ومختفٍ، فهنا أحمّل المدرب المسؤولية.


وزاد: أكرر حديثي بأن إمكانات فريق النصر أعلى من أسلوب وطريقة إمكانات إنجي، وأنا أول من يطالب بتغييره الآن في فترة التوقف، ويجب على الإدارة استغلالها للتعاقد مع مدرب يستطيع احتواء الفريق ويعرف إمكاناته والطريقة والمنهج الذي يناسبه.


وتابع: لا ننسى التطرق لإصابات بعض اللاعبين مثل كومان وأيمن يحيى، وهي إصابات عضلية بسبب الإجهاد، وواكب ذلك مع ضغط المباريات وأسلوب المدرب وطريقته. كذلك، بعض اللاعبين يلعبون الآن وهم مصابون وقد نفقدهم في أي لحظة، خصوصاً على مستوى خط الدفاع مثل عبدالإله العمري وسيماكان، إضافة إلى إصابة النجدي.


وختم القعيمة: الآن الفريق مقبل على مرحلة غير جيدة، وفي ظل هذه الظروف أتمنى أن يأتي للنصر مدرب يقدّر هذه الإمكانات ويعرفها جيداً. شاهدنا أثناء نزول أنجلو والحمدان تغير الفريق واستطاع الوصول لمرمى العين، وشاهدنا أكثر من كرة خطرة كادت أن تأتي منها هدف. وهنا أتساءل لماذا لم يبدأ إنجي بهذا التشكيل مع بداية المباراة ولماذا يصر على أسلوب معين يرهق الفريق ويهز من شخصيته.