The national coach Abdullah Al-Qaima confirmed that the reason for Al-Nasr's loss against Al-Ain is coach Engi, due to his insistence on a specific style and methodology despite having all the appropriate tools for the team. He said in a special statement to "Okaz": With this style and the pressure of matches and scheduling, unfortunately, the coach is exhausting the team, and statistics indicate that the players' running rate is the highest in the league, especially since the coach does not have ready substitutes in several positions, which will affect the team in the future.



He added: The wrong start in the lineup for the Al-Ain match is the coach's responsibility, as player Angelo is the only one who can play the ball and lead the team forward to build the attack, yet he sits on the bench. In addition to the fatigue, the team does not have a suitable alternative. He continued: From my point of view, Al-Nasr has players capable of competing in all tournaments, but it needs a competent coach who understands the capabilities of his players and plays in a style and methodology that suits the available capabilities.



He continued: João Félix was the best player in the league last season, and this season he is absent. The team has played seven matches in the league, one match in Asia, and one match in the King’s Cup, and João is absent due to this coach's style. If this is one of the top players in the league and is absent, then I hold the coach responsible.



He added: I repeat my statement that the capabilities of Al-Nasr's team are higher than the style and methodology of Engi's capabilities, and I am the first to call for his replacement now during the break, and the management should take advantage of it to contract with a coach who can contain the team and knows its capabilities and the style and methodology that suits it.



He continued: Let’s not forget to address the injuries of some players like Koman and Ayman Yahya, which are muscle injuries due to fatigue, coinciding with the pressure of matches and the coach's style and method. Also, some players are currently playing while injured, and we may lose them at any moment, especially in the defense line like Abdulilah Al-Amri and Simakan, in addition to the injury of Al-Najdi.



Al-Qaima concluded: Now the team is heading towards a not-so-good phase, and under these circumstances, I hope that a coach who appreciates these capabilities and knows them well will come to Al-Nasr. We saw during Angelo and Al-Hamdan's entry that the team changed and was able to reach Al-Ain's goal, and we saw more than one dangerous ball that could have resulted in a goal. Here, I wonder why Engi did not start with this formation at the beginning of the match and why he insists on a certain style that exhausts the team and undermines its character.