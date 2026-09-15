The Al-Ittihad coach, Jens Wissing, is working to prepare his team for the busy match schedule during the upcoming month of October, as the club will play 6 matches in 20 days following the return from the football competition break. Five of these matches will be in the Roshan League, starting with a visit to Al-Hilal on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round. They will host Al-Shabab on Friday, October 16, at 9:00 PM, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the ninth round. They will then visit Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday, October 20, at 9:00 PM, at Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, in the tenth round. Additionally, they will host Al-Dhariyah on Friday, October 23, at 9:00 PM, at the Al-Nimah Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in the eleventh round. They will conclude their matches when they visit Abha on Friday, October 30, at 4:45 PM, at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, in the twelfth round of the league.



They will also face one match in the AFC Champions League against the Uzbek team Neftchi on Monday, October 26, at 4:45 PM, at the Independence Stadium in Fergana, in the second round of the "West" group.



The German coach, Jens Wissing, aims to achieve victories both locally and continentally, as he will devise a tactical plan to rotate the players to cope with the pressure of the matches.