يسعى مدرب الاتحاد ينز فيسينغ لتجهيز فريقه لضغط المباريات خلال شهر أكتوبر القادم، إذ سيخوض العميد 6 مباريات في 20 يوماً عقب العودة من توقف المنافسات الكروية، 5 منها في دوري روشن، إذ سيحل ضيفاً على فريق الهلال السبت 10 أكتوبر، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، في المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثامنة، وسيستضيف الشباب الجمعة 16 أكتوبر، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن الجولة التاسعة، ويحل ضيفاً على فريق الاتفاق الثلاثاء 20 أكتوبر، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب نادي الاتفاق بالدمام، في الجولة الـ10، كما يستضيف فريق الدرعية الجمعة 23 أكتوبر الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، في الجولة الـ11، ويختتم المباريات حينما يحل ضيفاً على فريق أبها الجمعة 30 أكتوبر الساعة 4:45 عصراً، على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية، في أبها، بالجولة الـ12 من الدوري.


وسيخوض مواجهة واحدة في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة أمام فريق نيفتشي الأوزبكي الإثنين 26 أكتوبر، الساعة 4:45 عصراً، على استاد الاستقلال بفيرجانا في الجولة الثانية من مجموعة «الغرب».


ويطمح المدرب الألماني ينز فيسينغ لتحقيق الانتصارات محلياً وقارياً، إذ سيضع خطة فنية لتدوير اللاعبين من أجل تجاوز ضغط المباريات.