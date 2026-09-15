سجل حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية مصر العربية نحو 82.2 مليار دولار خلال الفترة 2021 – 2025م، محققاً معدل نمو مركب بلغ 5.66%، مما يعكس استمرار قوة العلاقات التجارية بين البلدين في ظل تنوع السلع المتبادلة وارتفاع مستويات التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري.

وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين خلال عام 2025م نحو 18.1 مليار دولار، بزيادة سنوية بلغت 11% مقارنة بعام 2024م، وذلك بحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، وتُعد المملكة الشريك التجاري العالمي الثالث لمصر، وهو ما يعكس أهمية العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بين البلدين.

أبرز السلع المصدرة

وجاءت اللدائن ومصنوعاتها والمنتجات الكيماوية العضوية أبرز السلع السعودية المصدرة، بينما جاء وقود معدني وزيوت وشموع، ونحاس ومصنوعاته أبرز السلع المصرية المستوردة إلى المملكة. وتسهم الملحقية التجارية السعودية في جمهورية مصر العربية في تعزيز تلك العلاقات التجارية بين البلدين، من خلال تعزيز نفاذ صادرات المملكة إلى الأسواق المصرية، وجذب الاستثمارات المصرية للمملكة.

اعتماد 38 مبادرة

وحققت اللجنة السعودية المصرية المشتركة في أكتوبر الماضي إنجازاً يعزز جهود البلدين في تطوير العلاقات الاقتصادية، من خلال اعتماد 38 مبادرة، أسفرت عن التوصل إلى اعتماد 4 مذكرات تفاهم وتنفيذ برامج تعاون مشتركة، إلى جانب متابعة حالة تنفيذ بقية المبادرات والتوصيات، وتحديد العقبات والتحديات التي تواجهها، مع تقديم مقترحات لمعالجتها، بما يدعم تحقيق أهداف اللجنة في تعزيز وتنمية العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين.

تحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية

وتعمل الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية على تنمية التبادل التجاري والاستثماري للمملكة مع شركائها الدوليين والأسواق المستهدفة، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية للهيئة، إضافةً إلى تقديم الدعم الفني للقطاع الخاص وتعظيم استفادته من الاتفاقيات التجارية والامتيازات الممنوحة له في الدول النظيرة، كما تسعى إلى تعزيز مكاسب المملكة التجارية الدولية، والدفاع عن مصالحها في مجالات التجارة الخارجية، بما يسهم في تنمية اقتصادها الوطني.