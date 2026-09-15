The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt recorded approximately $82.2 billion during the period 2021 – 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 5.66%, reflecting the continued strength of trade relations between the two countries amidst the diversity of exchanged goods and the rising levels of economic and commercial cooperation.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the year 2025 is expected to reach approximately $18.1 billion, with an annual increase of 11% compared to 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. The Kingdom is considered Egypt's third-largest global trading partner, which reflects the importance of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Key Exported Goods

Plastics and their products, along with organic chemical products, were the main Saudi exported goods, while metallic fuels, oils, waxes, copper, and its products were the primary Egyptian imported goods to the Kingdom. The Saudi Commercial Attaché in the Arab Republic of Egypt contributes to enhancing these trade relations between the two countries by promoting the access of Saudi exports to Egyptian markets and attracting Egyptian investments to the Kingdom.

Approval of 38 Initiatives

In October, the Saudi-Egyptian Joint Committee achieved a milestone that strengthens the efforts of both countries in developing economic relations by approving 38 initiatives, resulting in the endorsement of 4 memorandums of understanding and the implementation of joint cooperation programs, in addition to monitoring the status of the implementation of the remaining initiatives and recommendations, identifying the obstacles and challenges they face, and providing proposals to address them, supporting the committee's goals of enhancing and developing economic relations between the two countries.

Aiming to Achieve Strategic Goals

The General Authority for Foreign Trade is working on developing trade and investment exchange for the Kingdom with its international partners and targeted markets, contributing to achieving the strategic goals of the authority, in addition to providing technical support to the private sector and maximizing its benefit from trade agreements and privileges granted to it in counterpart countries. It also seeks to enhance the Kingdom's international trade gains and defend its interests in the fields of foreign trade, contributing to the development of its national economy.