سجل حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية مصر العربية نحو 82.2 مليار دولار خلال الفترة 2021 – 2025م، محققاً معدل نمو مركب بلغ 5.66%، مما يعكس استمرار قوة العلاقات التجارية بين البلدين في ظل تنوع السلع المتبادلة وارتفاع مستويات التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري.
وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين خلال عام 2025م نحو 18.1 مليار دولار، بزيادة سنوية بلغت 11% مقارنة بعام 2024م، وذلك بحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، وتُعد المملكة الشريك التجاري العالمي الثالث لمصر، وهو ما يعكس أهمية العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بين البلدين.
أبرز السلع المصدرة
وجاءت اللدائن ومصنوعاتها والمنتجات الكيماوية العضوية أبرز السلع السعودية المصدرة، بينما جاء وقود معدني وزيوت وشموع، ونحاس ومصنوعاته أبرز السلع المصرية المستوردة إلى المملكة. وتسهم الملحقية التجارية السعودية في جمهورية مصر العربية في تعزيز تلك العلاقات التجارية بين البلدين، من خلال تعزيز نفاذ صادرات المملكة إلى الأسواق المصرية، وجذب الاستثمارات المصرية للمملكة.
اعتماد 38 مبادرة
وحققت اللجنة السعودية المصرية المشتركة في أكتوبر الماضي إنجازاً يعزز جهود البلدين في تطوير العلاقات الاقتصادية، من خلال اعتماد 38 مبادرة، أسفرت عن التوصل إلى اعتماد 4 مذكرات تفاهم وتنفيذ برامج تعاون مشتركة، إلى جانب متابعة حالة تنفيذ بقية المبادرات والتوصيات، وتحديد العقبات والتحديات التي تواجهها، مع تقديم مقترحات لمعالجتها، بما يدعم تحقيق أهداف اللجنة في تعزيز وتنمية العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين.
تحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية
وتعمل الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية على تنمية التبادل التجاري والاستثماري للمملكة مع شركائها الدوليين والأسواق المستهدفة، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية للهيئة، إضافةً إلى تقديم الدعم الفني للقطاع الخاص وتعظيم استفادته من الاتفاقيات التجارية والامتيازات الممنوحة له في الدول النظيرة، كما تسعى إلى تعزيز مكاسب المملكة التجارية الدولية، والدفاع عن مصالحها في مجالات التجارة الخارجية، بما يسهم في تنمية اقتصادها الوطني.
The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt recorded approximately $82.2 billion during the period 2021 – 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 5.66%, reflecting the continued strength of trade relations between the two countries amidst the diversity of exchanged goods and the rising levels of economic and commercial cooperation.
The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the year 2025 is expected to reach approximately $18.1 billion, with an annual increase of 11% compared to 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. The Kingdom is considered Egypt's third-largest global trading partner, which reflects the importance of trade and economic relations between the two countries.
Key Exported Goods
Plastics and their products, along with organic chemical products, were the main Saudi exported goods, while metallic fuels, oils, waxes, copper, and its products were the primary Egyptian imported goods to the Kingdom. The Saudi Commercial Attaché in the Arab Republic of Egypt contributes to enhancing these trade relations between the two countries by promoting the access of Saudi exports to Egyptian markets and attracting Egyptian investments to the Kingdom.
Approval of 38 Initiatives
In October, the Saudi-Egyptian Joint Committee achieved a milestone that strengthens the efforts of both countries in developing economic relations by approving 38 initiatives, resulting in the endorsement of 4 memorandums of understanding and the implementation of joint cooperation programs, in addition to monitoring the status of the implementation of the remaining initiatives and recommendations, identifying the obstacles and challenges they face, and providing proposals to address them, supporting the committee's goals of enhancing and developing economic relations between the two countries.
Aiming to Achieve Strategic Goals
The General Authority for Foreign Trade is working on developing trade and investment exchange for the Kingdom with its international partners and targeted markets, contributing to achieving the strategic goals of the authority, in addition to providing technical support to the private sector and maximizing its benefit from trade agreements and privileges granted to it in counterpart countries. It also seeks to enhance the Kingdom's international trade gains and defend its interests in the fields of foreign trade, contributing to the development of its national economy.