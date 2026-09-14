يملك المهاجم عبدالله الحمدان سجلًا من المشاركات مع ثلاثة من أبرز الأندية السعودية، حيث خاض عددًا كبيرًا من المباريات بقميص الهلال والشباب والنصر، مع اختلاف حصيلته التهديفية بين التجارب الثلاث.
وخلال مسيرته مع فريق الهلال، شارك الحمدان في 145 مباراة، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً، فيما خاض مع الفريق الشبابي 45 لقاءً وتمكن من تسجيل 5 أهداف.
أما مع فريق النصر، فشارك الحمدان في 27 مباراة، سجل خلالها 7 أهداف، ليصل إجمالي مشاركاته مع الأندية الكبار الثلاثة إلى 217 مباراة، سجل خلالها 25 هدفاً.
The striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan has a record of appearances with three of the most prominent Saudi clubs, having played a large number of matches wearing the jerseys of Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Al-Nasr, with varying goal-scoring tallies among the three experiences.
During his career with Al-Hilal, Al-Hamdan participated in 145 matches, during which he scored 13 goals, while he played 45 matches with Al-Shabab and managed to score 5 goals.
As for his time with Al-Nasr, Al-Hamdan participated in 27 matches, scoring 7 goals, bringing his total appearances with the three major clubs to 217 matches, during which he scored 25 goals.