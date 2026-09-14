The striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan has a record of appearances with three of the most prominent Saudi clubs, having played a large number of matches wearing the jerseys of Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Al-Nasr, with varying goal-scoring tallies among the three experiences.



During his career with Al-Hilal, Al-Hamdan participated in 145 matches, during which he scored 13 goals, while he played 45 matches with Al-Shabab and managed to score 5 goals.



As for his time with Al-Nasr, Al-Hamdan participated in 27 matches, scoring 7 goals, bringing his total appearances with the three major clubs to 217 matches, during which he scored 25 goals.