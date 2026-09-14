يملك المهاجم عبدالله الحمدان سجلًا من المشاركات مع ثلاثة من أبرز الأندية السعودية، حيث خاض عددًا كبيرًا من المباريات بقميص الهلال والشباب والنصر، مع اختلاف حصيلته التهديفية بين التجارب الثلاث.


وخلال مسيرته مع فريق الهلال، شارك الحمدان في 145 مباراة، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً، فيما خاض مع الفريق الشبابي 45 لقاءً وتمكن من تسجيل 5 أهداف.


أما مع فريق النصر، فشارك الحمدان في 27 مباراة، سجل خلالها 7 أهداف، ليصل إجمالي مشاركاته مع الأندية الكبار الثلاثة إلى 217 مباراة، سجل خلالها 25 هدفاً.