كشف الفنان المصري عماد رشاد جانباً من الساعات الأخيرة في حياة الفنان الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، مستعيداً تفاصيل حديث جمعهما قبل دخول الأخير في غيبوبة، إلى جانب كواليس من حياته العاطفية وما عاناه من الوحدة خلال سنواته الأخيرة.

آخر أمنيات الفيشاوي

روى رشاد خلال لقائه في برنامج «كلام الناس» أن الفيشاوي كان يمر بحالة من التوتر قبل دخوله في الغيبوبة، لكنه كان يستعيد هدوءه بمجرد رؤيته، لافتاً إلى أن حديثهما الأخير حمل الكثير من الأمل في العودة إلى الحياة الطبيعية.

وقال رشاد: «قبل ما يدخل في غيبوبة كان متعصب، بس لما يشوفني يهدا، ويفضل يقولي أنا هخرج وهاجي عندك وهشوف جيم عشان أرجع زي الأول، دول آخر ساعتين في حياته».

قصة حب لم تكتمل

وتحدث رشاد عن الجانب العاطفي في حياة فاروق الفيشاوي، مشيراً إلى أن الفنان الراحل عاش تجربة حب واحدة تركت أثراً كبيراً في حياته، لكنها لم تكتمل.

وأوضح: «فاروق الفيشاوي حب مرة واحدة لكن محصلش نصيب، كان أكبر حب في حياته، ومشي وهو جواه».

الوحدة في أيامه الأخيرة

كما تطرق عماد رشاد إلى معاناة الفيشاوي مع الوحدة، موضحاً أنها أصبحت جزءاً من حياته مع مرور الوقت، رغم احتفاظه ببعض متعلقاته وذكرياته التي ظلت مرتبطة به حتى بعد رحيله.

وتأتي تصريحات رشاد لتكشف جانباً إنسانياً من شخصية فاروق الفيشاوي، بعيداً عن حضوره الفني، وتستعيد تفاصيل من أيامه الأخيرة وعلاقاته وذكرياته التي ظلت حاضرة لدى أصدقائه بعد رحيله.