The Egyptian artist Emad Rashad revealed a glimpse of the last hours in the life of the late artist Farouk El Fishawy, recalling details of a conversation they had before the latter fell into a coma, along with behind-the-scenes moments from his romantic life and the loneliness he experienced during his final years.

El Fishawy's Last Wishes

Rashad recounted during his appearance on the program "Kalam El Nas" that El Fishawy was experiencing a state of tension before entering the coma, but he would regain his calm as soon as he saw him, noting that their last conversation was filled with hope for a return to normal life.

Rashad said: "Before he fell into a coma, he was agitated, but when he saw me, he would calm down, and he kept telling me that he would get out and come to see me and that he would hit the gym to get back to how he was before; those were the last two hours of his life."

An Unfinished Love Story

Rashad spoke about the emotional side of Farouk El Fishawy's life, indicating that the late artist experienced one love that left a significant mark on his life, but it was never fulfilled.

He explained: "Farouk El Fishawy loved once, but it didn't work out; it was the greatest love of his life, and he left with it inside him."

Loneliness in His Final Days

Emad Rashad also touched on El Fishawy's struggle with loneliness, explaining that it became a part of his life over time, despite him keeping some of his belongings and memories that remained associated with him even after his passing.

Rashad's statements reveal a human side of Farouk El Fishawy's personality, beyond his artistic presence, and bring back details from his final days and the relationships and memories that remained alive among his friends after his departure.