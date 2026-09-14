أكد الممثل السعودي الدكتور راشد الشمراني لـ«عكاظ»، أن مشاركته في فيلم الأنيميشن السعودي «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام»، تمثل تجربة مهمة بالنسبة له، لما يحمله العمل من رسائل موجهة إلى الطفل والأسرة، في تجربة تستند إلى قصة وشخصيات تنطلق من البيئة المحلية.
وقال الشمراني، رداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول أبرز رسالة يسعى إلى إيصالها من خلال الفيلم: «هي رسالة للطفل إن شاء الله، والعمل محمّل بالرسائل، ونتمنى أن تجد صدى كبيراً».
وكشف الشمراني محطة فنية قادمة، تتمثل في فيلم جديد على منصة نتفليكس، من المنتظر عرضه في نوفمبر القادم.
من جانبها، كشفت الفنانة أفنان الخضر لـ«عكاظ»، أن فكرة «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام» جذبتها منذ قراءتها الأولى للنص، خصوصاً أن العمل يمثل تجربتها الأولى في مجال الرسوم المتحركة.
وقالت: «الفيلم شدني جداً من أول ما قرأت النص وعرفت فكرته، خصوصاً أنه أول فيلم أنيميشن سعودي طويل بتقنية 3D، فتحمست له كثيراً، وكانت تجربة جميلة جداً».
وأوضحت الخضر، أن التحدي الأبرز تمثل في الوصول إلى إحساس الشخصية بعيداً عن إحساس المؤدي نفسه، مضيفة: «صنعت خلفية للشخصية وتخيلت كيف هي، وما الأشياء التي مرت بها، ولماذا تصرفت وتفاعلت بهذه الطريقة، حتى أتمكن من إيصال إحساسها».
وأبدت الخضر تفاؤلها بمستقبل صناعة الرسوم المتحركة السعودية، معتبرة أن التجربة تمثل بداية طريق يمكن أن يقود إلى مستقبل أكبر لأفلام الأنيميشن والكرتون في السعودية.
وتدور أحداث الفيلم حول «عزّام»، الذي يخوض رحلة في عالم الفراشات، تتقاطع خلالها المغامرة مع اكتشاف الذات ومحاولة العودة إلى عائلته، ليكتشف أن الحياة أوسع من شاشة الهاتف، وأن مواجهة التحديات قد تبدأ أحياناً من مواجهة الذات.
ويشارك في الأداء الصوتي للفيلم الدكتور راشد الشمراني، ومرزوق الغامدي، وعلي الحميدي، وطيف سعد، ومحمد الجعيد، وأسيل الشهابي، وأفنان الخضر، وعبدالملك آل عاتي، ومنى الماص. ويأتي «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام»، ضمن التجارب السعودية في صناعة الأنيميشن، مستنداً إلى قصة وشخصيات محلية، وموضوعات تتصل بالأسرة والطفل واكتشاف الذات.
The Saudi actor Dr. Rashid Al-Shamrani confirmed to "Okaz" that his participation in the Saudi animation film "The Butterfly Effect... Azzam" represents an important experience for him, as the work carries messages directed at children and families, based on a story and characters that originate from the local environment.
Al-Shamrani said, in response to a question from "Okaz" about the main message he aims to convey through the film: "It is a message for children, God willing, and the work is filled with messages, and we hope it resonates widely."
He revealed an upcoming artistic project, which is a new film on Netflix, expected to be released next November.
For her part, the artist Afnaan Al-Khudr told "Okaz" that the idea of "The Butterfly Effect... Azzam" attracted her since her first reading of the script, especially since this work represents her first experience in the field of animation.
She said: "The film captivated me very much from the moment I read the script and learned its concept, especially since it is the first long Saudi animation film in 3D technology, so I was very excited about it, and it was a very beautiful experience."
Al-Khudr explained that the biggest challenge was to reach the character's feelings away from the performer's own feelings, adding: "I created a background for the character and imagined what she is like, what experiences she has gone through, and why she acted and reacted in this way, so that I could convey her feelings."
Al-Khudr expressed her optimism about the future of the Saudi animation industry, considering that this experience represents the beginning of a path that could lead to a larger future for animation and cartoon films in Saudi Arabia.
The film's events revolve around "Azzam," who embarks on a journey in the world of butterflies, where adventure intersects with self-discovery and the attempt to return to his family, discovering that life is broader than the phone screen, and that facing challenges may sometimes begin with confronting oneself.
The voice cast of the film includes Dr. Rashid Al-Shamrani, Marzooq Al-Ghamdi, Ali Al-Humaidi, Taif Saad, Mohammed Al-Juaid, Asil Al-Shahabi, Afnaan Al-Khudr, Abdul Malik Al-Aati, and Mona Al-Mas. "The Butterfly Effect... Azzam" comes as part of Saudi experiences in animation, based on a local story and characters, and themes related to family, children, and self-discovery.