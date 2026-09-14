أكد الممثل السعودي الدكتور راشد الشمراني لـ«عكاظ»، أن مشاركته في فيلم الأنيميشن السعودي «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام»، تمثل تجربة مهمة بالنسبة له، لما يحمله العمل من رسائل موجهة إلى الطفل والأسرة، في تجربة تستند إلى قصة وشخصيات تنطلق من البيئة المحلية.

وقال الشمراني، رداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول أبرز رسالة يسعى إلى إيصالها من خلال الفيلم: «هي رسالة للطفل إن شاء الله، والعمل محمّل بالرسائل، ونتمنى أن تجد صدى كبيراً».

وكشف الشمراني محطة فنية قادمة، تتمثل في فيلم جديد على منصة نتفليكس، من المنتظر عرضه في نوفمبر القادم.

من جانبها، كشفت الفنانة أفنان الخضر لـ«عكاظ»، أن فكرة «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام» جذبتها منذ قراءتها الأولى للنص، خصوصاً أن العمل يمثل تجربتها الأولى في مجال الرسوم المتحركة.

وقالت: «الفيلم شدني جداً من أول ما قرأت النص وعرفت فكرته، خصوصاً أنه أول فيلم أنيميشن سعودي طويل بتقنية 3D، فتحمست له كثيراً، وكانت تجربة جميلة جداً».

وأوضحت الخضر، أن التحدي الأبرز تمثل في الوصول إلى إحساس الشخصية بعيداً عن إحساس المؤدي نفسه، مضيفة: «صنعت خلفية للشخصية وتخيلت كيف هي، وما الأشياء التي مرت بها، ولماذا تصرفت وتفاعلت بهذه الطريقة، حتى أتمكن من إيصال إحساسها».

وأبدت الخضر تفاؤلها بمستقبل صناعة الرسوم المتحركة السعودية، معتبرة أن التجربة تمثل بداية طريق يمكن أن يقود إلى مستقبل أكبر لأفلام الأنيميشن والكرتون في السعودية.

وتدور أحداث الفيلم حول «عزّام»، الذي يخوض رحلة في عالم الفراشات، تتقاطع خلالها المغامرة مع اكتشاف الذات ومحاولة العودة إلى عائلته، ليكتشف أن الحياة أوسع من شاشة الهاتف، وأن مواجهة التحديات قد تبدأ أحياناً من مواجهة الذات.

ويشارك في الأداء الصوتي للفيلم الدكتور راشد الشمراني، ومرزوق الغامدي، وعلي الحميدي، وطيف سعد، ومحمد الجعيد، وأسيل الشهابي، وأفنان الخضر، وعبدالملك آل عاتي، ومنى الماص. ويأتي «أثر الفراشة.. عزّام»، ضمن التجارب السعودية في صناعة الأنيميشن، مستنداً إلى قصة وشخصيات محلية، وموضوعات تتصل بالأسرة والطفل واكتشاف الذات.