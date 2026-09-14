واصل المخرج البريطاني كريستوفر نولان، حضوره القوي في شباك التذاكر بعدما نجح فيلمه «The Odyssey» في تسجيل رقم قياسي جديد، ليصبح أعلى أفلام Universal إيراداً على مستوى العالم، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي كان يحمله «Jurassic World».

ويمنح الإنجاز الفيلم ثقلاً إضافياً في مسيرة نولان، خصوصاً أن المشروع جاء محاطاً بترقب واسع منذ الإعلان عنه، مستفيداً من اسم مخرجه وحجم الإنتاج والقصة المستوحاة من ملحمة هوميروس الشهيرة.

ويضع تجاوز «Jurassic World» الفيلم أمام محطة تجارية لافتة بالنسبة إلى Universal، إذ ينتقل الرقم القياسي من أحد أشهر امتيازاتها السينمائية إلى عمل يقوده نولان، في مؤشر على قدرة أفلامه على الجمع بين الطموح الفني والحضور الجماهيري الواسع.

ويعيد نجاح «The Odyssey» التأكيد على المكانة التي وصل إليها نولان في صناعة السينما العالمية، بعدما بات اسمه عنصراً رئيسياً في تسويق مشاريعه وجذب الجمهور إلى صالات العرض.

ومع استمرار عروض الفيلم، تبقى حصيلته النهائية في شباك التذاكر مفتوحة على أرقام جديدة، بعدما تجاوز بالفعل واحداً من أبرز الأرقام في تاريخ الأستوديو.