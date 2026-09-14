The British director Christopher Nolan continues to make a strong presence at the box office as his film "The Odyssey" has set a new record, becoming the highest-grossing Universal film worldwide, surpassing the figure previously held by "Jurassic World."

This achievement adds extra weight to Nolan's career, especially since the project has been surrounded by widespread anticipation since its announcement, benefiting from the director's name, the scale of production, and the story inspired by Homer’s famous epic.

Surpassing "Jurassic World" places the film in a notable commercial position for Universal, as the record shifts from one of its most famous cinematic franchises to a work led by Nolan, indicating the ability of his films to combine artistic ambition with broad audience appeal.

The success of "The Odyssey" reaffirms the status Nolan has reached in the global film industry, as his name has become a key element in marketing his projects and attracting audiences to theaters.

As the film continues to screen, its final box office tally remains open to new figures, having already surpassed one of the most significant records in the studio's history.