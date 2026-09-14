واصل المخرج البريطاني كريستوفر نولان، حضوره القوي في شباك التذاكر بعدما نجح فيلمه «The Odyssey» في تسجيل رقم قياسي جديد، ليصبح أعلى أفلام Universal إيراداً على مستوى العالم، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي كان يحمله «Jurassic World».
ويمنح الإنجاز الفيلم ثقلاً إضافياً في مسيرة نولان، خصوصاً أن المشروع جاء محاطاً بترقب واسع منذ الإعلان عنه، مستفيداً من اسم مخرجه وحجم الإنتاج والقصة المستوحاة من ملحمة هوميروس الشهيرة.
ويضع تجاوز «Jurassic World» الفيلم أمام محطة تجارية لافتة بالنسبة إلى Universal، إذ ينتقل الرقم القياسي من أحد أشهر امتيازاتها السينمائية إلى عمل يقوده نولان، في مؤشر على قدرة أفلامه على الجمع بين الطموح الفني والحضور الجماهيري الواسع.
ويعيد نجاح «The Odyssey» التأكيد على المكانة التي وصل إليها نولان في صناعة السينما العالمية، بعدما بات اسمه عنصراً رئيسياً في تسويق مشاريعه وجذب الجمهور إلى صالات العرض.
ومع استمرار عروض الفيلم، تبقى حصيلته النهائية في شباك التذاكر مفتوحة على أرقام جديدة، بعدما تجاوز بالفعل واحداً من أبرز الأرقام في تاريخ الأستوديو.
The British director Christopher Nolan continues to make a strong presence at the box office as his film "The Odyssey" has set a new record, becoming the highest-grossing Universal film worldwide, surpassing the figure previously held by "Jurassic World."
This achievement adds extra weight to Nolan's career, especially since the project has been surrounded by widespread anticipation since its announcement, benefiting from the director's name, the scale of production, and the story inspired by Homer’s famous epic.
Surpassing "Jurassic World" places the film in a notable commercial position for Universal, as the record shifts from one of its most famous cinematic franchises to a work led by Nolan, indicating the ability of his films to combine artistic ambition with broad audience appeal.
The success of "The Odyssey" reaffirms the status Nolan has reached in the global film industry, as his name has become a key element in marketing his projects and attracting audiences to theaters.
As the film continues to screen, its final box office tally remains open to new figures, having already surpassed one of the most significant records in the studio's history.