The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, met with senior scholars from Somalia, accompanied by a conference titled: "Somalia at the Heart of the Islamic World."

The scholars appreciated this meeting and the discussions that focused on ways to confront the ideas of "extremism" that are foreign to the legitimate methodology of the Somali people, and the importance of mobilizing efforts to raise awareness of its dangers and ways to prevent it.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on a joint project that includes several initiatives and qualitative programs, aimed at enhancing scientific and intellectual cooperation between the Muslim World League and the scholars of Somalia.