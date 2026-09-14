تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً، أمس، من رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف. وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث تطورات الأحداث والجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة.
إدانة للاعتداءات
وأعرب رئيس وزراء باكستان، عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات التي تتعرض لها المملكة من قبل مليشيا الحوثي، واستنكارها الشديد للانتهاكات الصارخة لسيادة وسلامة أراضيها، مجدداً وقوف باكستان وتضامنها الكامل مع المملكة. وأكد رئيس وزراء باكستان، إدانة الهجمات التي استهدفت البنية التحتية النفطية الحيوية للمملكة، ودعم باكستان لأمن المملكة، مشيداً بموقف المملكة في ضبط النفس، ودعم جهود الحكومة العراقية لمنع استخدام أراضيها للاعتداء على المملكة ودول الجوار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call yesterday from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the call, they discussed the developments in the events and the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
Condemnation of Attacks
The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his country's condemnation of the attacks against the Kingdom by the Houthi militia, and strongly denounced the blatant violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the Kingdom. The Prime Minister of Pakistan confirmed the condemnation of the attacks targeting the Kingdom's vital oil infrastructure and expressed Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's security, praising the Kingdom's stance of restraint and its support for the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent the use of its territory to launch attacks against the Kingdom and neighboring countries.