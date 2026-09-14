Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call yesterday from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the call, they discussed the developments in the events and the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Condemnation of Attacks

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his country's condemnation of the attacks against the Kingdom by the Houthi militia, and strongly denounced the blatant violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the Kingdom. The Prime Minister of Pakistan confirmed the condemnation of the attacks targeting the Kingdom's vital oil infrastructure and expressed Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's security, praising the Kingdom's stance of restraint and its support for the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent the use of its territory to launch attacks against the Kingdom and neighboring countries.