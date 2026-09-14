Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Biotechnology Center, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Minister of National Guard and Board Member of the Foundation, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, will inaugurate today (Monday) the fourth edition of the Riyadh Global Summit on Medical Biotechnology, which will be hosted in Riyadh from the 3rd to the 5th of Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to September 14 to 16, 2026 AD.

The summit brings together a select group of experts, researchers, innovators, investors, and decision-makers from various countries around the world to discuss the latest developments in medical biotechnology, envision the future of the sector, and showcase opportunities for development, innovation, and partnerships in this vital field.

The Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard confirmed that the Crown Prince's sponsorship of the summit reflects the attention and support that the medical biotechnology sector receives from the leadership, as well as emphasizes the importance of the summit in enhancing the Kingdom's presence on the global innovation map and highlighting the progress witnessed by the national system in research and development in medical biotechnology, while opening wider horizons for international cooperation and establishing quality partnerships.

The summit is organized by the Ministry of National Guard, represented by Health Affairs, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), and the King Abdullah Global Research Center (KACST), in partnership with the Ministry of Investment, and aims to enhance Riyadh's position as a global center for innovation in medical biotechnology.

The summit will showcase the latest technologies and innovations, discuss promising investment opportunities, and enhance collaboration between scientific talents, research entities, and global companies, alongside highlighting the integration of efforts among government sectors, contributing to the growth of the medical biotechnology sector and expanding its economic and health impact, while aligning with the objectives of the National Biotechnology Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.