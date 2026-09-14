Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit, will host the 17th session of the General Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) from September 12 to 16, 2027, in Jeddah, Makkah Province.

The Largest and Most Important Asian Event

The General Assembly meetings of ASOSAI are the largest and most significant Asian event that brings together leaders and heads of supreme audit institutions in Asian countries, gathering 48 heads of institutions and more than 200 participants and representatives from relevant international and regional organizations involved in auditing and accounting, foremost among them the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), from which ASOSAI is derived.

A Pioneering Saudi Journey

The President of the General Court of Audit, Dr. Hussam Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the royal patronage that this hosting has received, reflecting the significance of this event in the Kingdom's pioneering journey on all regional and international fronts, and demonstrating their commitment to enhancing international cooperation in all fields.

Reaffirming International Community Trust

Dr. Al-Anqari added that this hosting reaffirms the international community's trust in the Kingdom's leadership and its belief in its pioneering role in supporting the auditing and accounting profession, as it marks the start of the Kingdom's presidency—represented by the General Court of Audit—of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions for the period (2027 - 2030). From its leadership position, the General Court of Audit aims for the upcoming session of the General Assembly to be a pivotal milestone in the organization's journey since its establishment in 1979, by shaping and envisioning the future of the organization and providing all possible means to enhance cooperation and joint work among its member institutions to achieve its goals and the objectives of supreme audit institutions in various Asian countries.