لا نبالغ إن وصفنا الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برمز الثقافة السعودية الأول، إذ إن إعادة الإصغاء إلى كلماته في المحاضرات والندوات والمؤتمرات والمناسبات، يعكس دوره في صناعة القرار السياسي منذ الخمسينات، ومبادراته التي تؤكد شخصيته الحساسة مع التاريخ، ما جعله محل ثقة الملوك. تملك النخب الفخر والاعتزاز بفرصة العيش في زمن الملك، الذي أدار مهمات خمسة ملوك سابقين بكفاءة واقتدار. الشخصية السلمانية المثقفة هي نتاج حرص مبكر على المعرفة، من الكتب ومن حواره مع المفكرين، ومناقشة مقالات الكتّاب، ورصد كل ما له علاقة بالتاريخ العربي والإسلامي والسعودي.
أجمع مثقفون على أن الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، عاشق للثقافة شعراً ونثراً وسرداً تاريخياً، ويسعى جاهداً للقاء العلماء والباحثين ودعوتهم لمجلسه، ويقترح على المؤسسات تكريمهم، إيماناً منه بأن الثقافة تؤسس للوعي والوعي يبني المجتمع. بصمة الملك سلمان في وجدان الوطن تظهر من مسابقات القرآن الكريم الدولية، والملتقيات التاريخية، والمشاريع الخيرية، والكراسي العلمية، ما يؤكد أننا أمام شخصية استثنائية.
متابعة عميقة للمشهد الثقافي
عزا الكاتب علي مكي، رعاية الملك سلمان للثقافة إلى كونه رجلاً مثقفاً ومستنيراً، ووصف عهده بعهد يعول عليه في تحول ثقافي وفكري إيجابي، يعزز قوة وحدتنا ويطمئننا على مستقبل أجمل.
قيادي ملهم
أكد الدكتور محمد آل زلفة، أن الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أثبت من خلال قيادته، أنه قيادي ملهم جعل بلادنا دولة محورية مؤثرة. يعمل على استقرار المنطقة وتقوية مكانة المملكة اقتصادياً واجتماعياً وسياسياً وثقافياً.
وذهب سمير عطا الله إلى أنّ الملك سلمان كان خليقاً وحقيقاً بالولاية والإمارة والملك، مؤكداً أنه تعلم الكثير من الملك سلمان في كثير من المجالات.
الثقافة في بناء الوطن
لفت الكاتب حمد بن عبدالله القاضي، إلى أهمية الثقافة في بناء الوطن ووعي المواطن، مضيفاً أن الملك المثقف يضيف إلى ثقافة الآخر وليس فقط يستقي منها.
بصمات واضحة في التنمية
يقول الدكتور أحمد الزيلعي، إن الملك سلمان رجل دولة من الطراز الأول، تمرس في العمل الحكومي والإداري. ويصف الزيلعي الملك سلمان، بأنه أبو التاريخ، لما يمنحه للتاريخ والتراث من أهمية. للملك سلمان بصمات واضحة في تنمية الرياض وخدمة المتحف الوطني ودارة الملك عبدالعزيز، ما يجعله مؤرخاً وصانعاً للتاريخ.
الالتزام بالوسطية والاعتدال
عدّ فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن معمر، الملك سلمان شخصية تحترم الحوار، وعنايته بأهمية الالتزام بالوسطية والاعتدال عززت مفهوم الوطنية. وأسهمت في زيادة تأثير النخب في توعية المجتمع بأهمية وطننا وضرورة صيانته من المخاطر.
التفاؤل المبني على العمل
يؤكد الدكتور فهد السماري، أن الملك سلمان شخصية موسوعية، إذا تحدث في التاريخ فهو أكثر من مؤرخ، وإذا تحدث في الشأن العام فهو أكثر من مواطن. يذكرنا دائماً بالوطن ومبادئه، ويحذرنا من التهاون في الالتزام بها، ويدعونا بإيجابية إلى التفاؤل المبني على العمل المخلص. أدار مدينة الرياض بحكمة ومعرفة، ما جعلها تضاهي المدن العالمية.
We do not exaggerate if we describe King Salman bin Abdulaziz as the first symbol of Saudi culture. Listening again to his words in lectures, seminars, conferences, and events reflects his role in political decision-making since the 1950s, and his initiatives that affirm his sensitive personality with history, which has made him a trusted figure among kings. The elite take pride in the opportunity to live in the era of a king who has efficiently managed the tasks of five previous kings. The cultured Salman personality is the result of an early commitment to knowledge, from books and his dialogues with thinkers, discussing writers' articles, and monitoring everything related to Arab, Islamic, and Saudi history.
Intellectuals agree that King Salman bin Abdulaziz is a lover of culture in poetry, prose, and historical narration, and he strives diligently to meet scholars and researchers, inviting them to his council and suggesting that institutions honor them, believing that culture lays the foundation for awareness and awareness builds society. King Salman's imprint in the nation's consciousness is evident from the international Quran competitions, historical forums, charitable projects, and scientific chairs, confirming that we are in the presence of an exceptional personality.
Deep Follow-up of the Cultural Scene
Writer Ali Maki attributed King Salman's patronage of culture to him being a cultured and enlightened man, describing his reign as a period that can be relied upon for a positive cultural and intellectual transformation that enhances the strength of our unity and reassures us of a brighter future.
Inspiring Leadership
Dr. Mohammed Al Zulfa affirmed that King Salman bin Abdulaziz has proven through his leadership that he is an inspiring leader who has made our country a pivotal and influential state. He works on stabilizing the region and strengthening the Kingdom's position economically, socially, politically, and culturally.
Samir Attallah stated that King Salman is worthy of governance, leadership, and kingship, affirming that he has learned a lot from King Salman in many fields.
Culture in Nation Building
Writer Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Qadi pointed out the importance of culture in nation-building and citizen awareness, adding that the cultured king adds to the culture of others and does not merely draw from it.
Clear Imprints in Development
Dr. Ahmed Al-Zailai states that King Salman is a first-class statesman, experienced in governmental and administrative work. Al-Zailai describes King Salman as the father of history, due to the importance he gives to history and heritage. King Salman has clear imprints in the development of Riyadh and in serving the National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Foundation, making him a historian and a maker of history.
Commitment to Moderation and Balance
Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Ma'mar considered King Salman a character that respects dialogue, and his attention to the importance of commitment to moderation and balance has enhanced the concept of nationalism. It has contributed to increasing the influence of the elite in raising community awareness about the importance of our homeland and the necessity of protecting it from dangers.
Optimism Based on Action
Dr. Fahd Al-Samari confirms that King Salman is an encyclopedic personality; when he speaks of history, he is more than a historian, and when he speaks of public affairs, he is more than a citizen. He always reminds us of the homeland and its principles, warns us against complacency in adhering to them, and positively invites us to optimism based on sincere work. He has managed the city of Riyadh with wisdom and knowledge, making it comparable to global cities.