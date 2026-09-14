لا نبالغ إن وصفنا الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برمز الثقافة السعودية الأول، إذ إن إعادة الإصغاء إلى كلماته في المحاضرات والندوات والمؤتمرات والمناسبات، يعكس دوره في صناعة القرار السياسي منذ الخمسينات، ومبادراته التي تؤكد شخصيته الحساسة مع التاريخ، ما جعله محل ثقة الملوك. تملك النخب الفخر والاعتزاز بفرصة العيش في زمن الملك، الذي أدار مهمات خمسة ملوك سابقين بكفاءة واقتدار. الشخصية السلمانية المثقفة هي نتاج حرص مبكر على المعرفة، من الكتب ومن حواره مع المفكرين، ومناقشة مقالات الكتّاب، ورصد كل ما له علاقة بالتاريخ العربي والإسلامي والسعودي.

أجمع مثقفون على أن الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، عاشق للثقافة شعراً ونثراً وسرداً تاريخياً، ويسعى جاهداً للقاء العلماء والباحثين ودعوتهم لمجلسه، ويقترح على المؤسسات تكريمهم، إيماناً منه بأن الثقافة تؤسس للوعي والوعي يبني المجتمع. بصمة الملك سلمان في وجدان الوطن تظهر من مسابقات القرآن الكريم الدولية، والملتقيات التاريخية، والمشاريع الخيرية، والكراسي العلمية، ما يؤكد أننا أمام شخصية استثنائية.

متابعة عميقة للمشهد الثقافي

عزا الكاتب علي مكي، رعاية الملك سلمان للثقافة إلى كونه رجلاً مثقفاً ومستنيراً، ووصف عهده بعهد يعول عليه في تحول ثقافي وفكري إيجابي، يعزز قوة وحدتنا ويطمئننا على مستقبل أجمل.

قيادي ملهم

أكد الدكتور محمد آل زلفة، أن الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أثبت من خلال قيادته، أنه قيادي ملهم جعل بلادنا دولة محورية مؤثرة. يعمل على استقرار المنطقة وتقوية مكانة المملكة اقتصادياً واجتماعياً وسياسياً وثقافياً.

وذهب سمير عطا الله إلى أنّ الملك سلمان كان خليقاً وحقيقاً بالولاية والإمارة والملك، مؤكداً أنه تعلم الكثير من الملك سلمان في كثير من المجالات.

الثقافة في بناء الوطن

لفت الكاتب حمد بن عبدالله القاضي، إلى أهمية الثقافة في بناء الوطن ووعي المواطن، مضيفاً أن الملك المثقف يضيف إلى ثقافة الآخر وليس فقط يستقي منها.

بصمات واضحة في التنمية

يقول الدكتور أحمد الزيلعي، إن الملك سلمان رجل دولة من الطراز الأول، تمرس في العمل الحكومي والإداري. ويصف الزيلعي الملك سلمان، بأنه أبو التاريخ، لما يمنحه للتاريخ والتراث من أهمية. للملك سلمان بصمات واضحة في تنمية الرياض وخدمة المتحف الوطني ودارة الملك عبدالعزيز، ما يجعله مؤرخاً وصانعاً للتاريخ.

الالتزام بالوسطية والاعتدال

عدّ فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن معمر، الملك سلمان شخصية تحترم الحوار، وعنايته بأهمية الالتزام بالوسطية والاعتدال عززت مفهوم الوطنية. وأسهمت في زيادة تأثير النخب في توعية المجتمع بأهمية وطننا وضرورة صيانته من المخاطر.

التفاؤل المبني على العمل

يؤكد الدكتور فهد السماري، أن الملك سلمان شخصية موسوعية، إذا تحدث في التاريخ فهو أكثر من مؤرخ، وإذا تحدث في الشأن العام فهو أكثر من مواطن. يذكرنا دائماً بالوطن ومبادئه، ويحذرنا من التهاون في الالتزام بها، ويدعونا بإيجابية إلى التفاؤل المبني على العمل المخلص. أدار مدينة الرياض بحكمة ومعرفة، ما جعلها تضاهي المدن العالمية.