We do not exaggerate if we describe King Salman bin Abdulaziz as the first symbol of Saudi culture. Listening again to his words in lectures, seminars, conferences, and events reflects his role in political decision-making since the 1950s, and his initiatives that affirm his sensitive personality with history, which has made him a trusted figure among kings. The elite take pride in the opportunity to live in the era of a king who has efficiently managed the tasks of five previous kings. The cultured Salman personality is the result of an early commitment to knowledge, from books and his dialogues with thinkers, discussing writers' articles, and monitoring everything related to Arab, Islamic, and Saudi history.

Intellectuals agree that King Salman bin Abdulaziz is a lover of culture in poetry, prose, and historical narration, and he strives diligently to meet scholars and researchers, inviting them to his council and suggesting that institutions honor them, believing that culture lays the foundation for awareness and awareness builds society. King Salman's imprint in the nation's consciousness is evident from the international Quran competitions, historical forums, charitable projects, and scientific chairs, confirming that we are in the presence of an exceptional personality.

Deep Follow-up of the Cultural Scene

Writer Ali Maki attributed King Salman's patronage of culture to him being a cultured and enlightened man, describing his reign as a period that can be relied upon for a positive cultural and intellectual transformation that enhances the strength of our unity and reassures us of a brighter future.

Inspiring Leadership

Dr. Mohammed Al Zulfa affirmed that King Salman bin Abdulaziz has proven through his leadership that he is an inspiring leader who has made our country a pivotal and influential state. He works on stabilizing the region and strengthening the Kingdom's position economically, socially, politically, and culturally.

Samir Attallah stated that King Salman is worthy of governance, leadership, and kingship, affirming that he has learned a lot from King Salman in many fields.

Culture in Nation Building

Writer Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Qadi pointed out the importance of culture in nation-building and citizen awareness, adding that the cultured king adds to the culture of others and does not merely draw from it.

Clear Imprints in Development

Dr. Ahmed Al-Zailai states that King Salman is a first-class statesman, experienced in governmental and administrative work. Al-Zailai describes King Salman as the father of history, due to the importance he gives to history and heritage. King Salman has clear imprints in the development of Riyadh and in serving the National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Foundation, making him a historian and a maker of history.

Commitment to Moderation and Balance

Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Ma'mar considered King Salman a character that respects dialogue, and his attention to the importance of commitment to moderation and balance has enhanced the concept of nationalism. It has contributed to increasing the influence of the elite in raising community awareness about the importance of our homeland and the necessity of protecting it from dangers.

Optimism Based on Action

Dr. Fahd Al-Samari confirms that King Salman is an encyclopedic personality; when he speaks of history, he is more than a historian, and when he speaks of public affairs, he is more than a citizen. He always reminds us of the homeland and its principles, warns us against complacency in adhering to them, and positively invites us to optimism based on sincere work. He has managed the city of Riyadh with wisdom and knowledge, making it comparable to global cities.