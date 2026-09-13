تعرض لاعب كالياري دانييل مالديني لحادثة سير، بعد ساعات قليلة من قيادته فريقه للفوز على أتالانتا 2-1 في الدوري الإيطالي، أمس (السبت).
وسجل دانييل مالديني الهدف الثاني لكالياري في الدقيقة 62 من ركلة جزاء، ليقود فريقه إلى احتلال المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي برصيد 9 نقاط.
تصادم بين سيارتين
وبحسب موقع «سكاي إيطاليا»، فقد تعرض دانييل مالديني، نجل أسطورة كرة القدم الإيطالية باولو مالديني، لإصابات طفيفة في حادثة تصادم بين سيارتين في ميلانو، بعد ساعات من مشاركته أمام أتالانتا وتسجيله هدف الفوز.
إصابات طفيفة
وأضافت أن الحادثةة وقع نحو الساعة 5:15 صباحاً بالتوقيت الإيطالي في شارع كاراتشولو، في الضواحي الشمالية لإقليم لومبارديا، وشارك فيه ستة أشخاص، جميعهم أصيبوا بإصابات طفيفة: سيدتان تبلغان من العمر 20 و22 عاماً، وثلاثة رجال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 19 و20 و21 عاماً، إضافة إلى دانييل مالديني، الذي سيبلغ 25 عامًا بعد شهر.
دانييل يغادر المستشفى
من جانبه، قال محامي مالديني، دانيلو بونجورنو، في بيان: «بعد خضوعه لفحص طبي قصير في قسم الطوارئ، غادر دانييل المستشفى على الفور وعاد إلى منزله، وهو في حالة صحية جيدة».
Cagliari player Daniel Maldini was involved in a car accident just hours after leading his team to a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Italian league yesterday (Saturday).
Daniel Maldini scored the second goal for Cagliari in the 62nd minute from a penalty, helping his team secure fourth place in the Italian league standings with 9 points.
Collision Between Two Cars
According to "Sky Italia," Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football legend Paolo Maldini, sustained minor injuries in a collision between two cars in Milan, just hours after playing against Atalanta and scoring the winning goal.
Minor Injuries
The incident occurred around 5:15 AM Italian time on Caracciolo Street, in the northern suburbs of the Lombardy region, and involved six people, all of whom sustained minor injuries: two women aged 20 and 22, and three men aged 19, 20, and 21, in addition to Daniel Maldini, who will turn 25 next month.
Daniel Leaves the Hospital
For his part, Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Bongiorno, stated in a press release: "After undergoing a brief medical examination in the emergency department, Daniel left the hospital immediately and returned home, and he is in good health."