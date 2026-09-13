تعرض لاعب كالياري دانييل مالديني لحادثة سير، بعد ساعات قليلة من قيادته فريقه للفوز على أتالانتا 2-1 في الدوري الإيطالي، أمس (السبت).

وسجل دانييل مالديني الهدف الثاني لكالياري في الدقيقة 62 من ركلة جزاء، ليقود فريقه إلى احتلال المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي برصيد 9 نقاط.

تصادم بين سيارتين

وبحسب موقع «سكاي إيطاليا»، فقد تعرض دانييل مالديني، نجل أسطورة كرة القدم الإيطالية باولو مالديني، لإصابات طفيفة في حادثة تصادم بين سيارتين في ميلانو، بعد ساعات من مشاركته أمام أتالانتا وتسجيله هدف الفوز.

إصابات طفيفة

وأضافت أن الحادثةة وقع نحو الساعة 5:15 صباحاً بالتوقيت الإيطالي في شارع كاراتشولو، في الضواحي الشمالية لإقليم لومبارديا، وشارك فيه ستة أشخاص، جميعهم أصيبوا بإصابات طفيفة: سيدتان تبلغان من العمر 20 و22 عاماً، وثلاثة رجال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 19 و20 و21 عاماً، إضافة إلى دانييل مالديني، الذي سيبلغ 25 عامًا بعد شهر.

دانييل يغادر المستشفى

من جانبه، قال محامي مالديني، دانيلو بونجورنو، في بيان: «بعد خضوعه لفحص طبي قصير في قسم الطوارئ، غادر دانييل المستشفى على الفور وعاد إلى منزله، وهو في حالة صحية جيدة».