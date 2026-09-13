Cagliari player Daniel Maldini was involved in a car accident just hours after leading his team to a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Italian league yesterday (Saturday).

Daniel Maldini scored the second goal for Cagliari in the 62nd minute from a penalty, helping his team secure fourth place in the Italian league standings with 9 points.

Collision Between Two Cars

According to "Sky Italia," Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football legend Paolo Maldini, sustained minor injuries in a collision between two cars in Milan, just hours after playing against Atalanta and scoring the winning goal.

Minor Injuries

The incident occurred around 5:15 AM Italian time on Caracciolo Street, in the northern suburbs of the Lombardy region, and involved six people, all of whom sustained minor injuries: two women aged 20 and 22, and three men aged 19, 20, and 21, in addition to Daniel Maldini, who will turn 25 next month.

Daniel Leaves the Hospital

For his part, Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Bongiorno, stated in a press release: "After undergoing a brief medical examination in the emergency department, Daniel left the hospital immediately and returned home, and he is in good health."