حقق فريق مانشستر سيتي فوزاً صعباً على ضيفه كوفنتري سيتي بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت)، على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

السيتي يهزم كوفنتري.. وينفرد بصدارة «البريميرليغ»

الفوز الثالث توالياً

وكان مانشستر سيتي بقيادة مدربه الجديد إنزو ماريسكا قد استهل مشواره في البريميرليغ بفوز صعب على بورنموث 2-1 ثم اكتسح كريستال بالاس 4-1، قبل أن يتخطى عقبة كوفنتري.

جاء هدف مانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 26، بعد عرضية متقنة أرسلها أنطوان سيمينو من الجانب الأيمن، قابلها إيرلينغ هالاند برأسية قوية في الشباك.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، ينفرد مانشستر سيتي بصدارة البريميرليغ مؤقتاً برصيد 9 نقاط، بينما يتذيل كوفنتري العائد إلى البطولة بعد غياب طويل، جدول الترتيب دون نقاط.