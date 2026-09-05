السيتي يهزم كوفنتري.. وينفرد بصدارة «البريميرليغ»

Manchester City achieved a hard-fought victory over their guest Coventry City with a score of one goal to nil in the match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the third round of the English Premier League.

Third Consecutive Win

Manchester City, led by their new coach Enzo Maresca, began their Premier League campaign with a tough win against Bournemouth 2-1, then thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1, before overcoming the challenge posed by Coventry.

The goal for Manchester City came in the 26th minute, after a precise cross sent by Antoine Semenyo from the right side, which was met by Erling Haaland with a powerful header into the net.

Team Standings

With this result, Manchester City temporarily takes the lead in the Premier League with 9 points, while Coventry, returning to the league after a long absence, sits at the bottom of the standings with no points.