The Al-Hilal Club announced the mutual termination of the contractual relationship with French player Karim Benzema, after the period he represented the first football team of Al-Hilal, via its account on the social media platform X. The Al-Hilal Club appreciated what Benzema contributed during his time with the team, as well as the professionalism, commitment, and leadership spirit he demonstrated, along with his contributions both on and off the field. They extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to him for the time he spent wearing the Al-Hilal jersey, wishing him success and good fortune in the next stage of his career.