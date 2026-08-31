أعلنت شركة نادي الهلال إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية بين الطرفين بالتراضي، مع الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، بعد الفترة التي مثّل خلالها فريق الهلال الأول لكرة القدم، وذلك عبر حسابها في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس. وثمّنت شركة نادي الهلال ما قدّمه بنزيما خلال مسيرته مع الفريق، وما أظهره من احترافية والتزام وروح قيادية، إلى جانب إسهاماته داخل الملعب وخارجه، مقدّمةً له خالص الشكر والتقدير على الفترة التي قضاها مرتدياً قميص الهلال، ومتمنية التوفيق والنجاح له في المرحلة القادمة من مسيرته.