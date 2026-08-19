أعلنت وزارة الرياضة، (الأربعاء)، البدء في نقل ملكية أسهم المؤسسات غير الربحية، التي تمثل 25% من أسهم شركات الأندية الأربعة (الاتحاد، الأهلي، الهلال، النصر)، إلى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وحل مجالس إدارات تلك المؤسسات بعد استيفاء الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.
وتمثل هذه الخطوة المرحلة الثانية من مراحل نقل ملكية الأندية الأربعة، وذلك في إطار استكمال مسار التحول نحو نموذج ملكية يعزز جاذبيتها الاستثمارية، ويرسخ أسس الحوكمة المؤسسية، ويدعم استدامتها ونموها على المدى الطويل، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات مشروع الاستثمار والتخصيص للأندية الرياضية.
The Ministry of Sports announced on Wednesday the commencement of transferring the ownership of shares of non-profit institutions, which represent 25% of the shares of the four club companies (Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr), to the Public Investment Fund, and the dissolution of the boards of directors of those institutions after completing the necessary regulatory procedures.
This step represents the second phase of the transfer of ownership of the four clubs, as part of completing the transformation towards a ownership model that enhances their investment attractiveness, establishes the foundations of corporate governance, and supports their sustainability and growth in the long term, in line with the objectives of the investment and privatization project for sports clubs.