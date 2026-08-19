The Ministry of Sports announced on Wednesday the commencement of transferring the ownership of shares of non-profit institutions, which represent 25% of the shares of the four club companies (Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr), to the Public Investment Fund, and the dissolution of the boards of directors of those institutions after completing the necessary regulatory procedures.



This step represents the second phase of the transfer of ownership of the four clubs, as part of completing the transformation towards a ownership model that enhances their investment attractiveness, establishes the foundations of corporate governance, and supports their sustainability and growth in the long term, in line with the objectives of the investment and privatization project for sports clubs.