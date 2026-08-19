The management of Al-Wehda Club is seeking to part ways with seven local players, including goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Owaisheer and defender Ahmed Al-Muallad, due to the high value of their professional contracts.



The club's management aims to register six local players to replace them, with the goal of fielding them in the upcoming match against Al-Adalah (on Friday) at 8:50 PM at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the first round of the First Division League.



The Al-Wehda management has registered four foreign players who will participate in the upcoming match against Al-Adalah, which the Macedonian coach Foineski hopes to win and secure three points, while assessing the team's technical condition, especially since this match is held on Al-Wehda's home ground. A victory will boost confidence among the players and fans, as the players' morale is high after their 3-0 win over Al-Shabab in the Round of 32 of the King's Cup.



Coach Foineski emphasized during training sessions the importance of a solid defense, early attacks, not missing any opportunities, teamwork, and implementing the required technical tasks on the pitch.