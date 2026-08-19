تسعى إدارة نادي الوحدة للتخلص من سبعة لاعبين محليين، في مقدمتهم حارس المرمى عبدالله العويشير والمدافع أحمد المولد، وذلك بسبب ارتفاع قيمة عقودهم الاحترافية.


وتهدف إدارة النادي لقيد ستة لاعبين محليين عوضاً عنهم، بهدف الدفع بهم في مواجهة العدالة (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:50 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى من دوري الدرجة الأولى.


وكانت الإدارة الوحداوية قامت بتسجيل أربعة لاعبين أجانب سيشاركون في مواجهة العدالة القادمة التي يطمح من خلالها المدرب المقدوني فوينيسكي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والوقوف على وضع الفريق فنياً، خصوصاً أن هذه المباراة تقام على أرض الوحدة، فالانتصار سيعزز الثقة بين اللاعبين والجماهير، إذ إن الحالة المعنوية للاعبين مرتفعة بعد انتصارهم بثلاثية على الشباب في دور الـ32 من كأس الملك.


وشدد المدرب فوينيسكي خلال الحصص التدريبية على تماسك خط الدفاع والهجوم المبكر وعدم ضياع أي فرصة واللعب الجماعي وتطبيق المهمات الفنية المطلوبة داخل المستطيل الأخضر.