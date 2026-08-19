تسعى إدارة نادي الوحدة للتخلص من سبعة لاعبين محليين، في مقدمتهم حارس المرمى عبدالله العويشير والمدافع أحمد المولد، وذلك بسبب ارتفاع قيمة عقودهم الاحترافية.
وتهدف إدارة النادي لقيد ستة لاعبين محليين عوضاً عنهم، بهدف الدفع بهم في مواجهة العدالة (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:50 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى من دوري الدرجة الأولى.
وكانت الإدارة الوحداوية قامت بتسجيل أربعة لاعبين أجانب سيشاركون في مواجهة العدالة القادمة التي يطمح من خلالها المدرب المقدوني فوينيسكي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والوقوف على وضع الفريق فنياً، خصوصاً أن هذه المباراة تقام على أرض الوحدة، فالانتصار سيعزز الثقة بين اللاعبين والجماهير، إذ إن الحالة المعنوية للاعبين مرتفعة بعد انتصارهم بثلاثية على الشباب في دور الـ32 من كأس الملك.
وشدد المدرب فوينيسكي خلال الحصص التدريبية على تماسك خط الدفاع والهجوم المبكر وعدم ضياع أي فرصة واللعب الجماعي وتطبيق المهمات الفنية المطلوبة داخل المستطيل الأخضر.
The management of Al-Wehda Club is seeking to part ways with seven local players, including goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Owaisheer and defender Ahmed Al-Muallad, due to the high value of their professional contracts.
The club's management aims to register six local players to replace them, with the goal of fielding them in the upcoming match against Al-Adalah (on Friday) at 8:50 PM at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the first round of the First Division League.
The Al-Wehda management has registered four foreign players who will participate in the upcoming match against Al-Adalah, which the Macedonian coach Foineski hopes to win and secure three points, while assessing the team's technical condition, especially since this match is held on Al-Wehda's home ground. A victory will boost confidence among the players and fans, as the players' morale is high after their 3-0 win over Al-Shabab in the Round of 32 of the King's Cup.
Coach Foineski emphasized during training sessions the importance of a solid defense, early attacks, not missing any opportunities, teamwork, and implementing the required technical tasks on the pitch.