ينهي مدرب فريق الدرعية برونو لاج تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة فريق الأهلي (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. ويسعى المدرب لاج لقيادة فريقه لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط أمام فريق الأهلي ومواصلة المشوار في بطولة الدوري.
واستعد فريق الدرعية للموسم الرياضي الجديد بإقامة معسكر خارجي على مرحلتين: (الأولى) في السويد، إذ حقق الفوز في المباراتين الوديتين أمام فريق تريليبورغ السويدي بنتيجة 4-1، وضد فريق إف إيه 2000 الدنماركي بنتيجة 2-0، و(الثانية) في إسبانيا، حيث خسر أمام فريق الريان القطري بنتيجة 2-1، وتعادل مع فريق العين الإماراتي 1-1.
واختتم فريق الدرعية برنامجه الإعدادي لمنافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد بالفوز في اللقاء الودي الأخير أمام فريق الخلود بالرياض بنتيجة 1-3.
هذا ونجحت إدارة نادي الدرعية في تدعيم صفوف الفريق بلاعبين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية، حيث ضمت الثلاثي الأجنبي إدريسا غاي نجم خط الوسط السنغالي قادماً من إيفرتون الإنجليزي، ونيكولا فاسيلي حارس المرمى الدولي البوسني قادماً من سانت باولي الألماني، وبيرات جمسيتي المدافع الدولي الألباني قادماً من نادي أتالانتا الإيطالي. أما المحليون، فقد تم مع قائد فريق الخلود السابق هتان باهبري في صفقة انتقال حر، و المدافع سعيد الربيعيقادما من نادي الأخدود، و حارس المرمى أمين البخاري في صفقة انتقال حر، وتجديد العقودمع الثنائي حارس المرمىوليد عبد الله والجناح السنغالي كلايتون دياندي.
Al-Dhariyah team coach Bruno Lage has completed his technical preparations for the upcoming match against Al-Ahli (on Thursday) at 9:00 PM in Riyadh, as part of the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Lage aims to lead his team to victory and secure points against Al-Ahli while continuing their journey in the league championship.
The Al-Dhariyah team has prepared for the new sports season by holding an external training camp in two phases: (the first) in Sweden, where they won both friendly matches against Swedish team Trelleborg with a score of 4-1, and against Danish team FA 2000 with a score of 2-0, and (the second) in Spain, where they lost to Qatari team Al-Rayyan with a score of 2-1, and drew with Emirati team Al-Ain 1-1.
Al-Dhariyah concluded their preparatory program for the new sports season with a victory in the last friendly match against Al-Khulood team in Riyadh with a score of 1-3.
Furthermore, the management of Al-Dhariyah Club successfully strengthened the team's roster with players during the current summer transfer window, as they signed the foreign trio Idrissa Gueye, the Senegalese midfielder coming from Everton in England, Nikola Vasilj, the Bosnian international goalkeeper coming from St. Pauli in Germany, and Berat Gjimshiti, the Albanian international defender coming from Atalanta in Italy. As for the locals, they have signed former Al-Khulood team captain Hattan Bahbari on a free transfer, along with defender Saeed Al-Rubaie coming from Al-Okhdood, and goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari on a free transfer, as well as renewing contracts with goalkeeper Walid Abdullah and Senegalese winger Clayton Diany.