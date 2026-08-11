Al-Dhariyah team coach Bruno Lage has completed his technical preparations for the upcoming match against Al-Ahli (on Thursday) at 9:00 PM in Riyadh, as part of the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Lage aims to lead his team to victory and secure points against Al-Ahli while continuing their journey in the league championship.



The Al-Dhariyah team has prepared for the new sports season by holding an external training camp in two phases: (the first) in Sweden, where they won both friendly matches against Swedish team Trelleborg with a score of 4-1, and against Danish team FA 2000 with a score of 2-0, and (the second) in Spain, where they lost to Qatari team Al-Rayyan with a score of 2-1, and drew with Emirati team Al-Ain 1-1.



Al-Dhariyah concluded their preparatory program for the new sports season with a victory in the last friendly match against Al-Khulood team in Riyadh with a score of 1-3.