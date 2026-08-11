ينهي مدرب فريق الدرعية برونو لاج تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة فريق الأهلي (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. ويسعى المدرب لاج لقيادة فريقه لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط أمام فريق الأهلي ومواصلة المشوار في بطولة الدوري.


واستعد فريق الدرعية للموسم الرياضي الجديد بإقامة معسكر خارجي على مرحلتين: (الأولى) في السويد، إذ حقق الفوز في المباراتين الوديتين أمام فريق تريليبورغ السويدي بنتيجة 4-1، وضد فريق إف إيه 2000 الدنماركي بنتيجة 2-0، و(الثانية) في إسبانيا، حيث خسر أمام فريق الريان القطري بنتيجة 2-1، وتعادل مع فريق العين الإماراتي 1-1.


واختتم فريق الدرعية برنامجه الإعدادي لمنافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد بالفوز في اللقاء الودي الأخير أمام فريق الخلود بالرياض بنتيجة 1-3.

هذا ونجحت إدارة نادي الدرعية في تدعيم صفوف الفريق بلاعبين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية، حيث ضمت الثلاثي الأجنبي إدريسا غاي نجم خط الوسط السنغالي قادماً من إيفرتون الإنجليزي، ونيكولا فاسيلي حارس المرمى الدولي البوسني قادماً من سانت باولي الألماني، وبيرات جمسيتي المدافع الدولي الألباني قادماً من نادي أتالانتا الإيطالي. أما المحليون، فقد تم مع قائد فريق الخلود السابق هتان باهبري في صفقة انتقال حر، و المدافع سعيد الربيعيقادما من نادي الأخدود، و حارس المرمى أمين البخاري في صفقة انتقال حر، وتجديد العقودمع الثنائي حارس المرمىوليد عبد الله والجناح السنغالي كلايتون دياندي.