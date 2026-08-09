توصلت إدارة النادي الأهلي إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع المدافع البرازيلي روجر إيبانيز لتمديد عقده حتى عام 2030، ضمن تحركات الإدارة للمحافظة على الركائز الأساسية للفريق وتعزيز الاستقرار الفني في صفوف «الراقي»، ويأتي ذلك تأكيداً لانفراد «عكاظ» في 14 يونيو 2026.
وكانت «عكاظ» قد كشفت في وقت مبكر توجه الإدارة الأهلاوية نحو تأمين استمرار إيبانيز، في ظل القيمة الفنية الكبيرة التي يمثلها اللاعب في الخط الخلفي، بعدما أصبح خلال 3 مواسم أحد أبرز عناصر الفريق وأكثرها ثباتاً في التشكيلة الأساسية.
وانضم إيبانيز إلى الأهلي في أغسطس 2023 قادماً من روما الإيطالي بصفقة انتقال نهائي، بعد تجربة أوروبية بارزة مع الفريق الإيطالي خاض خلالها 149 مباراة وسجل 9 أهداف، وكان ضمن الفريق المتوج بالنسخة الأولى من دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي.
ومنذ ارتدائه القميص الأهلاوي، فرض المدافع البرازيلي نفسه عنصراً أساسياً في المنظومة الدفاعية، إذ خاض 30 مباراة في دوري روشن خلال موسم 2023-2024 وسجل 3 أهداف، قبل أن يشارك في 31 مباراة ويسجل 5 أهداف خلال موسم 2024-2025، ثم شارك في 28 مواجهة خلال موسم 2025-2026، سجل خلالها هدفين وأسهم في خروج الفريق بشباك نظيفة في 12 مباراة. وبذلك وصل رصيده في الدوري بقميص الأهلي إلى 89 مباراة و10 أهداف خلال مواسمه الثلاثة الأولى.
ولم يقتصر حضور إيبانيز على مشاركاته المحلية، إذ كان أحد الأعمدة التي ارتكز عليها الأهلي في رحلته القارية، وأسهم مع زملائه في تتويج الفريق بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة موسمين متتاليين، وكان آخرها نسخة 2025-2026، التي حسم الأهلي لقبها أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل بعد التمديد، ليحافظ على عرشه القاري ويتأهل إلى كأس القارات للأندية وكأس العالم للأندية.
كما أسهم المدافع البرازيلي في تحقيق الأهلي كأس السوبر السعودي، ليصل رصيده مع الفريق إلى 3 ألقاب، في مسيرة عزز خلالها مكانته باعتباره أحد أهم عناصر المشروع الأهلاوي، بفضل قوته في المواجهات الفردية والكرات الهوائية، إلى جانب حضوره الهجومي في الكرات الثابتة.
ويأتي التحرك لتمديد عقد إيبانيز حتى 2029 تأكيداً على رغبة الأهلي في الحفاظ على استقرار خطه الدفاعي، خصوصاً مع الاستحقاقات المتعددة التي تنتظر الفريق محلياً وقارياً ودولياً، بعدما تحول اللاعب البرازيلي منذ وصوله إلى جدة إلى أحد أبرز ركائز الفريق وأسماء الخبرة في تشكيلته.
The Al-Ahli club management has reached a preliminary agreement with Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez to extend his contract until 2030, as part of the management's efforts to maintain the core pillars of the team and enhance the technical stability within the ranks of "Al-Raqi." This comes as a confirmation of "Okaz's" exclusive report on June 14, 2026.
Earlier, "Okaz" revealed the Al-Ahli management's intention to secure Ibanez's continued presence, given the significant technical value the player represents in the backline, as he has become one of the most prominent and consistent elements of the team in the starting lineup over three seasons.
Ibanez joined Al-Ahli in August 2023 from Italian club Roma in a permanent transfer deal, after a notable European experience with the Italian team, during which he played 149 matches and scored 9 goals, and was part of the team that won the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Since donning the Al-Ahli jersey, the Brazilian defender has established himself as a key component of the defensive system, having played 30 matches in the Roshan League during the 2023-2024 season and scored 3 goals, before participating in 31 matches and scoring 5 goals during the 2024-2025 season. He then played in 28 matches during the 2025-2026 season, scoring 2 goals and contributing to the team keeping clean sheets in 12 matches. Thus, his tally in the league with Al-Ahli reached 89 matches and 10 goals over his first three seasons.
Ibanez's presence was not limited to local matches, as he was one of the pillars upon which Al-Ahli relied during its continental journey, contributing alongside his teammates to the team's consecutive titles in the AFC Champions League for two seasons, the latest being the 2025-2026 edition, where Al-Ahli secured the title against Machida Zelvia of Japan with a goal to nil after extra time, maintaining its continental throne and qualifying for the Club World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Brazilian defender also contributed to Al-Ahli's victory in the Saudi Super Cup, bringing his total with the team to 3 titles, during a career that has solidified his status as one of the most important elements of the Al-Ahli project, thanks to his strength in individual duels and aerial balls, as well as his offensive presence in set pieces.
The move to extend Ibanez's contract until 2029 confirms Al-Ahli's desire to maintain stability in its defensive line, especially with the multiple challenges awaiting the team locally, continentally, and internationally, as the Brazilian player has become one of the key pillars of the team and a name of experience in its lineup since his arrival in Jeddah.