توصلت إدارة النادي الأهلي إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع المدافع البرازيلي روجر إيبانيز لتمديد عقده حتى عام 2030، ضمن تحركات الإدارة للمحافظة على الركائز الأساسية للفريق وتعزيز الاستقرار الفني في صفوف «الراقي»، ويأتي ذلك تأكيداً لانفراد «عكاظ» في 14 يونيو 2026.

وكانت «عكاظ» قد كشفت في وقت مبكر توجه الإدارة الأهلاوية نحو تأمين استمرار إيبانيز، في ظل القيمة الفنية الكبيرة التي يمثلها اللاعب في الخط الخلفي، بعدما أصبح خلال 3 مواسم أحد أبرز عناصر الفريق وأكثرها ثباتاً في التشكيلة الأساسية.


وانضم إيبانيز إلى الأهلي في أغسطس 2023 قادماً من روما الإيطالي بصفقة انتقال نهائي، بعد تجربة أوروبية بارزة مع الفريق الإيطالي خاض خلالها 149 مباراة وسجل 9 أهداف، وكان ضمن الفريق المتوج بالنسخة الأولى من دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي.


ومنذ ارتدائه القميص الأهلاوي، فرض المدافع البرازيلي نفسه عنصراً أساسياً في المنظومة الدفاعية، إذ خاض 30 مباراة في دوري روشن خلال موسم 2023-2024 وسجل 3 أهداف، قبل أن يشارك في 31 مباراة ويسجل 5 أهداف خلال موسم 2024-2025، ثم شارك في 28 مواجهة خلال موسم 2025-2026، سجل خلالها هدفين وأسهم في خروج الفريق بشباك نظيفة في 12 مباراة. وبذلك وصل رصيده في الدوري بقميص الأهلي إلى 89 مباراة و10 أهداف خلال مواسمه الثلاثة الأولى.


ولم يقتصر حضور إيبانيز على مشاركاته المحلية، إذ كان أحد الأعمدة التي ارتكز عليها الأهلي في رحلته القارية، وأسهم مع زملائه في تتويج الفريق بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة موسمين متتاليين، وكان آخرها نسخة 2025-2026، التي حسم الأهلي لقبها أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل بعد التمديد، ليحافظ على عرشه القاري ويتأهل إلى كأس القارات للأندية وكأس العالم للأندية.


كما أسهم المدافع البرازيلي في تحقيق الأهلي كأس السوبر السعودي، ليصل رصيده مع الفريق إلى 3 ألقاب، في مسيرة عزز خلالها مكانته باعتباره أحد أهم عناصر المشروع الأهلاوي، بفضل قوته في المواجهات الفردية والكرات الهوائية، إلى جانب حضوره الهجومي في الكرات الثابتة.


ويأتي التحرك لتمديد عقد إيبانيز حتى 2029 تأكيداً على رغبة الأهلي في الحفاظ على استقرار خطه الدفاعي، خصوصاً مع الاستحقاقات المتعددة التي تنتظر الفريق محلياً وقارياً ودولياً، بعدما تحول اللاعب البرازيلي منذ وصوله إلى جدة إلى أحد أبرز ركائز الفريق وأسماء الخبرة في تشكيلته.