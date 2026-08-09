The Al-Ahli club management has reached a preliminary agreement with Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez to extend his contract until 2030, as part of the management's efforts to maintain the core pillars of the team and enhance the technical stability within the ranks of "Al-Raqi." This comes as a confirmation of "Okaz's" exclusive report on June 14, 2026.



Earlier, "Okaz" revealed the Al-Ahli management's intention to secure Ibanez's continued presence, given the significant technical value the player represents in the backline, as he has become one of the most prominent and consistent elements of the team in the starting lineup over three seasons.



Ibanez joined Al-Ahli in August 2023 from Italian club Roma in a permanent transfer deal, after a notable European experience with the Italian team, during which he played 149 matches and scored 9 goals, and was part of the team that won the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League.



Since donning the Al-Ahli jersey, the Brazilian defender has established himself as a key component of the defensive system, having played 30 matches in the Roshan League during the 2023-2024 season and scored 3 goals, before participating in 31 matches and scoring 5 goals during the 2024-2025 season. He then played in 28 matches during the 2025-2026 season, scoring 2 goals and contributing to the team keeping clean sheets in 12 matches. Thus, his tally in the league with Al-Ahli reached 89 matches and 10 goals over his first three seasons.



Ibanez's presence was not limited to local matches, as he was one of the pillars upon which Al-Ahli relied during its continental journey, contributing alongside his teammates to the team's consecutive titles in the AFC Champions League for two seasons, the latest being the 2025-2026 edition, where Al-Ahli secured the title against Machida Zelvia of Japan with a goal to nil after extra time, maintaining its continental throne and qualifying for the Club World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.



The Brazilian defender also contributed to Al-Ahli's victory in the Saudi Super Cup, bringing his total with the team to 3 titles, during a career that has solidified his status as one of the most important elements of the Al-Ahli project, thanks to his strength in individual duels and aerial balls, as well as his offensive presence in set pieces.



The move to extend Ibanez's contract until 2029 confirms Al-Ahli's desire to maintain stability in its defensive line, especially with the multiple challenges awaiting the team locally, continentally, and internationally, as the Brazilian player has become one of the key pillars of the team and a name of experience in its lineup since his arrival in Jeddah.