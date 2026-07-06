The match between England and Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup witnessed a rare event, as defender Jarell Quansah was sent off, becoming the fourth English player to receive a red card in the history of the "Three Lions" in the World Cup.



Quansah joined a short list of prominent names in the history of the England national team, led by Ray Wilkins, who was sent off against Morocco in the 1986 edition, followed by David Beckham against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, and Wayne Rooney against Portugal in the 2006 edition.



Despite the numerical disadvantage, the England team succeeded in overcoming the challenge posed by Mexico and secured a place in the quarter-finals, easing the impact of the red card that recalled rare moments in England's World Cup history, after the record of expulsions had remained empty for 20 years before Quansah's incident.