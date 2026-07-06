شهدت مواجهة إنجلترا أمام المكسيك في دور الـ16 من كأس العالم 2026 حدثًا نادرًا، بعدما تعرض المدافع جاريل كوانساه للطرد، ليصبح رابع لاعب إنجليزي ينال بطاقة حمراء في تاريخ مشاركات «الأسود الثلاثة» بالمونديال.


وانضم كوانساه إلى قائمة قصيرة تضم أسماء بارزة في تاريخ المنتخب الإنجليزي، يتقدمها راي ويلكينز الذي طُرد أمام المغرب في نسخة 1986، ثم ديفيد بيكهام أمام الأرجنتين في مونديال 1998، وواين روني أمام البرتغال في نسخة 2006.


ورغم النقص العددي، نجح المنتخب الإنجليزي في تجاوز عقبة المكسيك وحجز بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي، ليخفف من وقع البطاقة الحمراء التي أعادت إلى الأذهان محطات نادرة في تاريخ إنجلترا بكأس العالم، بعدما ظل سجل الطرد خاليًا لمدة 20 عامًا قبل واقعة كوانساه.