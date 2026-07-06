أعلن الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم رسمياً إلغاء عقد المغربي جمال سلامي مدرب منتخب الأردن الأول لكرة القدم بعد الخروج من دور المجموعات في كأس العالم 2026 في كرة القدم.
وفي مشاركته الأولى في كأس العالم، خسر الأردن أمام النمسا 1-3، الجزائر 1-2، والأرجنتين 1-3، وودع من دور المجموعات بعد أن فقد الأمل بالتأهل عقب مباراته الثانية، وكان عقد سلامي، المدرب السابق للرجاء البيضاوي والفتح في المغرب، ينتهي بعد كأس آسيا 2027.
وكتب رئيس الاتحاد الأردني الأمير علي بن الحسين في حسابه على منصة إكس معلقاً على صورة له مع سلامي: «أثناء لقائي مع الأخ العزيز الكابتن جمال السلامي، ومع ختام مسيرتك مع منتخب النشامى نشكرك على جهودك وعطائك المتميز، وعلى إسهامك في تحقيق الإنجاز التاريخي بتأهل منتخبنا الوطني إلى كأس العالم».
وأضاف: «لقد كانت تجربتك مع النشامى تجربة استثنائية وستبقى دائماً ابناً عزيزاً للأردن، بما قدمته من إخلاص واحترافية وروح قيادية. كل الأمنيات لك بدوام التوفيق والنجاح في محطتك المقبلة، كما ستظل أهلاً للمشورة وصاحب خبرة نعتز بها ونستفيد منها».
وبعد خسارته أمام الأرجنتين، أوضح سلامي أن الأخطاء التي تُرتكب أمام بطل العالم «تدفع ثمنها غالياً»، لكنه أكّد أن اللاعبين «أصبحوا أكثر إدراكاً لمتطلبات اللعب في المستوى العالي».
The Jordanian Football Association officially announced the termination of the contract of Moroccan coach Jamal Salami, who was in charge of the Jordan national football team, following their exit from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.
In their first World Cup appearance, Jordan lost to Austria 1-3, Algeria 1-2, and Argentina 1-3, and was eliminated from the group stage after losing hope of qualifying following their second match. Salami's contract, previously the coach of Raja Casablanca and Fath Union Sport in Morocco, was set to end after the 2027 Asian Cup.
Jordanian Football Association President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein wrote on his account on the X platform, commenting on a photo with Salami: "During my meeting with my dear brother Captain Jamal Salami, and as your journey with the national team comes to an end, we thank you for your efforts and outstanding contributions, and for your role in achieving the historic accomplishment of our national team qualifying for the World Cup."
He added: "Your experience with the national team has been exceptional, and you will always remain a beloved son of Jordan, due to your dedication, professionalism, and leadership spirit. I wish you continued success in your next chapter, and you will always be a source of advice and a wealth of experience that we cherish and benefit from."
After the loss to Argentina, Salami explained that the mistakes made against the world champions "come at a high price," but he affirmed that the players "have become more aware of the demands of playing at a high level."