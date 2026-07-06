The Jordanian Football Association officially announced the termination of the contract of Moroccan coach Jamal Salami, who was in charge of the Jordan national football team, following their exit from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.



In their first World Cup appearance, Jordan lost to Austria 1-3, Algeria 1-2, and Argentina 1-3, and was eliminated from the group stage after losing hope of qualifying following their second match. Salami's contract, previously the coach of Raja Casablanca and Fath Union Sport in Morocco, was set to end after the 2027 Asian Cup.



Jordanian Football Association President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein wrote on his account on the X platform, commenting on a photo with Salami: "During my meeting with my dear brother Captain Jamal Salami, and as your journey with the national team comes to an end, we thank you for your efforts and outstanding contributions, and for your role in achieving the historic accomplishment of our national team qualifying for the World Cup."



He added: "Your experience with the national team has been exceptional, and you will always remain a beloved son of Jordan, due to your dedication, professionalism, and leadership spirit. I wish you continued success in your next chapter, and you will always be a source of advice and a wealth of experience that we cherish and benefit from."



After the loss to Argentina, Salami explained that the mistakes made against the world champions "come at a high price," but he affirmed that the players "have become more aware of the demands of playing at a high level."