The England national team secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup after achieving a thrilling victory over their hosts Mexico with a score of 3-2, in a match full of excitement held at the Azteca Stadium during the Round of 16.



Jude Bellingham was the undisputed star of the first half, scoring two consecutive goals in the 36th and 38th minutes, before Julian Quinones reduced the deficit for Mexico just before the end of the first half.



In the second half, captain Harry Kane extended the "Three Lions'" lead by scoring the third goal from a penalty in the 60th minute, even though England was playing with ten men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Raul Jimenez responded with a second goal for Mexico from a penalty, igniting the final minutes of the match.



Despite the crowd's pressure and Mexico's overwhelming attack during stoppage time, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shone brightly, saving several clear chances, leading England to a valuable victory that kept their dream of competing for the title alive.



The English team is set for a fiery encounter in the quarter-finals against Norway, who caused one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by eliminating Brazil with a score of 2-1, in an anticipated match between the brilliance of Harry Kane and the strength of Erling Haaland.