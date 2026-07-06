حجز منتخب إنجلترا بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما حقق فوزًا مثيرًا على مضيفه المكسيك بنتيجة 3-2، في مواجهة حافلة بالإثارة أقيمت على ملعب أزتيكا ضمن منافسات دور الـ16.


وكان جود بيلينجهام نجم الشوط الأول بلا منازع، بعدما سجل هدفين متتاليين في الدقيقتين 36 و38، قبل أن يقلص خوليان كينيونيس الفارق للمكسيك قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.


وفي الشوط الثاني، عزز القائد هاري كين تقدم "الأسود الثلاثة" بتسجيله الهدف الثالث من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 60، رغم أن إنجلترا كانت تلعب بعشرة لاعبين بعد طرد المدافع جاريل كوانساه في الدقيقة 54. ورد راؤول خيمينيز بهدف ثانٍ للمكسيك من ركلة جزاء، لتشتعل الدقائق الأخيرة من اللقاء.


ورغم الضغط الجماهيري والهجوم المكسيكي الكاسح في الوقت بدل الضائع، تألق الحارس جوردان بيكفورد بشكل لافت، وتصدى لعدة فرص محققة، ليقود إنجلترا إلى انتصار ثمين حافظ به على حلمها في المنافسة على اللقب.


ويضرب المنتخب الإنجليزي موعدًا ناريًا في الدور ربع النهائي مع النرويج، التي فجرت واحدة من أكبر مفاجآت البطولة بإقصاء البرازيل بنتيجة 2-1، في مواجهة مرتقبة بين تألق هاري كين وقوة إيرلينغ هالاند.