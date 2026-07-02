The World Cup witnessed a touching human moment when the death of the father of the head coach of the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team, Sébastien Desabre, was announced during the press conference that followed his team's 2-1 loss to England in the Round of 32 of the tournament, in Atlanta, USA.

Desabre was answering questions from journalists after the match when the team's media officer intervened to announce the news of his father's death, offering his condolences to the coach in front of those present.

The media officer said: "We would like to inform you that the coach has lost his father, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to him."

No additional details were disclosed regarding the cause of the French coach's father's death, nor was it clear whether the coach had received the news of the death before the press conference or if the announcement was the first time he learned of his father's passing.

The Congolese team had exited the World Cup after a tough loss to England, despite delivering a strong performance and leading in the first half with a goal scored by Bryan Sibbanga, before Harry Kane led the English team to victory by scoring two goals.

After the match, Desabre expressed pride in what his players had achieved despite being eliminated from the tournament, saying: "We feel disappointed because we believed in our ability to win; perhaps we lacked some experience in the final minutes, but this is football. We will learn and continue to develop."

He added: "We fought like the Congolese people fight, and we delivered a good match against one of the best teams in the world, and that is what we will take away from this experience."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo national team made a historic return to the World Cup finals, having qualified for the first time since the 1974 edition when they participated under the name Zaire, successfully advancing from the group stage after finishing third following their victory over Uzbekistan, before their adventure ended against the English team.

For his part, the team's defender Axel Tuanzebe expressed his regret at the exit, confirming that the team felt it was capable of securing the match, especially after the opportunities it had in the first half, noting that the players would benefit from this experience in preparation for upcoming challenges.