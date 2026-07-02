شهدت منافسات كأس العالم لحظة إنسانية مؤثرة، بعدما أُعلن عن وفاة والد المدير الفني لمنتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، سيباستيان ديسابر، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب خسارة فريقه أمام منتخب إنجلترا بنتيجة 2-1 في دور الـ32 من البطولة، بمدينة أتلانتا الأمريكية.

وكان ديسابر يجيب عن أسئلة الصحفيين عقب نهاية المباراة، قبل أن يتدخل المسؤول الإعلامي للمنتخب ويعلن نبأ وفاة والده، مقدّمًا تعازيه للمدرب أمام الحضور.

وقال المسؤول الإعلامي: «نود إبلاغكم بأن المدرب فقد والده، ونتقدم إليه بخالص التعازي».

ولم يتم الإفصاح عن تفاصيل إضافية حول سبب وفاة والد المدرب الفرنسي، كما لم يتضح ما إذا كان المدرب قد تلقى خبر الوفاة قبل المؤتمر الصحفي أم أن الإعلان كان المرة الأولى التي يعلم فيها بوفاة والده.

وكان المنتخب الكونغولي قد ودّع منافسات كأس العالم بعد خسارة صعبة أمام إنجلترا، رغم تقديمه أداءً قويًا وتقدمه في الشوط الأول بهدف سجله بريان سيبينغا، قبل أن يقود هاري كين المنتخب الإنجليزي إلى الفوز بتسجيله هدفين.

وعقب المباراة، أعرب ديسابر عن فخره بما قدمه لاعبوه رغم الخروج من البطولة، قائلاً: «نشعر بخيبة أمل لأننا كنا نؤمن بقدرتنا على تحقيق الفوز، ربما افتقدنا بعض الخبرة في الدقائق الأخيرة، لكن هذه هي كرة القدم. سنتعلم ونواصل التطور».

وأضاف: «قاتلنا كما يقاتل الشعب الكونغولي، وقدمنا مباراة جيدة أمام أحد أفضل المنتخبات في العالم، وهذا ما سنحتفظ به من هذه التجربة».

وكان منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية قد سجل عودة تاريخية إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما تأهل للمرة الأولى منذ نسخة عام 1974، عندما شارك تحت اسم زائير، ونجح في تجاوز دور المجموعات بعد احتلاله المركز الثالث إثر فوزه على أوزبكستان، قبل أن تنتهي مغامرته أمام المنتخب الإنجليزي.

من جانبه، أعرب مدافع المنتخب أكسل توانزيبي عن أسفه للخروج، مؤكدًا أن الفريق شعر بأنه كان قادرًا على حسم المباراة، خصوصا بعد الفرص التي أتيحت له في الشوط الأول، مشيرًا إلى أن اللاعبين سيستفيدون من هذه التجربة استعدادًا للاستحقاقات القادمة.