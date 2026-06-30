On a football night that will remain etched in the memory of the World Cup, the Paraguay national team succeeded in writing a new chapter in its history after scoring its first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the World Cup during its strong match against the Germany national team in the Round of 32.



This achievement came in a match characterized by competitiveness and excitement, as the Paraguayan team entered the encounter with high focus and a clear desire to prove itself against one of the strongest teams in the world. As the minutes of the match passed, Paraguay managed to snatch a historic goal, the first for them in the knockout stages across their World Cup participations since their first appearance in 1930, breaking a long-standing curse and placing themselves in the record of global achievements.



This goal comes after a series of previous participations for Paraguay in the knockout stages that did not witness any scoring, despite having played five matches in this phase before the 2026 edition, spread across the 1986, 1998, 2002, and 2010 tournaments.



During those participations, Paraguay's knockout matches ended with results devoid of goals, whether in regular or extra time, except for the match against Japan in the Round of 16 in 2010, which was decided by penalties, and which do not count among the recorded goals.



Thus, the goal in 2026 is considered Paraguay's first scoring record in the history of the knockout stages since the start of their World Cup participations in 1930.