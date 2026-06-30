في ليلة كروية ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة كأس العالم، نجح منتخب باراغواي في كتابة صفحة جديدة من تاريخه بعدما سجّل أول هدف له على الإطلاق في الأدوار الإقصائية لبطولة كأس العالم، خلال مواجهته القوية أمام منتخب ألمانيا ضمن منافسات دور الـ32.


وجاء هذا الإنجاز في مباراة اتسمت بالندية والإثارة، إذ دخل المنتخب الباراغواياني اللقاء بتركيز عالٍ ورغبة واضحة في إثبات الذات أمام أحد أقوى المنتخبات في العالم. ومع مرور دقائق المباراة، نجح منتخب باراغواي في خطف هدف تاريخي هو الأول له في الأدوار الإقصائية عبر مشاركاته المونديالية منذ مشاركته الأولى عام 1930، ليكسر عقدة طويلة ويضع نفسه في سجل الإنجازات العالمية.


ويأتي هذا الهدف بعد سلسلة مشاركات سابقة لباراغواي في الأدوار الإقصائية لم تشهد أي تسجيل، رغم خوضه خمس مباريات في هذه المرحلة قبل نسخة 2026، موزعة على نسخ 1986، 1998، 2002، و2010.


وخلال تلك المشاركات، انتهت مباريات باراغواي الإقصائية بنتائج خالية من الأهداف سواء في الوقت الأصلي أو الإضافي، باستثناء مواجهة اليابان في دور الـ16 عام 2010 التي حُسمت بركلات الترجيح، والتي لا تُحتسب ضمن الأهداف المسجلة.


وبذلك، يُعد هدف 2026 أول تسجيل تهديفي لباراغواي في تاريخ الأدوار الإقصائية منذ انطلاق مشاركاته في كأس العالم عام 1930.