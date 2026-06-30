في ليلة كروية ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة كأس العالم، نجح منتخب باراغواي في كتابة صفحة جديدة من تاريخه بعدما سجّل أول هدف له على الإطلاق في الأدوار الإقصائية لبطولة كأس العالم، خلال مواجهته القوية أمام منتخب ألمانيا ضمن منافسات دور الـ32.
وجاء هذا الإنجاز في مباراة اتسمت بالندية والإثارة، إذ دخل المنتخب الباراغواياني اللقاء بتركيز عالٍ ورغبة واضحة في إثبات الذات أمام أحد أقوى المنتخبات في العالم. ومع مرور دقائق المباراة، نجح منتخب باراغواي في خطف هدف تاريخي هو الأول له في الأدوار الإقصائية عبر مشاركاته المونديالية منذ مشاركته الأولى عام 1930، ليكسر عقدة طويلة ويضع نفسه في سجل الإنجازات العالمية.
ويأتي هذا الهدف بعد سلسلة مشاركات سابقة لباراغواي في الأدوار الإقصائية لم تشهد أي تسجيل، رغم خوضه خمس مباريات في هذه المرحلة قبل نسخة 2026، موزعة على نسخ 1986، 1998، 2002، و2010.
وخلال تلك المشاركات، انتهت مباريات باراغواي الإقصائية بنتائج خالية من الأهداف سواء في الوقت الأصلي أو الإضافي، باستثناء مواجهة اليابان في دور الـ16 عام 2010 التي حُسمت بركلات الترجيح، والتي لا تُحتسب ضمن الأهداف المسجلة.
وبذلك، يُعد هدف 2026 أول تسجيل تهديفي لباراغواي في تاريخ الأدوار الإقصائية منذ انطلاق مشاركاته في كأس العالم عام 1930.
On a football night that will remain etched in the memory of the World Cup, the Paraguay national team succeeded in writing a new chapter in its history after scoring its first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the World Cup during its strong match against the Germany national team in the Round of 32.
This achievement came in a match characterized by competitiveness and excitement, as the Paraguayan team entered the encounter with high focus and a clear desire to prove itself against one of the strongest teams in the world. As the minutes of the match passed, Paraguay managed to snatch a historic goal, the first for them in the knockout stages across their World Cup participations since their first appearance in 1930, breaking a long-standing curse and placing themselves in the record of global achievements.
This goal comes after a series of previous participations for Paraguay in the knockout stages that did not witness any scoring, despite having played five matches in this phase before the 2026 edition, spread across the 1986, 1998, 2002, and 2010 tournaments.
During those participations, Paraguay's knockout matches ended with results devoid of goals, whether in regular or extra time, except for the match against Japan in the Round of 16 in 2010, which was decided by penalties, and which do not count among the recorded goals.
Thus, the goal in 2026 is considered Paraguay's first scoring record in the history of the knockout stages since the start of their World Cup participations in 1930.