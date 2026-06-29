أكد المدير الفني للمنتخب المغربي محمد وهبي ثقته الكبيرة في قدرة لاعبيه على تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام منتخب هولندا، في المواجهة المرتقبة غداً بمدينة مونتيري المكسيكية، ضمن منافسات دور الـ 32 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة حالياً في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.
وقال وهبي في المؤتمر الصحفي قبل المباراة إنه يثق في قدرة لاعبيه على تقديم أداء مميز في هذا الدور، مشيراً إلى أن المواجهة أمام هولندا، أحد المنتخبات المصنفة ضمن أفضل عشرة في العالم، ستكون صعبة على جميع المستويات الفنية والتكتيكية والبدنية.
وأضاف أن المنتخب المغربي قدّم أداءً جيداً في دور المجموعات، موضحاً أن مواجهة هولندا تختلف كثيراً من حيث أسلوب اللعب، مضيفاً: «الأمر متروك لنا داخل الملعب، ورغم صعوبة اللقاء فإننا نخوضه بهدوء وطموح كبير».
وتابع: «نحن متحمسون وواثقون ومصممون على الفوز بهذه المباراة»، مشدداً على الصلابة الذهنية للاعبيه وإصرارهم على تمثيل المغرب بأفضل صورة ممكنة.
وأشار المدرب إلى أن الدافع الأكبر بالنسبة لهم هو ارتداء قميص المنتخب وتمثيل الوطن، مضيفاً: «بهذا الدافع يمكننا تحقيق الكثير. نحن واعون بالمسؤولية الملقاة على عاتقنا وسنبذل قصارى جهدنا، واللاعبون ملتزمون ويريدون تقديم كل ما لديهم من أجل المغرب وجماهيره».
واعتبر أن المواجهة ستكون متكاملة بين منتخبين لهما مكانة بارزة في كرة القدم العالمية، لافتاً إلى أنها لن تكون بدنية أو تكتيكية فقط، بل ستكون تحدياً شاملاً على جميع المستويات.
من جانبه، أكد مدرب المنتخب الهولندي رونالد كومان، قوة المواجهة التي تجمع فريقه بالمنتخب المغربي غداً.
وقال كومان إن خوض مثل هذه المباراة في هذا الدور يعد أمراً مهماً للغاية، مشيراً إلى أن المنتخبين يملكان طموحاً كبيراً للوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة في البطولة.
واختتم المدرب تصريحاته بالقول إن المواجهة ربما جاءت مبكرةً بعض الشيء، موضحاً أن الفريقين كانا من المنتظر أن يواصلا المشوار إلى الأدوار المتقدمة، بالنظر إلى ما قدماه في النسخة السابقة من كأس العالم.
The head coach of the Moroccan national team, Mohamed Wahbi, expressed his great confidence in his players' ability to achieve a positive result against the Netherlands in the anticipated match tomorrow in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup currently being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Wahbi said in the press conference before the match that he trusts his players to deliver an outstanding performance in this round, noting that facing the Netherlands, one of the top ten ranked teams in the world, will be challenging on all technical, tactical, and physical levels.
He added that the Moroccan team performed well in the group stage, explaining that the match against the Netherlands differs significantly in terms of playing style, adding: "It is up to us on the field, and despite the difficulty of the match, we approach it with calmness and great ambition."
He continued: "We are excited, confident, and determined to win this match," emphasizing the mental toughness of his players and their determination to represent Morocco in the best possible way.
The coach pointed out that the biggest motivation for them is wearing the national team jersey and representing their country, adding: "With this motivation, we can achieve a lot. We are aware of the responsibility on our shoulders, and we will do our utmost. The players are committed and want to give everything they have for Morocco and its fans."
He considered that the match will be a complete encounter between two teams with a prominent status in world football, noting that it will not only be physical or tactical but will be a comprehensive challenge on all levels.
For his part, Dutch national team coach Ronald Koeman confirmed the intensity of the match that brings his team together with the Moroccan national team tomorrow.
Koeman stated that playing such a match at this stage is extremely important, pointing out that both teams have great ambitions to reach advanced stages in the tournament.
He concluded his remarks by saying that the encounter might have come a bit early, explaining that both teams were expected to continue their journey to the later rounds, considering what they had shown in the previous edition of the World Cup.