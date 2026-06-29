أكد المدير الفني للمنتخب المغربي محمد وهبي ثقته الكبيرة في قدرة لاعبيه على تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام منتخب هولندا، في المواجهة المرتقبة غداً بمدينة مونتيري المكسيكية، ضمن منافسات دور الـ 32 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة حالياً في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.


وقال وهبي في المؤتمر الصحفي قبل المباراة إنه يثق في قدرة لاعبيه على تقديم أداء مميز في هذا الدور، مشيراً إلى أن المواجهة أمام هولندا، أحد المنتخبات المصنفة ضمن أفضل عشرة في العالم، ستكون صعبة على جميع المستويات الفنية والتكتيكية والبدنية.


وأضاف أن المنتخب المغربي قدّم أداءً جيداً في دور المجموعات، موضحاً أن مواجهة هولندا تختلف كثيراً من حيث أسلوب اللعب، مضيفاً: «الأمر متروك لنا داخل الملعب، ورغم صعوبة اللقاء فإننا نخوضه بهدوء وطموح كبير».


وتابع: «نحن متحمسون وواثقون ومصممون على الفوز بهذه المباراة»، مشدداً على الصلابة الذهنية للاعبيه وإصرارهم على تمثيل المغرب بأفضل صورة ممكنة.


وأشار المدرب إلى أن الدافع الأكبر بالنسبة لهم هو ارتداء قميص المنتخب وتمثيل الوطن، مضيفاً: «بهذا الدافع يمكننا تحقيق الكثير. نحن واعون بالمسؤولية الملقاة على عاتقنا وسنبذل قصارى جهدنا، واللاعبون ملتزمون ويريدون تقديم كل ما لديهم من أجل المغرب وجماهيره».


واعتبر أن المواجهة ستكون متكاملة بين منتخبين لهما مكانة بارزة في كرة القدم العالمية، لافتاً إلى أنها لن تكون بدنية أو تكتيكية فقط، بل ستكون تحدياً شاملاً على جميع المستويات.


من جانبه، أكد مدرب المنتخب الهولندي رونالد كومان، قوة المواجهة التي تجمع فريقه بالمنتخب المغربي غداً.


وقال كومان إن خوض مثل هذه المباراة في هذا الدور يعد أمراً مهماً للغاية، مشيراً إلى أن المنتخبين يملكان طموحاً كبيراً للوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة في البطولة.


واختتم المدرب تصريحاته بالقول إن المواجهة ربما جاءت مبكرةً بعض الشيء، موضحاً أن الفريقين كانا من المنتظر أن يواصلا المشوار إلى الأدوار المتقدمة، بالنظر إلى ما قدماه في النسخة السابقة من كأس العالم.