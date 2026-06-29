The head coach of the Moroccan national team, Mohamed Wahbi, expressed his great confidence in his players' ability to achieve a positive result against the Netherlands in the anticipated match tomorrow in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup currently being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Wahbi said in the press conference before the match that he trusts his players to deliver an outstanding performance in this round, noting that facing the Netherlands, one of the top ten ranked teams in the world, will be challenging on all technical, tactical, and physical levels.



He added that the Moroccan team performed well in the group stage, explaining that the match against the Netherlands differs significantly in terms of playing style, adding: "It is up to us on the field, and despite the difficulty of the match, we approach it with calmness and great ambition."



He continued: "We are excited, confident, and determined to win this match," emphasizing the mental toughness of his players and their determination to represent Morocco in the best possible way.



The coach pointed out that the biggest motivation for them is wearing the national team jersey and representing their country, adding: "With this motivation, we can achieve a lot. We are aware of the responsibility on our shoulders, and we will do our utmost. The players are committed and want to give everything they have for Morocco and its fans."



He considered that the match will be a complete encounter between two teams with a prominent status in world football, noting that it will not only be physical or tactical but will be a comprehensive challenge on all levels.



For his part, Dutch national team coach Ronald Koeman confirmed the intensity of the match that brings his team together with the Moroccan national team tomorrow.



Koeman stated that playing such a match at this stage is extremely important, pointing out that both teams have great ambitions to reach advanced stages in the tournament.



He concluded his remarks by saying that the encounter might have come a bit early, explaining that both teams were expected to continue their journey to the later rounds, considering what they had shown in the previous edition of the World Cup.