The Saudi national team continues its intensive preparations for the anticipated match against the Cape Verde national team, as part of its training program, with a strong focus from the coaching staff led by coach Donis on both the technical and mental aspects.



During the recent training sessions, Donis relied on a defensive plan that includes four defenders, in a move aimed at enhancing balance on the field and reducing the defensive errors that appeared at times during previous matches. The training sessions also featured the implementation of several tactical drills that focused on the speed of transition between defense and attack and improving the level of harmony among the players.



In a step to mentally prepare the players, the coaching staff enlisted a psychologist to work with the team members during the camp, aiming to boost self-confidence, enhance concentration, and manage the pressures associated with important matches.



The players also underwent video analysis sessions to review past performances and correct technical observations, as part of the coaching staff's efforts to achieve the highest levels of readiness before facing Cape Verde, which represents an important test for the Green team at this stage.