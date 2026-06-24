واصل المنتخب السعودي استعداداته المكثفة لمواجهته المرتقبة أمام منتخب الرأس الأخضر، ضمن برنامجه التحضيري، وسط تركيز كبير من الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب دونيس على الجانبين الفني والذهني.


واعتمد دونيس خلال التدريبات الأخيرة على خطة دفاعية تضم أربعة مدافعين، في توجه يهدف إلى تعزيز التوازن داخل الملعب والحد من الأخطاء الدفاعية التي ظهرت في بعض الفترات خلال المباريات الماضية. كما شهدت الحصص التدريبية تطبيق عدد من الجمل التكتيكية التي ركزت على سرعة التحول بين الدفاع والهجوم ورفع مستوى الانسجام بين اللاعبين.


وفي خطوة لتهيئة اللاعبين ذهنيا، استعان الجهاز الفني بأخصائي نفسي للعمل مع عناصر المنتخب خلال المعسكر، بهدف تعزيز الثقة بالنفس ورفع مستوى التركيز والتعامل مع الضغوط المصاحبة للمباريات المهمة.


كما خضع اللاعبون لجلسات تحليل فني عبر الفيديو لمراجعة الأداء السابق وتصحيح الملاحظات الفنية، في إطار سعي الجهاز الفني للوصول إلى أعلى درجات الجاهزية قبل مواجهة الرأس الأخضر، التي تمثل اختبارًا مهمًا للأخضر في المرحلة الحالية.