The national team resumed its training today (Monday) in Austin, Texas, in preparation for the match against the Cape Verde national team this coming Friday, U.S. time (Saturday in the Kingdom), as part of the third round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™️.



The players of the Green conducted their training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. They were divided into two groups; the first group, which included the players who started in the match against the Spain national team, performed a recovery workout in the gym, while the other group conducted a training session that began with a warm-up, followed by ball possession drills, before concluding the training session with a scrimmage between the two groups.



In a related context, player Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi continued his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.



The Green will continue its training tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6 PM at Q2 Stadium, with media access available during the first fifteen minutes.