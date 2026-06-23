عاود المنتخب الوطني اليوم (الإثنين) تدريباته في مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب الرأس الأخضر يوم الجمعة القادم بتوقيت الولايات المتحدة (السبت بتوقيت المملكة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لكأس العالم FIFA 2026™️.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، قُسِّموا خلالها إلى مجموعتين، أدت المجموعة الأولى والتي ضمّت اللاعبين الذين شاركوا بصفة أساسية في المباراة أمام منتخب إسبانيا، مرانًا استرجاعيًا في الصالة الرياضية، في حين أجرت المجموعة الأخرى حصة تدريبية بدأت بمران الإحماء، أعقبه مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، قبل أن يختتم اللاعبون الحصة التدريبية بمناورة بين مجموعتين.


على صعيد متصل، واصل اللاعب عبدالرحمن الصانبي برنامجه العلاجي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي.


ويواصل الأخضر تدريباته في تمام الساعة السادسة من مساء يوم غدٍ الثلاثاء على ملعب Q2، على أن تكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى.