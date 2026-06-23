عاود المنتخب الوطني اليوم (الإثنين) تدريباته في مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب الرأس الأخضر يوم الجمعة القادم بتوقيت الولايات المتحدة (السبت بتوقيت المملكة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لكأس العالم FIFA 2026™️.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، قُسِّموا خلالها إلى مجموعتين، أدت المجموعة الأولى والتي ضمّت اللاعبين الذين شاركوا بصفة أساسية في المباراة أمام منتخب إسبانيا، مرانًا استرجاعيًا في الصالة الرياضية، في حين أجرت المجموعة الأخرى حصة تدريبية بدأت بمران الإحماء، أعقبه مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، قبل أن يختتم اللاعبون الحصة التدريبية بمناورة بين مجموعتين.
على صعيد متصل، واصل اللاعب عبدالرحمن الصانبي برنامجه العلاجي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي.
ويواصل الأخضر تدريباته في تمام الساعة السادسة من مساء يوم غدٍ الثلاثاء على ملعب Q2، على أن تكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى.
The national team resumed its training today (Monday) in Austin, Texas, in preparation for the match against the Cape Verde national team this coming Friday, U.S. time (Saturday in the Kingdom), as part of the third round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™️.
The players of the Green conducted their training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. They were divided into two groups; the first group, which included the players who started in the match against the Spain national team, performed a recovery workout in the gym, while the other group conducted a training session that began with a warm-up, followed by ball possession drills, before concluding the training session with a scrimmage between the two groups.
In a related context, player Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi continued his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.
The Green will continue its training tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6 PM at Q2 Stadium, with media access available during the first fifteen minutes.