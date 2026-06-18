يعوّل الشارع الرياضي البرازيلي كافة آماله وحلمه وتطلعاته على الدولي لاعب نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني نجم السامبا فينيسوس جونيور، حيث يواجه الأصفر شكوكاً جدية بشأن قدرته على الفوز بالنجمة السادسة في النسخة الحالية من كأس العالم، لكن يمكن لمدربه الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي الاعتماد على فينيسيوس جونيور الذي أنقذ السيليساو بتسجيله هدف التعادل أمام المغرب في المباراة الافتتاحية.


بمواجهة هايتي في فيلادلفيا، يتعيّن على فيني تقديم أداء مثالي، لإسكات الانتقادات الموجهة لـ «راقصي السامبا» والحفاظ على الأمل في إنهاء منافسات المجموعة في الصدارة.


أوضح المهاجم البالغ 25 عاماً الذي لا يتردد في القيام بواجباته الدفاعية قائلاً «لم أكن في أفضل حالاتي من الناحية الفنية، أعتقد أنني أستطيع تحسين ذلك، والمساعدة بشكل أكبر في القطاع الهجومي».


عليك أن تعاني


ورأى جونيور أنه للفوز بكأس العالم، يتعين عليك أن تعاني، ويتعين عليك أن تستقبل أهدافاً، ويتعين عليك أن تقلب نتائج المباريات، وعلينا أن نكون مستعدين لذلك.


لست غبياً


أوضح أنشيلوتي لقناة «بلاكار» البرازيلية «يمكننا الاستفادة من لاعب قادر على تقديم الكثير كجناح، وليس كمهاجم صريح داخل منطقة الجزاء، لأني لست غبياً وهو ليس مرجعاً أساسياً في منطقة الجزاء.، لكن عندما يهاجم منطقة الجزاء وهو في وضعية تسمح له بالتحرك، يصبح خطيراً للغاية».


يستطيع الظفر بها


من جانبه يرى الأسطورة البرازيلية كافو أن فيني قادر على أن يكون رجل «النجمة السادسة»، وقال المدافع الذي يتضمن سجله 142 مباراة دولية (وهو رقم قياسي برازيلي) في أبريل في حفل توزيع جوائز لوريوس «خلال هذه المباريات الثماني (في حالة الوصول إلى النهائي)، يمتلك فينيسيوس جونيور كل ما يحتاجه ليُظهر للعالم بأجمعه قيمته، وما هو قادر على فعله على أرض الملعب».