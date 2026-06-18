يعوّل الشارع الرياضي البرازيلي كافة آماله وحلمه وتطلعاته على الدولي لاعب نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني نجم السامبا فينيسوس جونيور، حيث يواجه الأصفر شكوكاً جدية بشأن قدرته على الفوز بالنجمة السادسة في النسخة الحالية من كأس العالم، لكن يمكن لمدربه الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي الاعتماد على فينيسيوس جونيور الذي أنقذ السيليساو بتسجيله هدف التعادل أمام المغرب في المباراة الافتتاحية.
بمواجهة هايتي في فيلادلفيا، يتعيّن على فيني تقديم أداء مثالي، لإسكات الانتقادات الموجهة لـ «راقصي السامبا» والحفاظ على الأمل في إنهاء منافسات المجموعة في الصدارة.
أوضح المهاجم البالغ 25 عاماً الذي لا يتردد في القيام بواجباته الدفاعية قائلاً «لم أكن في أفضل حالاتي من الناحية الفنية، أعتقد أنني أستطيع تحسين ذلك، والمساعدة بشكل أكبر في القطاع الهجومي».
عليك أن تعاني
ورأى جونيور أنه للفوز بكأس العالم، يتعين عليك أن تعاني، ويتعين عليك أن تستقبل أهدافاً، ويتعين عليك أن تقلب نتائج المباريات، وعلينا أن نكون مستعدين لذلك.
لست غبياً
أوضح أنشيلوتي لقناة «بلاكار» البرازيلية «يمكننا الاستفادة من لاعب قادر على تقديم الكثير كجناح، وليس كمهاجم صريح داخل منطقة الجزاء، لأني لست غبياً وهو ليس مرجعاً أساسياً في منطقة الجزاء.، لكن عندما يهاجم منطقة الجزاء وهو في وضعية تسمح له بالتحرك، يصبح خطيراً للغاية».
يستطيع الظفر بها
من جانبه يرى الأسطورة البرازيلية كافو أن فيني قادر على أن يكون رجل «النجمة السادسة»، وقال المدافع الذي يتضمن سجله 142 مباراة دولية (وهو رقم قياسي برازيلي) في أبريل في حفل توزيع جوائز لوريوس «خلال هذه المباريات الثماني (في حالة الوصول إلى النهائي)، يمتلك فينيسيوس جونيور كل ما يحتاجه ليُظهر للعالم بأجمعه قيمته، وما هو قادر على فعله على أرض الملعب».
The Brazilian sports community places all its hopes, dreams, and aspirations on the international player from the Spanish club Real Madrid, the Samba star Vinicius Junior. The yellow team faces serious doubts about its ability to win the sixth star in the current edition of the World Cup, but its Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti can rely on Vinicius Junior, who saved the Seleção by scoring the equalizer against Morocco in the opening match.
In the match against Haiti in Philadelphia, Vinicius must deliver a perfect performance to silence the criticisms directed at the "Samba dancers" and maintain hope of finishing the group stage at the top.
The 25-year-old forward, who does not hesitate to perform his defensive duties, stated, "I wasn't at my best technically; I believe I can improve that and contribute more in the attacking sector."
You have to suffer
Junior believes that to win the World Cup, you have to suffer, you have to concede goals, you have to turn matches around, and we need to be prepared for that.
I'm not stupid
Ancelotti explained to the Brazilian channel "Placar," "We can benefit from a player who can offer a lot as a winger, not as a pure striker inside the penalty area, because I'm not stupid, and he is not a primary reference in the penalty area. However, when he attacks the penalty area in a position that allows him to move, he becomes extremely dangerous."
He can win it
For his part, Brazilian legend Cafu believes that Vinicius is capable of being the man for the "sixth star." The defender, who has a record of 142 international matches, stated in April at a Laureus Awards ceremony, "During these eight matches (if we reach the final), Vinicius Junior has everything he needs to show the whole world his value and what he is capable of doing on the field."