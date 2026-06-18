The Brazilian sports community places all its hopes, dreams, and aspirations on the international player from the Spanish club Real Madrid, the Samba star Vinicius Junior. The yellow team faces serious doubts about its ability to win the sixth star in the current edition of the World Cup, but its Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti can rely on Vinicius Junior, who saved the Seleção by scoring the equalizer against Morocco in the opening match.



In the match against Haiti in Philadelphia, Vinicius must deliver a perfect performance to silence the criticisms directed at the "Samba dancers" and maintain hope of finishing the group stage at the top.



The 25-year-old forward, who does not hesitate to perform his defensive duties, stated, "I wasn't at my best technically; I believe I can improve that and contribute more in the attacking sector."



You have to suffer



Junior believes that to win the World Cup, you have to suffer, you have to concede goals, you have to turn matches around, and we need to be prepared for that.



I'm not stupid



Ancelotti explained to the Brazilian channel "Placar," "We can benefit from a player who can offer a lot as a winger, not as a pure striker inside the penalty area, because I'm not stupid, and he is not a primary reference in the penalty area. However, when he attacks the penalty area in a position that allows him to move, he becomes extremely dangerous."



He can win it



For his part, Brazilian legend Cafu believes that Vinicius is capable of being the man for the "sixth star." The defender, who has a record of 142 international matches, stated in April at a Laureus Awards ceremony, "During these eight matches (if we reach the final), Vinicius Junior has everything he needs to show the whole world his value and what he is capable of doing on the field."