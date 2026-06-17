The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, revealed that the work on the "Aramco" stadium is progressing according to the specified timeline, noting that the completion rate has reached about 80%. It is expected to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup matches at the beginning of next year. This came during his conversation with Reuters, expressing his hope that the "Saudi national team" can surpass the achievement of the 1994 World Cup during its current participation.



He said: The ticket pricing file represents one of the aspects that the Kingdom will discuss with the International Football Federation during the preparations for the tournament, as it is the entity that owns the tickets and is responsible for setting their prices. However, the Kingdom is keen to ensure that the tournament is accessible to the largest number of fans.



The Minister of Sports pointed out that the Kingdom has significantly expanded its electronic visa programs over the past years, explaining that citizens from more than 60 countries can now obtain an electronic visa or a visa on arrival, with expectations of adding more countries in the future. He confirmed that Saudi personnel have full experience in welcoming visitors to sporting events after organizing and hosting more than 150 international sporting events.



He clarified that the Kingdom is continuously working with its security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure the highest levels of readiness to receive fans and visitors during major sporting events.