كشف وزير الرياضة الأمير عبد العزيز بن تركي الفيصل، عن أن العمل في ملعب «أرامكو» يسير وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد، موضحاً أن نسبة الإنجاز بلغت نحو 80%، ومن المنتظر أن يستضيف مباريات كأس آسيا 2027 مطلع العام القادم. جاء ذلك خلال حديثة لوكالة «رويترز»، معرباً عن أمله في أن يتمكن «المنتخب السعودي» من تجاوز إنجاز مونديال 1994 خلال مشاركته الحالية.


وقال: ملف أسعار التذاكر يمثل أحد الجوانب التي ستناقشها المملكة مع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم خلال الاستعدادات للبطولة، لأنه الجهة المالكة للتذاكر والمسؤولة عن تحديد أسعارها، لكن المملكة حريصة على أن تكون البطولة في متناول أكبر عدد من المشجعين.


وأشار وزير الرياضة إلى أن المملكة وسّعت بشكل كبير من برامج التأشيرات الإلكترونية خلال السنوات الماضية، موضحاً أن أكثر من 60 دولة بات بإمكان مواطنيها الحصول على تأشيرة إلكترونية أو تأشيرة عند الوصول، مع توقعات بإضافة المزيد من الدول مستقبلاً، مؤكداً أن الكوادر السعودية تملك خبرة كاملة لاستقبال زوار الأحداث الرياضية بعد تنظيم واستضافة أكثر من 150 حدثاً رياضياً دولياً.


وأوضح أن المملكة تعمل بشكل مستمر مع أجهزتها الأمنية والجهات المختصة لضمان أعلى مستويات الجاهزية لاستقبال الجماهير والزوار خلال الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى.