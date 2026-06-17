استهل المنتخب النرويجي مسيرته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 بفوز عريض على نظيره العراقي بنتيجة (4-1)، لحساب الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات، في مواجهة مثيرة ومتقلبة شهدت تألقاً لافتاً للهداف إيرلينغ هالاند.
بهذا الانتصار، أودع المنتخب النرويجي أول ثلاث نقاط في رصيده ليحلّ في المركز الثاني بالمجموعة خلف المتصدر بفارق الأهداف، في المقابل تراجع المنتخب العراقي للمرتبة الثالثة بلا رصيد من النقاط.
فرص ضائعة
دخل «أسود الرافدين» اللقاء برغبة واضحة في تأمين الخطوط الخلفية مع الاعتماد على المرتدات، وكاد المهاجم علي الحمادي يباغت النرويجيين في الدقيقة 12، حينما تهيأت له كرة مواتية داخل منطقة الجزاء، إلا أنه سددها بغرابة فوق العارضة.
جاء الرد النرويجي سريعاً عند الدقيقة 20 بتهديد حقيقي من إيرلينغ هالاند، الذي ارتقى لركلة ركنية وحولها برأسه، لكنها علت المرمى العراقي بقليل.
هالاند يفتتح التسجيل
ترجم المنتخب النرويجي أفضليته الهجومية في الدقيقة 28، بعدما أرسل الجناح الأيسر كرة عرضية زاحفة، انقض عليها هالاند ببراعة وأسكنها الشباك قبل مضايقة الدفاع. وواصل النرويجيون الضغط، وكاد القائد مارتن أوديغارد يضاعف النتيجة في الدقيقة 37 بتسديدة صاروخية من مسافة بعيدة مرت بمحاذاة القائم الأيسر.
إثارة قبل الاستراحة
لم يستسلم المنتخب العراقي، ونجح في تعديل الكفة عند الدقيقة 39 بواسطة المهاجم أيمن حسين، الذي استغل عرضية متقنة من الرواق الأيسر ليوجه رأسية قوية استقرت في الشباك.
لكن الفرحة العراقية لم تدم طويلاً؛ إذ استغل هالاند هفوة تنسيقية قاتلة بين الحارس والدفاع العراقي في الدقيقة 43، ليبصم على هدفه الشخصي الثاني ويعيد التقدم لبلاده قبل صافرة نهاية الشوط الأول.
أوراق بديلة
مع انطلاق الشوط الثاني، تحرك الجهاز الفني للمنتخب العراقي لتنشيط الدماء، مشركاً زيدان إقبال بدلاً من زيد إسماعيل في الدقيقة 59، ثم دخول ماركو فرج بدلاً من علي الحمادي. واضطر الفريق لإجراء تغيير اضطراري في الدقيقة 73 بخروج حسين علي المصاب ودخول مصطفى سعدون.
وفي الدقيقة 76، أطلق المدافع ليو أوستيغارد رصاصة الرحمة على الآمال العراقية بتسجيله الهدف الثالث مستغلاً كرة ثابتة. وقبل أن تلفظ المباراة أنفاسها الأخيرة، وتحديداً في الدقيقة (90+7)، اختتم كريستيان ثورستفيدت مهرجان الأهداف بتوقيعه على الهدف الرابع إثر متابعة ناجحة لعرضية شتتت دفاعات العراق، لتنتهي المواجهة بنتيجة (4-1).
The Norwegian national team began its journey in the 2026 World Cup finals with a resounding victory over its Iraqi counterpart, with a score of (4-1), in the first round of the group stage, in an exciting and fluctuating match that saw a remarkable performance from the top scorer Erling Haaland.
With this victory, the Norwegian team secured its first three points, placing it second in the group behind the leader on goal difference, while the Iraqi team dropped to third place without any points.
Missed Opportunities
The "Lions of Mesopotamia" entered the match with a clear desire to secure their back lines while relying on counterattacks. Forward Ali Al-Hamadi nearly surprised the Norwegians in the 12th minute when a favorable ball came to him inside the penalty area, but he strangely shot it over the crossbar.
The Norwegian response came quickly in the 20th minute with a real threat from Erling Haaland, who rose to meet a corner kick and headed it, but it went just over the Iraqi goal.
Haaland Opens the Scoring
The Norwegian team translated its attacking superiority in the 28th minute when the left winger sent in a low cross, which Haaland skillfully pounced on and tucked into the net before the defense could react. The Norwegians continued to apply pressure, and captain Martin Ødegaard nearly doubled the score in the 37th minute with a rocket shot from a distance that passed just beside the left post.
Excitement Before Halftime
The Iraqi team did not give up and managed to level the score in the 39th minute through forward Ayman Hussein, who took advantage of a precise cross from the left flank to direct a powerful header into the net.
However, the Iraqi joy was short-lived; Haaland capitalized on a fatal coordination error between the Iraqi goalkeeper and defense in the 43rd minute, marking his second personal goal and restoring the lead for his country just before the halftime whistle.
Substitution Strategies
As the second half began, the Iraqi coaching staff moved to inject new energy into the team, bringing in Zidan Iqbal for Zaid Ismail in the 59th minute, followed by Marco Faraj replacing Ali Al-Hamadi. The team was forced to make an emergency substitution in the 73rd minute with the injured Hussein Ali going off for Mustafa Saadoun.
In the 76th minute, defender Leo Østigard dealt a fatal blow to Iraqi hopes by scoring the third goal from a set piece. Before the match could breathe its last, specifically in the (90+7) minute, Christian Thorstvedt capped off the goal fest by scoring the fourth goal after successfully following up on a cross that the Iraqi defense failed to clear, ending the match with a score of (4-1).