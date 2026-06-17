The Norwegian national team began its journey in the 2026 World Cup finals with a resounding victory over its Iraqi counterpart, with a score of (4-1), in the first round of the group stage, in an exciting and fluctuating match that saw a remarkable performance from the top scorer Erling Haaland.

With this victory, the Norwegian team secured its first three points, placing it second in the group behind the leader on goal difference, while the Iraqi team dropped to third place without any points.

Missed Opportunities

The "Lions of Mesopotamia" entered the match with a clear desire to secure their back lines while relying on counterattacks. Forward Ali Al-Hamadi nearly surprised the Norwegians in the 12th minute when a favorable ball came to him inside the penalty area, but he strangely shot it over the crossbar.

The Norwegian response came quickly in the 20th minute with a real threat from Erling Haaland, who rose to meet a corner kick and headed it, but it went just over the Iraqi goal.

Haaland Opens the Scoring

The Norwegian team translated its attacking superiority in the 28th minute when the left winger sent in a low cross, which Haaland skillfully pounced on and tucked into the net before the defense could react. The Norwegians continued to apply pressure, and captain Martin Ødegaard nearly doubled the score in the 37th minute with a rocket shot from a distance that passed just beside the left post.

Excitement Before Halftime

The Iraqi team did not give up and managed to level the score in the 39th minute through forward Ayman Hussein, who took advantage of a precise cross from the left flank to direct a powerful header into the net.

However, the Iraqi joy was short-lived; Haaland capitalized on a fatal coordination error between the Iraqi goalkeeper and defense in the 43rd minute, marking his second personal goal and restoring the lead for his country just before the halftime whistle.

Substitution Strategies

As the second half began, the Iraqi coaching staff moved to inject new energy into the team, bringing in Zidan Iqbal for Zaid Ismail in the 59th minute, followed by Marco Faraj replacing Ali Al-Hamadi. The team was forced to make an emergency substitution in the 73rd minute with the injured Hussein Ali going off for Mustafa Saadoun.

In the 76th minute, defender Leo Østigard dealt a fatal blow to Iraqi hopes by scoring the third goal from a set piece. Before the match could breathe its last, specifically in the (90+7) minute, Christian Thorstvedt capped off the goal fest by scoring the fourth goal after successfully following up on a cross that the Iraqi defense failed to clear, ending the match with a score of (4-1).