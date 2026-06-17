استهل المنتخب النرويجي مسيرته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 بفوز عريض على نظيره العراقي بنتيجة (4-1)، لحساب الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات، في مواجهة مثيرة ومتقلبة شهدت تألقاً لافتاً للهداف إيرلينغ هالاند.

بهذا الانتصار، أودع المنتخب النرويجي أول ثلاث نقاط في رصيده ليحلّ في المركز الثاني بالمجموعة خلف المتصدر بفارق الأهداف، في المقابل تراجع المنتخب العراقي للمرتبة الثالثة بلا رصيد من النقاط.

فرص ضائعة

دخل «أسود الرافدين» اللقاء برغبة واضحة في تأمين الخطوط الخلفية مع الاعتماد على المرتدات، وكاد المهاجم علي الحمادي يباغت النرويجيين في الدقيقة 12، حينما تهيأت له كرة مواتية داخل منطقة الجزاء، إلا أنه سددها بغرابة فوق العارضة.

جاء الرد النرويجي سريعاً عند الدقيقة 20 بتهديد حقيقي من إيرلينغ هالاند، الذي ارتقى لركلة ركنية وحولها برأسه، لكنها علت المرمى العراقي بقليل.

هالاند يفتتح التسجيل

ترجم المنتخب النرويجي أفضليته الهجومية في الدقيقة 28، بعدما أرسل الجناح الأيسر كرة عرضية زاحفة، انقض عليها هالاند ببراعة وأسكنها الشباك قبل مضايقة الدفاع. وواصل النرويجيون الضغط، وكاد القائد مارتن أوديغارد يضاعف النتيجة في الدقيقة 37 بتسديدة صاروخية من مسافة بعيدة مرت بمحاذاة القائم الأيسر.

إثارة قبل الاستراحة

لم يستسلم المنتخب العراقي، ونجح في تعديل الكفة عند الدقيقة 39 بواسطة المهاجم أيمن حسين، الذي استغل عرضية متقنة من الرواق الأيسر ليوجه رأسية قوية استقرت في الشباك.

لكن الفرحة العراقية لم تدم طويلاً؛ إذ استغل هالاند هفوة تنسيقية قاتلة بين الحارس والدفاع العراقي في الدقيقة 43، ليبصم على هدفه الشخصي الثاني ويعيد التقدم لبلاده قبل صافرة نهاية الشوط الأول.

أوراق بديلة

مع انطلاق الشوط الثاني، تحرك الجهاز الفني للمنتخب العراقي لتنشيط الدماء، مشركاً زيدان إقبال بدلاً من زيد إسماعيل في الدقيقة 59، ثم دخول ماركو فرج بدلاً من علي الحمادي. واضطر الفريق لإجراء تغيير اضطراري في الدقيقة 73 بخروج حسين علي المصاب ودخول مصطفى سعدون.

وفي الدقيقة 76، أطلق المدافع ليو أوستيغارد رصاصة الرحمة على الآمال العراقية بتسجيله الهدف الثالث مستغلاً كرة ثابتة. وقبل أن تلفظ المباراة أنفاسها الأخيرة، وتحديداً في الدقيقة (90+7)، اختتم كريستيان ثورستفيدت مهرجان الأهداف بتوقيعه على الهدف الرابع إثر متابعة ناجحة لعرضية شتتت دفاعات العراق، لتنتهي المواجهة بنتيجة (4-1).