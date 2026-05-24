حذَّر مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا إدارة ناديه من السعي للعثور على نسخة «طبق الأصل» خلال عملية اختيار المدير الفني الجديد.

وكان مانشستر سيتي قد أعلن الجمعة الماضية رحيل بيب غوارديولا عن قيادة الفريق بعد 10 سنوات قاد خلالها «السماوي» لتحقيق 20 لقباً. وبحسب تقارير صحفية، فإن مدرب تشيلسي السابق إنزو ماريسكا هو الأقرب لخلافته.

التقليد لا ينجح في كرة القدم

وقال غوارديولا في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «ESPN»: «لا يجدي نفعاً البحث عن شخص يشبهني في هذه النوعية من الوظائف».

وأضاف: «يجب أن يكون المدرب الجديد فريداً وطبيعياً، في اللحظة التي يبدأ فيها الأمر بمحاولة أن يكون نسخة من شخص آخر، يفقد هويته، فلكل إنسان شخصيته الخاصة، يجب أن يكون الأمر كذلك، ولهذا أعتقد أن كل شيء سيكون على ما يرام».

ليلة الوداع

وسيخوض غوارديولا مباراته الأخيرة على رأس القيادة الفنية أمام أستون فيلا اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ38 من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).