U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Shara today (Wednesday) that Congress will now conduct a 45-day review to make the decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism final.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: President Trump informed Congress today of his administration's intention to remove Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, clarifying that the process to revoke Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism has begun.



Rubio added: Lifting the sanctions would open the door to international trade and investment and give Syria a chance for reconstruction, describing this step as a "historic" move by President Trump to give the Syrian people an opportunity to achieve greatness.



For his part, a U.S. official said: Trump informed al-Shara that Congress will begin the process of removing Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Earlier today, Trump announced his intention to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, praising the efforts of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.



Trump clarified during his meeting with al-Shara on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey: "Syria can help deal with the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, and we will see what happens."



The meeting comes after months of direct communication between Damascus and Washington, following a meeting between al-Shara and Trump in Riyadh in May 2025, where the U.S. President announced his intention to lift sanctions on Syria, considering that the step aims to support stability and economic recovery in the country.