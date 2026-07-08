أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأربعاء)، نظيره السوري أحمد الشرع أن الكونغرس سيجري الآن مراجعة لمدة 45 يوماً لجعل قرار رفع سورية من قائمة الرعاية للإرهاب نهائياً.


وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو: الرئيس ترمب أبلغ الكونغرس اليوم نيّة إدارته إلغاء تصنيف سورية دولة راعية للإرهاب، موضحاً إن إجراءات إلغاء التصنيف لسورية دولة راعية للإرهاب بدأت.


وأضاف روبيو: رفع العقوبات من شأنه فتح باب التجارة والاستثمار الدوليين ومنح سورية فرصة للإعمار، واصفاً هذه الخطوة بـ«التاريخية» التي يتخذها الرئيس ترمب لمنح الشعب السوري فرصة لتحقيق العظمة.


بدوره، قال مسؤول أمريكي: ترمب أبلغ الشرع أن الكونغرس سيبدأ إجراءات رفع سورية من الدول الراعية للإرهاب.


وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، عزمه رفع سورية من قائمة الدول الراعية للإرهاب، مشيداً بجهود الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.


وأوضح ترمب خلال لقائه الشرع على هامش قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في تركيا: «سورية يمكن أن تساعد في التعامل مع جماعة حزب الله في لبنان وسنرى ما يحدث».


ويأتي اللقاء بعد أشهر من بدء تواصل مباشر بين دمشق وواشنطن، عقب لقاء جمع الشرع وترمب في الرياض خلال مايو 2025، حيث أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي عزمه رفع العقوبات عن سورية، معتبراً أن الخطوة تهدف إلى دعم الاستقرار والتعافي الاقتصادي في البلاد.