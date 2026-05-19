The clubs of Al-Dhariyah and Al-Ula have secured their qualification for the final of the promotion playoff in the Yelo League for first division clubs, following two important victories last night (Monday), bringing one of the teams a step closer to achieving the dream of promotion.



Al-Dhariyah managed to overcome Al-Jabalin with a clean three-goal victory in the match held at the Al-Shabab Club stadium in the capital, Riyadh. Al-Dhariyah dominated the match proceedings and successfully exploited the opportunities that came their way, finishing the encounter with a score of 3-0 and earning their place in the final with merit.



The match witnessed a red card for Al-Jabalin player Abdullah Al-Harbi, which complicated matters for his team during the course of the match, which saw a large turnout of fans and significant attention due to the importance of the game.



In the second match, Al-Ula succeeded in snatching the second qualification ticket to the final after a thrilling victory over Al-Orouba with a score of 2-1, in a match held at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.



The regular time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw, before the encounter extended to extra time, during which Al-Ula managed to score the qualification goal and secure the victory, in a match that witnessed great excitement and tense events until its final minutes.



The match also saw several red card incidents, with the red card shown to Al-Ula player Mohammed Al-Majhad, Al-Orouba player Hussein Al-Shuwaish, in addition to the director of football at Al-Orouba, Badr Al-Ruwaili.



It is expected that Al-Dhariyah and Al-Ula will meet next Saturday at the Al-Shabab Club stadium, in an anticipated final to determine the team that will qualify for the Roshan Saudi Professional League, amidst significant public and media interest in this season's promotion playoff.