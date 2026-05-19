حسم ناديا الدرعية والعلا تأهلهما إلى نهائي ملحق الصعود في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، بعد انتصارين مهمين مساء أمس (الإثنين)، ليقترب أحد الفريقين خطوة جديدة من تحقيق حلم الصعود.


وتمكن نادي الدرعية من تجاوز نادي الجبلين بثلاثية نظيفة، في اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب نادي الشباب بالعاصمة الرياض، حيث فرض الدرعية سيطرته على مجريات المباراة ونجح في استغلال الفرص التي سنحت له، لينهي المواجهة بنتيجة 3-0 ويحجز مقعده في النهائي بكل جدارة.


وشهدت المباراة حالة طرد للاعب نادي الجبلين عبدالله الحربي، ما صعّب المهمة على فريقه خلال مجريات اللقاء، في مواجهة شهدت حضوراً جماهيرياً ومتابعة كبيرة نظراً لأهمية المباراة.


وفي المواجهة الثانية، نجح نادي العلا في خطف بطاقة التأهل الثانية إلى النهائي، بعد فوزه المثير على نادي العروبة بنتيجة 2-1، في المباراة التي احتضنها استاد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بالمدينة المنورة.


وانتهى الوقت الأصلي من المباراة بالتعادل الإيجابي 1-1، قبل أن تمتد المواجهة إلى الأشواط الإضافية التي تمكن خلالها العلا من تسجيل هدف التأهل والانتصار، في مباراة شهدت إثارة كبيرة وأحداثاً متوترة حتى دقائقها الأخيرة.


كما شهدت المباراة عدة حالات طرد، بعد إشهار البطاقة الحمراء للاعب نادي العلا محمد المجحد، ولاعب نادي العروبة حسين الشويش، إضافة إلى مدير الكرة بنادي العروبة بدر الرويلي.


ومن المنتظر أن يلتقي الدرعية والعلا يوم السبت القادم على ملعب نادي الشباب، في نهائي مرتقب لتحديد الفريق المتأهل لمنافسات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وسط اهتمام جماهيري وإعلامي كبير بملحق الصعود هذا الموسم.