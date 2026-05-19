The President of Al-Orouba Club, Mons Al-Dhawi, sparked widespread controversy on social media after the tweet he posted following the end of the Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw, after Al-Hilal scored the equalizing goal in the final seconds of the match.



Al-Dhawi shared a verse from the Holy Quran on his personal account on the social media platform "X":



﴿And do not think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do﴾, which opened the door for speculation and interpretations among sports fans regarding the intended meaning of the tweet and its timing.



In his first clarification, Mons Al-Dhawi confirmed that his tweet was not directed at any specific person or club, emphasizing that he did not mention any party directly, and that anyone who believes the tweet targets them "has placed themselves in the circle of accusation," as he described it.



Al-Dhawi stated that the verse speaks about injustice in general, explaining that the Holy Quran contains many verses that address various topics, including injustice, good deeds, and the afterlife, affirming that his choice of this verse does not mean sending a specific message to a particular party.



The President of Al-Orouba added that every unjust person will receive their due punishment, whether in this world or the hereafter, pointing out that some misunderstood the tweet and linked it to the events of the match, even though it – according to his statement – does not carry any direct implication regarding the Riyadh derby or any club.



Al-Dhawi also denied that the timing of the tweet was related to the match result, clarifying that posting it a few minutes after the game does not necessarily mean it pertains to what happened on the field, asserting that some fans interpreted the matter incorrectly.



It is noteworthy that Al-Orouba Club was relegated last season to the Yelo League for first-division clubs, after a decision was issued by the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center supporting Al-Nassr's protest against Al-Orouba regarding the ineligibility of goalkeeper Rafe' Al-Ruwaili to participate in the match between the two teams in the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Al-Orouba had won the match on the field with a score of 2-1, before Al-Nassr was declared the winner with a score of 3-0, due to the ineligibility of goalkeeper Rafe' Al-Ruwaili, as he did not meet the full-time availability requirements, due to his connection to a government job, according to the official decision at that time.



The tweet from the President of Al-Orouba topped social media platforms, amid widespread interaction from sports fans who were divided between those supporting his clarification and those considering that the timing of the tweet was a major reason for the controversy that arose around it.