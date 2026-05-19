أثار رئيس نادي العروبة مونس الضوي جدلاً واسعاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد التغريدة التي نشرها عقب نهاية ديربي الرياض بين النصر والهلال، والذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1-1، بعدما سجل الهلال هدف التعادل في الثواني الأخيرة من عمر المباراة.


ونشر الضوي عبر حسابه الشخصي بمنصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس» الآية الكريمة:


﴿وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ اللَّهَ غَافِلًا عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ﴾، الأمر الذي فتح باب التكهنات والتفسيرات بين الجماهير الرياضية حول المقصود من التغريدة وتوقيتها.


وفي أول توضيح له، أكد مونس الضوي أن تغريدته لم تكن موجهة لأي شخص أو نادٍ بعينه، مشدداً على أنه لم يذكر أي جهة بشكل مباشر، وأن من أعتقد أن التغريدة تستهدفه «فهو من وضع نفسه في دائرة الاتهام»، بحسب وصفه.


وقال الضوي إن الآية الكريمة تتحدث عن الظلم بشكل عام، موضحاً أن القرآن الكريم يحتوي على العديد من الآيات التي تتناول مواضيع مختلفة، ومنها الظلم والعمل الصالح والآخرة، مؤكداً أن اختياره لهذه الآية لا يعني توجيه رسالة محددة لطرف معين.


وأضاف رئيس العروبة أن كل شخص ظالم سينال جزاءه سواء في الدنيا أو الآخرة، مشيراً إلى أن البعض أساء فهم التغريدة وربطها بأحداث المباراة، رغم أنها – بحسب حديثه – لا تحمل أي إسقاط مباشر على ديربي الرياض أو على أي نادٍ.


كما نفى الضوي أن يكون توقيت التغريدة مرتبطاً بنتيجة المباراة، موضحاً أن نشرها بعد اللقاء بدقائق لا يعني بالضرورة أنها تخص ما حدث داخل الملعب، مؤكداً أن بعض الجماهير فسّرت الأمر بطريقة خاطئة.


يذكر أن نادي العروبة هبط في الموسم الماضي إلى دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، بعد قرار صدر من مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي بتأييد احتجاج نادي النصر ضد نادي العروبة، بشأن عدم أهلية مشاركة حارس المرمى رافع الرويلي في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين ضمن الجولة 23 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وكان العروبة قد حقق الفوز ميدانياً بنتيجة 2-1، قبل أن يتم اعتبار النصر فائزاً بنتيجة 3-0، بسبب عدم أهلية مشاركة الحارس رافع الرويلي، لعدم استيفائه شروط التفرغ الكامل، نظراً لارتباطه بوظيفة حكومية، وفقاً لما جاء في القرار الرسمي حينها.


وتصدرت تغريدة رئيس العروبة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط تفاعل واسع من الجماهير الرياضية التي انقسمت بين مؤيد لتوضيحه ومعتبرة أن توقيت التغريدة كان سبباً رئيسياً في الجدل الذي أثير حولها.