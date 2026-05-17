منذ 14 شهراً ولاعبو فريق النصر يصولون ويجولون في شباك الخصوم ويحرزون الأهداف الواحد تلو الآخر على طريقتهم بداية من القائد كريستيانو رونالدو إلى جواو فيليكس وباقي الكتيبة الصفراء، إلى أن ظهر فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني وأوقف المد والجزر النصراوي وماكينة الأهداف، خلال نهائي كأس دوري أبطال آسيا 2، حيث نجح اليابانيون في الفوز بهدف دون مقابل على ملعب «الأول بارك».


وعجز المهاجم رونالدو ورفاقه عن إحراز أي هدف في هذا الموسم تحت قيادة المدير الفني البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، وللمرة الأولى لا يسجل الأصفر منذ مواجهته أمام فريق الاستقلال الإيراني في ذهاب دور الـ16 من نسخة بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.