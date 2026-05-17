منذ 14 شهراً ولاعبو فريق النصر يصولون ويجولون في شباك الخصوم ويحرزون الأهداف الواحد تلو الآخر على طريقتهم بداية من القائد كريستيانو رونالدو إلى جواو فيليكس وباقي الكتيبة الصفراء، إلى أن ظهر فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني وأوقف المد والجزر النصراوي وماكينة الأهداف، خلال نهائي كأس دوري أبطال آسيا 2، حيث نجح اليابانيون في الفوز بهدف دون مقابل على ملعب «الأول بارك».
وعجز المهاجم رونالدو ورفاقه عن إحراز أي هدف في هذا الموسم تحت قيادة المدير الفني البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، وللمرة الأولى لا يسجل الأصفر منذ مواجهته أمام فريق الاستقلال الإيراني في ذهاب دور الـ16 من نسخة بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
For 14 months, the players of Al-Nassr have been dominating their opponents' nets, scoring goals one after another in their own style, starting with captain Cristiano Ronaldo to João Félix and the rest of the yellow brigade, until the Japanese team Gamba Osaka appeared and halted the Al-Nassr tide and goal machine during the final of the AFC Champions League 2, where the Japanese succeeded in winning with a score of one goal to none at "Al-Awl Park".
Striker Ronaldo and his teammates failed to score any goals this season under the management of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, marking the first time the yellow team has not scored since their match against the Iranian team Esteghlal in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the elite AFC Champions League.