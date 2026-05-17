For 14 months, the players of Al-Nassr have been dominating their opponents' nets, scoring goals one after another in their own style, starting with captain Cristiano Ronaldo to João Félix and the rest of the yellow brigade, until the Japanese team Gamba Osaka appeared and halted the Al-Nassr tide and goal machine during the final of the AFC Champions League 2, where the Japanese succeeded in winning with a score of one goal to none at "Al-Awl Park".



Striker Ronaldo and his teammates failed to score any goals this season under the management of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, marking the first time the yellow team has not scored since their match against the Iranian team Esteghlal in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the elite AFC Champions League.