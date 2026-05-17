The Tunisian professional player Issam Jabali, who plays for the Japanese team Gamba Osaka, drew the spotlight away from the stars of Al Nassr, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Félix, and Coman, by leading his team Gamba to win the AFC Champions League 2 title at Al Awal Park in the capital, Riyadh.



The Japanese team took the lead in the 30th minute with a powerful shot from Turkish striker Hümeyt after a fantastic pass from his Tunisian teammate Issam Jabali.



Issam Jabali (35 years old) was one of the best players for Gamba Osaka and the man of the final, excelling in midfield, especially in an ideal role playing directly behind the main striker, which allowed him to deliver a remarkable performance.



In addition to his amazing performance in the final, which overshadowed the big stars like João Félix, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the squad of Al Nassr, the Tunisian striker was awarded the Best Player in the AFC Champions League 2.