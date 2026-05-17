سحب المحترف التونسي بصفوف فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني اللاعب عصام الجبالي الأضواء من نجوم فريق النصر وفي مقدمتهم كريستيانو رونالدو، وماني وفيليكس وكومان، وذلك بقيادته لفريقه غامبا للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا 2 في ملعب الأول بارك بالعاصمة الرياض.
وتقدم الفريق الياباني في الدقيقة 30 من تسديدة قوية أطلقها المهاجم التركي هوميت بعد تمريرة خرافية من زميله التونسي عصام الجبالي.
وكان عصام الجبالي (35 عاما) أحد أفضل لاعبي غامبا أوساكا ورجل النهائي بعدما تألق في خط الوسط وخصوصاً في خطة مثالية وهي اللعب مباشرة خلف المهاجم الصريح مما مكنه من تقديم أداء لافت.
وبجانب الأداء المذهل في النهائي، الذي سحب به البساط من تحت أقدام نجوم كبار على غرار جواو فيليكس وساديو ماني وكريستيانو رونالدو، وكتيبة لاعبي النصر، نال المهاجم التونسي جائزة أفضل لاعب في دوري أبطال آسيا 2.
The Tunisian professional player Issam Jabali, who plays for the Japanese team Gamba Osaka, drew the spotlight away from the stars of Al Nassr, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Félix, and Coman, by leading his team Gamba to win the AFC Champions League 2 title at Al Awal Park in the capital, Riyadh.
The Japanese team took the lead in the 30th minute with a powerful shot from Turkish striker Hümeyt after a fantastic pass from his Tunisian teammate Issam Jabali.
Issam Jabali (35 years old) was one of the best players for Gamba Osaka and the man of the final, excelling in midfield, especially in an ideal role playing directly behind the main striker, which allowed him to deliver a remarkable performance.
In addition to his amazing performance in the final, which overshadowed the big stars like João Félix, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the squad of Al Nassr, the Tunisian striker was awarded the Best Player in the AFC Champions League 2.