سحب المحترف التونسي بصفوف فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني اللاعب عصام الجبالي الأضواء من نجوم فريق النصر وفي مقدمتهم كريستيانو رونالدو، وماني وفيليكس وكومان، وذلك بقيادته لفريقه غامبا للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا 2 في ملعب الأول بارك بالعاصمة الرياض.


وتقدم الفريق الياباني في الدقيقة 30 من تسديدة قوية أطلقها المهاجم التركي هوميت بعد تمريرة خرافية من زميله التونسي عصام الجبالي.


وكان عصام الجبالي (35 عاما) أحد أفضل لاعبي غامبا أوساكا ورجل النهائي بعدما تألق في خط الوسط وخصوصاً في خطة مثالية وهي اللعب مباشرة خلف المهاجم الصريح مما مكنه من تقديم أداء لافت.


وبجانب الأداء المذهل في النهائي، الذي سحب به البساط من تحت أقدام نجوم كبار على غرار جواو فيليكس وساديو ماني وكريستيانو رونالدو، وكتيبة لاعبي النصر، نال المهاجم التونسي جائزة أفضل لاعب في دوري أبطال آسيا 2.