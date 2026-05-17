اختتمت بطولة الهوكي النسائية في نسختها الرابعة على ملعب مدينة الملك سعود الرياضية الجمعة الماضية بمشاركة 4 فرق ضمت 30 لاعبة وسط أجواء تنافسية عكست التطور المتسارع للرياضة النسائية في المملكة.

وتوج فريق الرؤية بكأس البطولة بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية على فريق لآلئ جدة الذي حل في المركز الثاني ونال الميداليات الفضية، فيما جاء فريق بدر المدينة في المركز الثالث وحقق الميداليات البرونزية.

وشهد مراسم التتويج المهندس فيصل محمد الغامدي ممثل إمارة منطقة الباحة، إلى جانب المدير التنفيذي عبدالإله منصور الميمون، وبحضور عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين بالشأن الرياضي، حيث تسلم الفريق البطل كأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية.

وقدمت اللاعبات مستويات فنية مميزة عكست انتشار وتطور رياضة الهوكي في المملكة، كما برز عدد من اللاعبات بأداء لافت خلال المنافسات، إذ حصلت اللاعبة رسيل شرارة من فريق لآلئ جدة على جائزة أفضل لاعبة في البطولة، فيما نالت اللاعبة روان عواجي من فريق الرؤية جائزة هدافة البطولة، بينما ذهبت جائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى إلى اللاعبة غدير العمري من فريق بدر المدينة.

وتأتي البطولة ضمن استراتيجية الاتحاد السعودي للهوكي الهادفة إلى تعزيز انتشار اللعبة وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية النسائية عبر تنظيم منافسات بمعايير فنية وتنظيمية عالية تسهم في توسيع قاعدة المشاركة النسائية ورفع جودة المنافسات المحلية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وبرنامج جودة الحياة، ويعزز جاهزية اللاعبات للاستحقاقات المستقبلية.