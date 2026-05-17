The fourth edition of the women's hockey championship concluded last Friday at King Saud Sports City, with the participation of 4 teams comprising 30 players in a competitive atmosphere that reflected the rapid development of women's sports in the Kingdom.

Team Al-Ru'ya was crowned the champion after winning the final match against Team La'ali Jeddah, which secured second place and received silver medals, while Team Badr Al-Madina took third place and achieved bronze medals.

The award ceremony was attended by Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, representative of the Emirate of Al-Baha, alongside Executive Director Abdulilah Mansour Al-Maimoun, and in the presence of several officials and sports enthusiasts, where the champion team received the championship trophy and gold medals.

The players showcased remarkable technical levels that reflected the spread and development of hockey in the Kingdom, with several players standing out with impressive performances during the competitions. Player Raseel Sharara from Team La'ali Jeddah won the award for Best Player of the Championship, while player Rawan Awaji from Team Al-Ru'ya received the Top Scorer award, and the Best Goalkeeper award went to player Ghadeer Al-Omari from Team Badr Al-Madina.

The championship is part of the Saudi Hockey Federation's strategy aimed at promoting the game and empowering national female talents by organizing competitions with high technical and organizational standards that contribute to expanding the base of female participation and enhancing the quality of local competitions in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, while also preparing the players for future challenges.