اختتمت بطولة الهوكي النسائية في نسختها الرابعة على ملعب مدينة الملك سعود الرياضية الجمعة الماضية بمشاركة 4 فرق ضمت 30 لاعبة وسط أجواء تنافسية عكست التطور المتسارع للرياضة النسائية في المملكة.
وتوج فريق الرؤية بكأس البطولة بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية على فريق لآلئ جدة الذي حل في المركز الثاني ونال الميداليات الفضية، فيما جاء فريق بدر المدينة في المركز الثالث وحقق الميداليات البرونزية.
وشهد مراسم التتويج المهندس فيصل محمد الغامدي ممثل إمارة منطقة الباحة، إلى جانب المدير التنفيذي عبدالإله منصور الميمون، وبحضور عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين بالشأن الرياضي، حيث تسلم الفريق البطل كأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية.
وقدمت اللاعبات مستويات فنية مميزة عكست انتشار وتطور رياضة الهوكي في المملكة، كما برز عدد من اللاعبات بأداء لافت خلال المنافسات، إذ حصلت اللاعبة رسيل شرارة من فريق لآلئ جدة على جائزة أفضل لاعبة في البطولة، فيما نالت اللاعبة روان عواجي من فريق الرؤية جائزة هدافة البطولة، بينما ذهبت جائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى إلى اللاعبة غدير العمري من فريق بدر المدينة.
وتأتي البطولة ضمن استراتيجية الاتحاد السعودي للهوكي الهادفة إلى تعزيز انتشار اللعبة وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية النسائية عبر تنظيم منافسات بمعايير فنية وتنظيمية عالية تسهم في توسيع قاعدة المشاركة النسائية ورفع جودة المنافسات المحلية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وبرنامج جودة الحياة، ويعزز جاهزية اللاعبات للاستحقاقات المستقبلية.
The fourth edition of the women's hockey championship concluded last Friday at King Saud Sports City, with the participation of 4 teams comprising 30 players in a competitive atmosphere that reflected the rapid development of women's sports in the Kingdom.
Team Al-Ru'ya was crowned the champion after winning the final match against Team La'ali Jeddah, which secured second place and received silver medals, while Team Badr Al-Madina took third place and achieved bronze medals.
The award ceremony was attended by Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, representative of the Emirate of Al-Baha, alongside Executive Director Abdulilah Mansour Al-Maimoun, and in the presence of several officials and sports enthusiasts, where the champion team received the championship trophy and gold medals.
The players showcased remarkable technical levels that reflected the spread and development of hockey in the Kingdom, with several players standing out with impressive performances during the competitions. Player Raseel Sharara from Team La'ali Jeddah won the award for Best Player of the Championship, while player Rawan Awaji from Team Al-Ru'ya received the Top Scorer award, and the Best Goalkeeper award went to player Ghadeer Al-Omari from Team Badr Al-Madina.
The championship is part of the Saudi Hockey Federation's strategy aimed at promoting the game and empowering national female talents by organizing competitions with high technical and organizational standards that contribute to expanding the base of female participation and enhancing the quality of local competitions in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, while also preparing the players for future challenges.