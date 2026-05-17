The retired international star of Al-Nassr, Fahd Al-Harifi, held his current team captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, responsible for the loss after he failed to convert the opportunities that came his way against Gamba Osaka of Japan, who won the match with a goal to nil during the AFC Champions League final.



Al-Harifi said during his talk on the "Dourina" program: "The team lacked the aggression and enthusiasm needed in the final match; what happened cannot be considered just a football shock," explaining that luck played a role in some moments, but the real problem was in the team's mentality and how they dealt with the continental final.



He added: "The atmosphere within Al-Nassr before the match did not suggest a fighting spirit or exceptional desire to win the championship," pointing out that the team lacked spirit and aggression throughout the week leading up to the final, which was clearly reflected in the players' performance on the field.



The Al-Nassr legend clarified that the players' body language during the match showed a state of coldness, as if the team was not experiencing the atmosphere of a decisive match, stating that some players seemed as if they would accept the result whether the championship was achieved or lost.



At the same time, Al-Harifi praised the technical organization displayed by the Japanese team, confirming that Gamba Osaka played with great discipline, good positioning, and clear speed in transitions, but he emphasized that Al-Nassr created enough chances to decide the match.



Al-Harifi criticized the attacking performance, especially from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, confirming that the Al-Nassr captain appeared unusually in front of goal and missed opportunities that could have changed the course of the final.



He concluded his statements by affirming that Al-Nassr was not technically inferior to its opponent, but it lacked decisiveness and effectiveness inside the penalty area, which was the point that made the difference and ultimately gifted the title to the Japanese team.