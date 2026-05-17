حمّل النجم النصراوي الدولي المعتزل فهد الهريفي قائد فريقه الحالي البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الخسارة بعد أن أخفق في إحراز الفرص التي أتيحت له أمام مرمى غامبا أوساكا الياباني، حيث كسب الأخير اللقاء بهدف دون مقابل خلال نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2.


وقال الهريفي خلال حديثه في برنامج دورينا: «الفريق افتقد للشراسة والحماس اللازمين داخل المباراة النهائية، إن ما حدث لا يمكن اعتباره مجرد صدمة كروية»، موضحًا أن الحظ لعب دورًا في بعض اللقطات، لكن المشكلة الحقيقية كانت في عقلية الفريق وطريقة تعامله مع النهائي القاري.


وأضاف: «الأجواء داخل النصر قبل المباراة لم تكن توحي بوجود حالة قتالية أو رغبة استثنائية لحصد البطولة»، مشيرًا إلى أن الفريق افتقد للروح والشراسة طوال الأسبوع الذي سبق النهائي، وهو ما انعكس بوضوح على أداء اللاعبين داخل الملعب.


وأوضح أسطورة النصر أن لغة الجسد الخاصة باللاعبين خلال المباراة أظهرت حالة من البرود، وكأن الفريق لا يعيش أجواء مباراة مصيرية، قائلًا إن بعض اللاعبين بدوا وكأنهم سيتقبلون النتيجة سواء تحققت البطولة أو ضاعت.


وفي الوقت نفسه، أشاد الهريفي بالتنظيم الفني الذي ظهر به الفريق الياباني، مؤكدًا أن غامبا أوساكا لعب بانضباط كبير وتمركز جيد وسرعة واضحة في التحولات، لكنه شدد على أن النصر صنع فرصًا كافية لحسم اللقاء.


وانتقد الهريفي الأداء الهجومي، خصوصًا من البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، مؤكدًا أن قائد النصر ظهر بصورة غير معتادة أمام المرمى، وأهدر فرصًا كانت كفيلة بتغيير مجرى النهائي.


واختتم تصريحاته مؤكدًا أن النصر لم يكن أقل فنيًا من منافسه، لكنه افتقد للحسم والفاعلية داخل منطقة الجزاء، وهي النقطة التي صنعت الفارق وأهدت اللقب للفريق الياباني في النهاية.