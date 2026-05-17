يفتح مدربا النصر والهلال جيسوس وإنزاغي ملفي المواجهتين الحاسمتين في الجولة الأخيرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يستضيف الفريق النصراوي نظيره ضمك على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، فيما يحل الهلال ضيفاً على الفيحاء في مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، الخميس القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء.


ويسعى المدربان للتحضير فنياً للمباراتين القادمتين أمام فريقي ضمك والفيحاء، من خلال المناورات الكروية المكثفة، التي سيعتمدان من خلالها العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوضان بها المواجهتين، إذ يطمح المدربان لتحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أجل حسم لقب الدوري.


وكان الفريق النصراوي كسب لقاءه أمام ضمك بنتيجة 1/2، فيما انتصر الهلال على فريق الفيحاء 1/4 ضمن مباريات الدور الأول في دوري روشن، ويحتل النصر صدارة ترتيب فرق الدوري برصيد 83 نقطة، فيما يتواجد الهلال في الوصافة برصيد 81 نقطة.