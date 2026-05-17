The coaches of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Jesus and Inzaghi, are opening the files for the decisive matches in the final round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, as the Al-Nassr team hosts Damac at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, while Al-Hilal visits Al-Fayha in the Al-Majma'ah Sports City next Thursday at 9:00 PM.



Both coaches are aiming to prepare technically for the upcoming matches against Damac and Al-Fayha through intensive football drills, where they will rely on the key players they will use in the two confrontations, as both coaches aspire to achieve victory and collect the three points to secure the league title.



Al-Nassr won their match against Damac with a score of 1-2, while Al-Hilal triumphed over Al-Fayha with a score of 1-4 in the first round of the Roshan League. Al-Nassr currently leads the league standings with 83 points, while Al-Hilal is in second place with 81 points.