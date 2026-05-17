يفتح مدربا النصر والهلال جيسوس وإنزاغي ملفي المواجهتين الحاسمتين في الجولة الأخيرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يستضيف الفريق النصراوي نظيره ضمك على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، فيما يحل الهلال ضيفاً على الفيحاء في مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، الخميس القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء.
ويسعى المدربان للتحضير فنياً للمباراتين القادمتين أمام فريقي ضمك والفيحاء، من خلال المناورات الكروية المكثفة، التي سيعتمدان من خلالها العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوضان بها المواجهتين، إذ يطمح المدربان لتحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أجل حسم لقب الدوري.
وكان الفريق النصراوي كسب لقاءه أمام ضمك بنتيجة 1/2، فيما انتصر الهلال على فريق الفيحاء 1/4 ضمن مباريات الدور الأول في دوري روشن، ويحتل النصر صدارة ترتيب فرق الدوري برصيد 83 نقطة، فيما يتواجد الهلال في الوصافة برصيد 81 نقطة.
The coaches of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Jesus and Inzaghi, are opening the files for the decisive matches in the final round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, as the Al-Nassr team hosts Damac at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, while Al-Hilal visits Al-Fayha in the Al-Majma'ah Sports City next Thursday at 9:00 PM.
Both coaches are aiming to prepare technically for the upcoming matches against Damac and Al-Fayha through intensive football drills, where they will rely on the key players they will use in the two confrontations, as both coaches aspire to achieve victory and collect the three points to secure the league title.
Al-Nassr won their match against Damac with a score of 1-2, while Al-Hilal triumphed over Al-Fayha with a score of 1-4 in the first round of the Roshan League. Al-Nassr currently leads the league standings with 83 points, while Al-Hilal is in second place with 81 points.