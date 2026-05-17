The Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has further solidified his place in history with his team, as he topped the scoring chart in the Roshen Saudi League by scoring the opening goal against Al-Khulood, during the 33rd round of the competition.

The English striker raised his tally to 32 goals in 31 matches, pulling two goals ahead of his closest rival, Julian Quinones from Al-Qadisiyah, with just one round left before the season concludes.

Toney is having an exceptional season with Al-Ahli, having contributed to 52 goals in 48 matches across all competitions, scoring 42 goals along with 10 assists, confirming his status as one of the standout stars of Saudi football this season.

The English star's impact has not been limited to just one tournament, as he has scored and made his mark in all competitions in which the team has participated this season, starting from the Roshen Saudi League, through the King’s Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, up to the AFC Champions League and the three continental cups.

Additionally, Toney has become the first player in Al-Ahli's history to contribute to 38 goals in a single season in the Saudi Professional League, a historic achievement that reflects the magnitude of his attacking influence.

In terms of his overall statistics with Al-Ahli across various competitions, Toney has played 92 matches, contributing to 87 goals, having scored 72 goals and provided 15 assists, continuing to establish his position as one of the most successful foreign professionals in the club's history.