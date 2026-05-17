عزز المهاجم الأهلاوي إيفان توني كتابة التاريخ بقميص فريقه، بعدما اعتلى صدارته لقائمة هدافي دوري روشن السعودي بتسجيله هدف التقدم أمام فريق الخلود، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من المسابقة.

ورفع المهاجم الإنجليزي رصيده إلى 32 هدفًا خلال 31 مباراة، مبتعدًا بفارق هدفين عن أقرب ملاحقيه لاعب فريق القادسية المكسيكي جوليان كينيويس، قبل جولة واحدة فقط من إسدال الستار على الموسم.

ويعيش النجم توني موسمًا استثنائيًا مع الأهلي، بعدما نجح في المساهمة بـ52 هدفًا خلال 48 مباراة في جميع المسابقات، مسجلًا 42 هدفًا إضافة إلى 10 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد نفسه كأحد أبرز نجوم الكرة السعودية هذا الموسم.

ولم تتوقف بصمات الإنجليزي توني عند بطولة واحدة، إذ سجل وترك بصمته التهديفية في جميع البطولات التي شارك بها الفريق هذا الموسم، بداية من دوري روشن السعودي، مرورًا بكأس الملك، والسوبر السعودي، وصولًا إلى دوري أبطال آسيا، وكأس القارات الثلاث.

كما أصبح اللاعب توني أول لاعب في تاريخ الأهلي يساهم في 38 هدفًا خلال موسم واحد بدوري المحترفين السعودي، في إنجاز تاريخي يعكس حجم تأثيره الهجومي الكبير.

وعلى صعيد أرقامه الإجمالية بقميص الأهلي في مختلف البطولات، خاض توني 92 مباراة، ساهم خلالها في 87 هدفًا، بعدما سجل 72 هدفًا، وقدم 15 تمريرة حاسمة، ليواصل ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أنجح المحترفين الأجانب في تاريخ النادي.