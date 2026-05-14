The exciting and competitive matches of the Saudi Pro League continue with 3 games taking place this evening (Thursday). Al-Fateh hosts Al-Najma at 6:55 PM, while Al-Qadisiyah faces Al-Hazm at 9:00 PM. At the same time, in the highlight of the round, Al-Ettifaq will meet its guest Al-Ittihad, as part of the 33rd round of the Pro League.

At the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq in Dammam, all eyes are on the anticipated summit clash between Al-Ettifaq and its guest Al-Ittihad, as both teams seek nothing but victory to secure the three points in the race for the last Asian qualification spot, which is currently contested between them and Al-Taawun. Al-Ittihad currently occupies the sixth position with 52 points, accumulated from 15 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, and has a postponed match against Al-Shabab. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq is in seventh place with 49 points, gained from 14 wins, 7 draws, and 11 losses.

At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Hazm aiming to secure three points to continue competing for third place. Currently, they are in fourth place with 71 points, achieved from 21 wins, 8 draws, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm aspires to achieve a positive result, sitting in ninth place with 39 points from 10 wins, 9 draws, and 13 losses.

On their home ground and among their fans, Al-Fateh aims to take advantage of the circumstances surrounding their guest Al-Najma to collect three points and improve their position in the standings. They currently occupy the twelfth position with 33 points, gathered from 8 wins, 9 draws, and 15 losses, while Al-Najma hopes to secure its third victory before leaving the Pro League, as they sit at the bottom of the table in eighteenth place with only 13 points from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 23 losses.