تتواصل لقاءات اﻹثارة والندية لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 مباريات، مساء اليوم (الخميس)، إذ يستضيف الفتح نظيره النجمة 6:55 مساءً، فيما يلتقي القادسية بالحزم 9:00 مساءً، وفي التوقيت ذاته وفي قمة الجولة يواجه اﻻتفاق ضيفه الاتحاد، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري المحترفين.
على ملعب إيجو بنادي اﻻتفاق بالدمام، تتجه اﻷنظار نحو القمة المنتظرة، التي تجمع اﻻتفاق بضيفه اﻻتحاد، إذ يسعى كل منهما للفوز وﻻ غيره، وحصد النقاط الثلاث للمنافسة على المقعد اﻵسيوي الأخير، الذي انحصر بينهما إضافة للتعاون، ويحتل الاتحاد حالياً المركز السادس برصيد 52 نقطة حصدها من 15 انتصاراً و7 تعادﻻت و9 خسائر ولديه لقاء مؤجل أمام الشباب، فيما يحتل الاتفاق المركز السابع برصيد 49 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات و11 خسارة.
وعلى استاد اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم سعياً لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة المنافسة على المركز الثالث، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الرابع برصيد 71 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات و3 خسائر، فيما يطمح الحزم للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية، حيث يحتل المركز الـ9 برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و13 خسارة.
وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يسعى فريق الفتح لاستغلال ظروف ضيفه النجمة لحصد النقاط الثلاث وتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 33 نقطة جمعها من 8 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و15 خسارة، فيما يطمح النجمة لحصد فوزه الثالث قبل مغادرة دوري المحترفين، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 18 واﻷخير برصيد 13 نقطة فقط، حصدها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات و23 خسارة.
The exciting and competitive matches of the Saudi Pro League continue with 3 games taking place this evening (Thursday). Al-Fateh hosts Al-Najma at 6:55 PM, while Al-Qadisiyah faces Al-Hazm at 9:00 PM. At the same time, in the highlight of the round, Al-Ettifaq will meet its guest Al-Ittihad, as part of the 33rd round of the Pro League.
At the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq in Dammam, all eyes are on the anticipated summit clash between Al-Ettifaq and its guest Al-Ittihad, as both teams seek nothing but victory to secure the three points in the race for the last Asian qualification spot, which is currently contested between them and Al-Taawun. Al-Ittihad currently occupies the sixth position with 52 points, accumulated from 15 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, and has a postponed match against Al-Shabab. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq is in seventh place with 49 points, gained from 14 wins, 7 draws, and 11 losses.
At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Hazm aiming to secure three points to continue competing for third place. Currently, they are in fourth place with 71 points, achieved from 21 wins, 8 draws, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm aspires to achieve a positive result, sitting in ninth place with 39 points from 10 wins, 9 draws, and 13 losses.
On their home ground and among their fans, Al-Fateh aims to take advantage of the circumstances surrounding their guest Al-Najma to collect three points and improve their position in the standings. They currently occupy the twelfth position with 33 points, gathered from 8 wins, 9 draws, and 15 losses, while Al-Najma hopes to secure its third victory before leaving the Pro League, as they sit at the bottom of the table in eighteenth place with only 13 points from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 23 losses.