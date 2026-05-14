تتواصل لقاءات اﻹثارة والندية لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 مباريات، مساء اليوم (الخميس)، إذ يستضيف الفتح نظيره النجمة 6:55 مساءً، فيما يلتقي القادسية بالحزم 9:00 مساءً، وفي التوقيت ذاته وفي قمة الجولة يواجه اﻻتفاق ضيفه الاتحاد، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري المحترفين.

على ملعب إيجو بنادي اﻻتفاق بالدمام، تتجه اﻷنظار نحو القمة المنتظرة، التي تجمع اﻻتفاق بضيفه اﻻتحاد، إذ يسعى كل منهما للفوز وﻻ غيره، وحصد النقاط الثلاث للمنافسة على المقعد اﻵسيوي الأخير، الذي انحصر بينهما إضافة للتعاون، ويحتل الاتحاد حالياً المركز السادس برصيد 52 نقطة حصدها من 15 انتصاراً و7 تعادﻻت و9 خسائر ولديه لقاء مؤجل أمام الشباب، فيما يحتل الاتفاق المركز السابع برصيد 49 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات و11 خسارة.

وعلى استاد اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم سعياً لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة المنافسة على المركز الثالث، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الرابع برصيد 71 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات و3 خسائر، فيما يطمح الحزم للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية، حيث يحتل المركز الـ9 برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و13 خسارة.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يسعى فريق الفتح لاستغلال ظروف ضيفه النجمة لحصد النقاط الثلاث وتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 33 نقطة جمعها من 8 انتصارات و9 تعادلات و15 خسارة، فيما يطمح النجمة لحصد فوزه الثالث قبل مغادرة دوري المحترفين، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 18 واﻷخير برصيد 13 نقطة فقط، حصدها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات و23 خسارة.