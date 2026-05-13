The Gulf Football Federation, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the local organizing committee for the "2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup," announced the launch of the official identity for the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27," as part of the ongoing preparations for the city of Jeddah to host the tournament from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



The tournament will witness the Gulf Cup competitions being held for the first time in the city of Jeddah, in a step that represents a new extension of the tournament's historic journey.



The new identity carries a character inspired by the spirit of the Gulf and the details of the city of Jeddah, as the logo design is inspired by the historical "rawashin" that Jeddah is famous for, depicting the shape of the tournament's cup, in a step that reflects the tournament's connection to the cultural and architectural heritage of the city, giving the identity a visual character that expresses the authenticity of the place and the modernity of the event.



The colors of the identity were inspired by the colors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's identity, along with the vibrant colors known in the city of Jeddah, in addition to shades of turquoise inspired by the beaches of the Arabian Gulf, reflecting the maritime character and the cultural and geographical connection between the Gulf Arab countries.



The Gulf Football Federation confirmed that the new identity reflects the great passion that Gulf fans have for the tournament, embodying what the Gulf Cup represents in terms of brotherly ties and a long-standing sports and social history among the peoples of the region, as well as highlighting the rapid development witnessed by Gulf football at various levels.



On this occasion, the Secretary-General of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, Jassim Sultan Al-Rumaihi, said: "The logo of the Gulf 27 Cup is elegant and carries many deep meanings that embody the importance of the Gulf symbolism for the event taking place on the land of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



He added: "The logo carries significant meanings that symbolize the immense heritage of the tournament that represents the peoples of the region, and it draws inspiration from Gulf culture, celebrating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 27th edition of the prestigious tournament that has witnessed the rise of many great players, in addition to the rich diversity that enriches the community in the region," noting that the federation pays great attention to it for the noble meanings it carries and its significant marketing and fan value.



The Secretary-General of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation praised the great efforts made to highlight this work, which is considered a clear and sustainable mark in the history of Gulf football.



The Secretary-General of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation clarified that the organizing committee has completed all final arrangements related to the draw ceremony, which will be held on the 19th of this month at the Culture Square - the Arts Center building for the Red Sea International Film Festival in historic Jeddah, pointing out that the tournament enjoys great attention at the highest levels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirming the great commitment to ensure the success of the event and to present a distinctive edition with high professional standards.



For her part, the CEO of the local organizing committee for the "2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup," Mai Al-Halabi, confirmed that the new identity was designed to reflect the spirit of the tournament and the uniqueness of its hosting in Jeddah, by blending the heritage and cultural elements of the city with the well-known Gulf character of the tournament, creating a visual identity close to Gulf audiences.



She added that hosting the tournament in Jeddah for the first time represents an important milestone in the history of the Gulf Cup, noting that the tournament holds special value for Gulf fans, while the local organizing committee seeks to present a version that reflects the Kingdom's status and its growing experience in hosting major sporting events.



The launch of the identity comes in conjunction with the countdown to the draw ceremony scheduled for May 19 in historic Jeddah, amid wide public and media anticipation, considering the tournament one of the most prominent Gulf sporting events and closest to the fans.