A regular throw-in in the final minutes turned into a painful moment for Al-Nassr fans, after the team's defense conceded a killer goal that started from "hand to hand" and ended up in the net amidst clear confusion in coverage and positioning.



The moment that sparked the fans' anger came from a quickly executed throw-in, which easily passed between several players before reaching the penalty area and resulting in the equalizing goal, in a scene that raised questions about defensive focus and handling simple balls in crucial moments.



Defender Ali Lajami found himself at the center of the scene, after his name became associated with the goal that many described as "killer," not only because of its timing but also because it came from a play that could have been stopped at the very beginning at the touchline.



The Al-Nassr fans reacted with widespread anger across social media, considering that the team lost two points in a manner unbefitting a team competing at the top, especially since the goal did not come from a complex attack or individual skill, but from a direct ball that started with a throw-in and ended with a goal that disrupted calculations.