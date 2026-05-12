تحوّلت رمية تماس عادية في الدقائق الأخيرة إلى لقطة موجعة لجماهير النصر، بعد أن استقبل دفاع الفريق هدفاً قاتلاً بدأ من «يد إلى يد»، وانتهى داخل الشباك وسط ارتباك واضح في التغطية والتمركز.


اللقطة التي أثارت غضب الجماهير جاءت من كرة تماس نُفذت بسرعة، لتتنقل بين أكثر من لاعب بسهولة لافتة، قبل أن تصل إلى منطقة الجزاء ويُسجل منها هدف التعادل، في مشهد أعاد التساؤلات حول التركيز الدفاعي والتعامل مع الكرات البسيطة في اللحظات الحاسمة.


ووجد المدافع علي لاجامي نفسه في واجهة المشهد، بعد أن ارتبط اسمه بالهدف الذي وصفه كثيرون بـ«القاتل»، ليس فقط بسبب توقيته، بل لأنه جاء من لعبة كان يمكن إيقاف خطورتها منذ بدايتها عند خط التماس.


الجماهير النصراوية تفاعلت بغضب واسع عبر المنصات، معتبرة أن الفريق خسر نقطتين بطريقة لا تليق بفريق ينافس على القمة، خصوصاً أن الهدف لم يأتِ من هجمة مركبة أو مهارة فردية، بل من كرة مباشرة بدأت برمية يد وانتهت بهدف أربك الحسابات.