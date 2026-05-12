لامين يامال يرفع علم فلسطين في احتفالات برشلونة.. وتفاعل واسع عبر المنصات

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal caught attention during his team's celebrations for winning the Spanish league title, as he was seen raising the Palestinian flag on the open-top bus that paraded through the streets of Barcelona amidst a massive crowd and festive atmosphere.

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The actions of the 18-year-old Spanish player sparked widespread reactions on social media, as users shared videos showing Yamal waving the Palestinian flag amidst the cheers of the gathered fans celebrating the Catalan team's victory.

Crowd Celebrations in the Streets of Barcelona

Tens of thousands of Barcelona fans lined the streets of the city to welcome the players during the official celebration parade, following the team's 29th league title win in its history.

Barcelona secured the "La Liga" title after defeating their traditional rival Real Madrid 2-0 in the "Clasico" match, which played a decisive role in determining the champion of the competition for the second time in history.

Barcelona.. A Hub for Palestinian Support Activities

The appearance of the Palestinian flag during the celebrations comes amid the growing pro-Palestinian movement within the city of Barcelona since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

In recent months, the city has witnessed massive demonstrations in support of the Palestinians, and it has become one of the main launching points for civil initiatives and aid convoys aimed at breaking the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.