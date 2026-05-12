خطف نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال الأنظار خلال احتفالات فريقه بالتتويج بلقب الدوري الإسباني، بعدما ظهر وهو يرفع علم فلسطين على متن الحافلة المكشوفة التي جابت شوارع مدينة برشلونة وسط حضور جماهيري ضخم وأجواء احتفالية صاخبة.

GDMJXcQ80qUxljDPRDZBDQ

وأثار تصرف اللاعب الإسباني البالغ من العمر 18 عاماً تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تداول مستخدمون مقاطع فيديو أظهرت يامال وهو يلوّح بالعلم الفلسطيني وسط هتافات الجماهير المحتشدة للاحتفال بتتويج الفريق الكتالوني.

احتفالات جماهيرية في شوارع برشلونة

واصطف عشرات الآلاف من مشجعي برشلونة في شوارع المدينة لاستقبال اللاعبين خلال موكب الاحتفال الرسمي، عقب تتويج الفريق بلقب الدوري الإسباني للمرة الـ29 في تاريخه.

وكان برشلونة قد حسم لقب «الليغا» بعد فوزه على غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد بهدفين دون مقابل، في مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» التي لعبت دوراً حاسماً في تحديد بطل المسابقة للمرة الثانية تاريخياً.

لامين يامال يرفع علم فلسطين في احتفالات برشلونة.. وتفاعل واسع عبر المنصات

برشلونة.. مركز للنشاط المؤيد لفلسطين

ويأتي ظهور العلم الفلسطيني خلال الاحتفالات في ظل تنامي الحراك المؤيد لفلسطين داخل مدينة برشلونة منذ اندلاع الحرب على غزة في أكتوبر 2023.

وشهدت المدينة خلال الأشهر الماضية تظاهرات حاشدة دعماً للفلسطينيين، كما تحولت إلى إحدى أبرز نقاط انطلاق المبادرات المدنية وقوافل المساعدات الهادفة إلى كسر الحصار المفروض على قطاع غزة.