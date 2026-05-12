لامين يامال يرفع علم فلسطين في احتفالات برشلونة.. وتفاعل واسع عبر المنصات

خطف نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال الأنظار خلال احتفالات فريقه بالتتويج بلقب الدوري الإسباني، بعدما ظهر وهو يرفع علم فلسطين على متن الحافلة المكشوفة التي جابت شوارع مدينة برشلونة وسط حضور جماهيري ضخم وأجواء احتفالية صاخبة.
GDMJXcQ80qUxljDPRDZBDQ
وأثار تصرف اللاعب الإسباني البالغ من العمر 18 عاماً تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تداول مستخدمون مقاطع فيديو أظهرت يامال وهو يلوّح بالعلم الفلسطيني وسط هتافات الجماهير المحتشدة للاحتفال بتتويج الفريق الكتالوني.
احتفالات جماهيرية في شوارع برشلونة
واصطف عشرات الآلاف من مشجعي برشلونة في شوارع المدينة لاستقبال اللاعبين خلال موكب الاحتفال الرسمي، عقب تتويج الفريق بلقب الدوري الإسباني للمرة الـ29 في تاريخه.
وكان برشلونة قد حسم لقب «الليغا» بعد فوزه على غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد بهدفين دون مقابل، في مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» التي لعبت دوراً حاسماً في تحديد بطل المسابقة للمرة الثانية تاريخياً.
برشلونة.. مركز للنشاط المؤيد لفلسطين
ويأتي ظهور العلم الفلسطيني خلال الاحتفالات في ظل تنامي الحراك المؤيد لفلسطين داخل مدينة برشلونة منذ اندلاع الحرب على غزة في أكتوبر 2023.
وشهدت المدينة خلال الأشهر الماضية تظاهرات حاشدة دعماً للفلسطينيين، كما تحولت إلى إحدى أبرز نقاط انطلاق المبادرات المدنية وقوافل المساعدات الهادفة إلى كسر الحصار المفروض على قطاع غزة.
Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal caught attention during his team's celebrations for winning the Spanish league title, as he was seen raising the Palestinian flag on the open-top bus that paraded through the streets of Barcelona amidst a massive crowd and festive atmosphere.
GDMJXcQ80qUxljDPRDZBDQ
The actions of the 18-year-old Spanish player sparked widespread reactions on social media, as users shared videos showing Yamal waving the Palestinian flag amidst the cheers of the gathered fans celebrating the Catalan team's victory.
Crowd Celebrations in the Streets of Barcelona
Tens of thousands of Barcelona fans lined the streets of the city to welcome the players during the official celebration parade, following the team's 29th league title win in its history.
Barcelona secured the "La Liga" title after defeating their traditional rival Real Madrid 2-0 in the "Clasico" match, which played a decisive role in determining the champion of the competition for the second time in history.
Barcelona.. A Hub for Palestinian Support Activities
The appearance of the Palestinian flag during the celebrations comes amid the growing pro-Palestinian movement within the city of Barcelona since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.
In recent months, the city has witnessed massive demonstrations in support of the Palestinians, and it has become one of the main launching points for civil initiatives and aid convoys aimed at breaking the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.