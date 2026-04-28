The 30th round of the Saudi Roshan Professional League kicks off with four exciting matches this evening (Tuesday), as Al-Shabab hosts Al-Fateh (7:00 PM), while Neom faces Al-Hazm (7:45 PM). Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej takes on Al-Najma (9:00 PM), and at the same time, Al-Hilal meets its guest Damak.

At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Al-Hilal enters its match against Damak with its eyes set on the three points and nothing less; to continue chasing the league leaders, Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal occupies the second position with 68 points, having achieved 20 victories and eight draws, and has one postponed match. On the other hand, Damak aims to secure a positive result at the very least to distance itself from the relegation zone, as it currently sits in 15th place with 26 points from five wins, 11 draws, and 13 losses.

At Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, under similar circumstances, Al-Shabab hosts Al-Fateh, with both teams striving to break their tie and secure three points to move away from the relegation zone; each has 31 points. Al-Shabab is in 12th place, ahead on goal difference from its opponent tonight, Al-Fateh, which is in 13th place.

At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Neom faces an important match against its guest Al-Hazm, seeking victory to get closer to the top positions. Neom is in 8th place with 39 points, having achieved 11 wins, six draws, and 12 losses, while Al-Hazm looks to continue its winning streak and surpass its host in the standings, sitting in 9th place with 37 points from ten wins, seven draws, and 12 losses.

At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Khaleej aims to take advantage of the home ground and crowd to snatch three points from its guest Al-Najma, which has become the first team relegated to the first division and is seeking to achieve positive results in the remaining matches before bidding farewell to the professional league.