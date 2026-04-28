تنطلق الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة أربع مباريات مثيرة مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إذ يستضيف الشباب نظيره الفتح (7:00م)، كما يلتقي نيوم فريق الحزم (7:45م)، فيما يواجه الخليج فريق النجمة (9:00م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته يلتقي الهلال ضيفه ضمك.

على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، يدخل الهلال لقاءه أمام ضمك وعينه على النقاط الثلاث ولا غيرها؛ لمواصلة مطاردة المتصدر فريق النصر، ويحتل الهلال المركز الثاني برصيد 68 نقطة حصدها من 20 انتصاراً وثمانية تعادلات، ولديه لقاء مؤجل، فيما يطمح فريق ضمك للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير للابتعاد عن مراكز الهبوط؛ إذ يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من خمسة انتصارات و11 تعادلاً و13 خسارة.

وعلى ملعب نادي الشباب بالرياض، وفي ظروف متشابهة يستضيف الشباب نظيره الفتح ويسعى كل منهما لكسر الارتباط وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث والابتعاد عن مراكز الهبوط؛ إذ يملكان 31 نقطة في رصيدهما، ويحتل الشباب المركز الـ12 متقدماً بفارق الأهداف عن منافسه في لقاء الليلة الفتح الذي يحتل المركز الـ13.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، يخوض فريق نيوم لقاءً مهماً أمام ضيفه الحزم ويسعى للفوز والاقتراب من مراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل نيوم المركز الثامن برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصاراً وستة تعادلات و12 خسارة، فيما يبحث الحزم عن مواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته وتجاوز مضيفه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل الحزم المركز التاسع برصيد 37 نقطة جمعها من عشرة انتصارات وسبعة تعادلات و12 خسارة.

وعلى استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، يطمح فريق الخليج لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لانتزاع النقاط الثلاث من ضيفه النجمة، الذي بات أول الهابطين لدوري الدرجة الأولى ويسعى لتحقيق نتائج إيجابية في الجولات الأخيرة المتبقية له قبل توديع دوري المحترفين.